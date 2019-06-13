Gig guide: From Uke Night to Eurosmash

DYNAMIC DUO: Miss Amber and Stukulele have been running their Uke Night in Mullumbimby for eight years this July. They are pumped to be taking their interactive music-making and entertaining to Ballina this month. They have compiled a song book that caters for all levels of uke playing and people who just like to sing, or just be entertained. At Ballina RSL Club today from 7.30pm. Contributed