Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TOURING: Side A is the new EP by YT Dingo (White Dingo), a show produced, choreographed and performed by former So You Think You Can Dance star, Travers Ross. At the Brunswick Picture House, 30 Fingal St, Brunswick Heads, today from 7pm.
TOURING: Side A is the new EP by YT Dingo (White Dingo), a show produced, choreographed and performed by former So You Think You Can Dance star, Travers Ross. At the Brunswick Picture House, 30 Fingal St, Brunswick Heads, today from 7pm. Michell Grace Hunder
Whats On

Gig guide: From YT Dingo to Absolutely 80s

Javier Encalada
by
19th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Thursday, (today) June 20

  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: YT Dingo 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Kit Bray 3pm
  • Dusty Attic, Lismore: Tess Guthrie 7.30pm
  • East Lismore Bowling Club: Wax Lyrical songwriters night Mike Smith 6.30pm
  • Lismore Heights Bowling Club: Square Dancing 4.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Acid Bleed 6pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Larry Laughs Loud Open Mic Comedy 7.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Carly Mackerras 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Benny Whickey 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Animal Ventura - Artist Residency 7pm; 8.45pm

Friday, (tomorrow) June 21

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Jordy DJ Party 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Piano Lounge Ground Floor Brian Pamphilon 4pm; Boardwalk Leigh James 6.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Ruby Tuesdays and guests 7pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Kaffene 7pm
  • Coraki Hotel: Northern Sounds Karaoke 9.30pm
  • Dusty Attic, Lismore: The Byron Lighthouse Band 7.30pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Izzy Day 7pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Distraction Duo 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: The Dirty Channel 8.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Micka Scene Band 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Greg Kew 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Jordan McRobbie 7pm; 8.45pm
  • Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Mr Troy 6.30pm

Saturday, June 22

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Jordy DJ Party 9pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Future Faktori's 3rd B'day, Jackknife and more 3pm
  • Byron Bay Services Club: Pink Zinc 6.30pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Jack McCoy Talk Story 3pm; 7pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Glen Massey and The Thread 8pm
  • Dusty Attic, Lismore: Hunnybee + Lismore Lantern Parade After Party featuring Art Pleasley and Mr. Rhodes 8.30pm
  • Foxy Luu's, Byron Bay: Acoustic Gypsy Jazz with Ben Julian 6pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Cadence 7pm
  • Lennox Head Community Centre: El Scorcher 8pm; Absolutely 80's with Brian Mannix, Scott Carne and Dale Ryder 9.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Mossy Rocks 9.30pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 9.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Slim Pickens 7pm
  • St Mary's Anglican Church, Ballina: Vox Caldera Chamber Choir 4pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Living in the 70's 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Josh Lee Hamilton 7pm; 8.45pm
  • Westower Tavern, Ballina: Biggy P 6.30pm

Sunday, June 23

  • Byron Bay Brewery: Dos Loona 3pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Epic Tour Deborah Conway and Willy Zygier 6.30pm
  • Civic Memorial Hall, Mullumbimby: Vox Caldera Chamber Choir 3pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Isaac Frankham 4pm
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Guy Kachel 1pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Dubarray 4pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge Country Carna with Check 2 Country 11am
  • Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Jock Barnes 5pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Occa Rock 1pm; DJ James Browne 5pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Chris Fisher Duo 12noon
  • South Lismore Bowling Club: Backwater Brethren 2pm
  • The Channon Butterfactory Tavern: The Channon Open Mic 2pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Sarah Grant Trio 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: John Mason 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs Vinnie LaDuce and Jezza J Lunch
  • Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Session 2pm

Monday, June 24

  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Steve Tyson 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Monsieur Diop (DJ set) 6pm

Tuesday, June 25

  • Lennox Head Community Centre: Dancing in the Dark 7pm
  • Lismore Workers Club, Lismore: Summerland Rockers Intermediate 7pm; Advanced 7.45pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Tim Stokes 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Vinnie LaDuce (DJ set) 6pm

Wednesday, June 26

  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night 7.30pm
  • Dusty Attic, Lismore: Open Mic 7pm
  • Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Matty Armatige 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: DJ Boots (DJ set) 6pm
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Police divers, dog teams, rescue unit to join search

    Police divers, dog teams, rescue unit to join search

    Crime POLICE and volunteers will narrow in on another location for today's search as specialist resources are brought in.

    'I feel worried about him... it's the worst thing'

    'I feel worried about him... it's the worst thing'

    News Backpacker who saw Theo on his last night retraces their steps

    Pubs at risk after giving free drinks to encourage gambling

    premium_icon Pubs at risk after giving free drinks to encourage gambling

    Crime Publicans face losing their licence if caught facilitating gambling

    Where council is considering traffic lights in Lismore

    premium_icon Where council is considering traffic lights in Lismore

    Council News Council and RMS planning for Lismore's future traffic needs