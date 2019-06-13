Whats On
Gig guide: From Uke Night to Eurosmash
Today
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One Miss Amber and Stukele's Uke Night 7.30pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Street Level Presents N-Type and Youngsta 7pm
- Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Lucie Thorne 8pm
- Lismore Heights Bowling Club: Square Dance 4.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Croaker and The Honeybee 6pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Cass Eleven 6.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stephen Lovelight 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Frank Sultana 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Animal Ventura - artist residency 7pm; 8.45pm
Tomorrow
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One Morning Melodies Dean Doyle with Sophistication 9.30am; Auditorium Rock'n Rebels Dance Party with Little Stevie and the Tail Fins 7.30pm; Boardwalk Richie Williams 7.30pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Kurilpa Beach, Cactus 7pm
- Byron Theatre: Turn the Tide Film Tour 6pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Buggy Brothers 7pm
- Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Graham Moses 8pm
- Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Leigh James 7.30pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Josh Hamilton Duo 7pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge Check 2 Band 7.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Mercy Mercy 7pm
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Grace and Beau 6pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Richie Langford 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Pink Zinc 8.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Jamie Ashforth Band 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Manoa 7pm
- Tintenbar Hall: Tintenbar Up Front Phil Barlow plus Pete and Anna 7.30pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Christian Patey 7pm; 8.45pm
- Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Distraction 6.30pm
Saturday, June 15
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Slim Pickens 6.30pm;
- Byron Bay Brewery: Beer Garden Billy Fox, Daste 7pm; Band Room The Chats, Crocodylus, No Parade 8pm
- Byron Theatre: Otto and Astrid - Eurosmash 8pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Rochelle Lees Band 8pm
- Foxy Luu's, Byron Bay: Acoustic Gypsy Jazz with Ben Julian 6pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Wilson Cooper Band 7pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Push 9.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Mars Sahara 7pm
- Northern Rivers Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 6.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Leigh James 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Jordan Mcrobbie 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
- Tintenbar Hall: Tintenbar Up Front Daniel Champagne 7.30pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Graham Moes 7pm; 8.45pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Marcus Mercer 6.30pm
Sunday, June 16
- Byron Bay Brewery: Ooz 3pm
- Byron Theatre: Degas - Passion for Perfection 3pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Isaac Frankham 4pm
- Eltham Hotel: Neil McCann 1pm
- Federal Hotel, Alstonville: AMP Acoustic 12.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Fish Out of Water 4pm
- Lennox Head Community Centre: Dancing in the Dark 7pm
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Tim Stokes 5pm
- Phoenix Rising Cafe, Nimbin: Felicity Lawless 12noon
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Fat Albert 1pm; DJ 2-Sinc 5pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Adam Hole Band 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Felix 5pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs Jez J and Vinnie LaDuce Lunch
- Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Session 2pm
Monday, June 17
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Jesse Morris and The Shakedown 8pm
- Cabarita Beach Bar: Jesse Morris 4pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Guy Kachel 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Monsieur Diop 6pm
Tuesday, June 18
- Lennox Head Community Centre: Dancing in the Dark 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Stephen Lovelight 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Vinnie LaDuce 6pm
Wednesday, June 19
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing dance lessons 6pm; Partner dance lessons 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Jamie Ashforth 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Oli Wright 6pm