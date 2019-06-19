Gig guide: From YT Dingo to Absolutely 80s
Thursday, (today) June 20
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: YT Dingo 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Kit Bray 3pm
- Dusty Attic, Lismore: Tess Guthrie 7.30pm
- East Lismore Bowling Club: Wax Lyrical songwriters night Mike Smith 6.30pm
- Lismore Heights Bowling Club: Square Dancing 4.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Acid Bleed 6pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Larry Laughs Loud Open Mic Comedy 7.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Carly Mackerras 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Benny Whickey 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Animal Ventura - Artist Residency 7pm; 8.45pm
Friday, (tomorrow) June 21
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Jordy DJ Party 9pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Piano Lounge Ground Floor Brian Pamphilon 4pm; Boardwalk Leigh James 6.30pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Ruby Tuesdays and guests 7pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Kaffene 7pm
- Coraki Hotel: Northern Sounds Karaoke 9.30pm
- Dusty Attic, Lismore: The Byron Lighthouse Band 7.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Izzy Day 7pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Distraction Duo 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: The Dirty Channel 8.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Micka Scene Band 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Greg Kew 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Jordan McRobbie 7pm; 8.45pm
- Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Mr Troy 6.30pm
Saturday, June 22
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Jordy DJ Party 9pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Future Faktori's 3rd B'day, Jackknife and more 3pm
- Byron Bay Services Club: Pink Zinc 6.30pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Jack McCoy Talk Story 3pm; 7pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Glen Massey and The Thread 8pm
- Dusty Attic, Lismore: Hunnybee + Lismore Lantern Parade After Party featuring Art Pleasley and Mr. Rhodes 8.30pm
- Foxy Luu's, Byron Bay: Acoustic Gypsy Jazz with Ben Julian 6pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Cadence 7pm
- Lennox Head Community Centre: El Scorcher 8pm; Absolutely 80's with Brian Mannix, Scott Carne and Dale Ryder 9.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Mossy Rocks 9.30pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 9.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Slim Pickens 7pm
- St Mary's Anglican Church, Ballina: Vox Caldera Chamber Choir 4pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Living in the 70's 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Josh Lee Hamilton 7pm; 8.45pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Biggy P 6.30pm
Sunday, June 23
- Byron Bay Brewery: Dos Loona 3pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Epic Tour Deborah Conway and Willy Zygier 6.30pm
- Civic Memorial Hall, Mullumbimby: Vox Caldera Chamber Choir 3pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Isaac Frankham 4pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Guy Kachel 1pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Dubarray 4pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge Country Carna with Check 2 Country 11am
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Jock Barnes 5pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Occa Rock 1pm; DJ James Browne 5pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Chris Fisher Duo 12noon
- South Lismore Bowling Club: Backwater Brethren 2pm
- The Channon Butterfactory Tavern: The Channon Open Mic 2pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Sarah Grant Trio 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: John Mason 5pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs Vinnie LaDuce and Jezza J Lunch
- Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Session 2pm
Monday, June 24
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Steve Tyson 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Monsieur Diop (DJ set) 6pm
Tuesday, June 25
- Lennox Head Community Centre: Dancing in the Dark 7pm
- Lismore Workers Club, Lismore: Summerland Rockers Intermediate 7pm; Advanced 7.45pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Tim Stokes 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Vinnie LaDuce (DJ set) 6pm
Wednesday, June 26
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night 7.30pm
- Dusty Attic, Lismore: Open Mic 7pm
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Matty Armatige 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: DJ Boots (DJ set) 6pm