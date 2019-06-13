Gig guide: From Uke Night to Eurosmash

Menu
DYNAMIC DUO: Miss Amber and Stukulele have been running their Uke Night in Mullumbimby for eight years this July. They are pumped to be taking their interactive music-making and entertaining to Ballina this month. They have compiled a song book that caters for all levels of uke playing and people who just like to sing, or just be entertained. At Ballina RSL Club today from 7.30pm.
Today

  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One Miss Amber and Stukele's Uke Night 7.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Street Level Presents N-Type and Youngsta 7pm
  • Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Lucie Thorne 8pm
  • Lismore Heights Bowling Club: Square Dance 4.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Croaker and The Honeybee 6pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Cass Eleven 6.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stephen Lovelight 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Frank Sultana 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Animal Ventura - artist residency 7pm; 8.45pm

Tomorrow

  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One Morning Melodies Dean Doyle with Sophistication 9.30am; Auditorium Rock'n Rebels Dance Party with Little Stevie and the Tail Fins 7.30pm; Boardwalk Richie Williams 7.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Kurilpa Beach, Cactus 7pm
  • Byron Theatre: Turn the Tide Film Tour 6pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Buggy Brothers 7pm
  • Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Graham Moses 8pm
  • Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Leigh James 7.30pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Josh Hamilton Duo 7pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge Check 2 Band 7.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Mercy Mercy 7pm
  • Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Grace and Beau 6pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Richie Langford 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Pink Zinc 8.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Jamie Ashforth Band 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Manoa 7pm
  • Tintenbar Hall: Tintenbar Up Front Phil Barlow plus Pete and Anna 7.30pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Christian Patey 7pm; 8.45pm
  • Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Distraction 6.30pm

Saturday, June 15

  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Slim Pickens 6.30pm;
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Beer Garden Billy Fox, Daste 7pm; Band Room The Chats, Crocodylus, No Parade 8pm
  • Byron Theatre: Otto and Astrid - Eurosmash 8pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Rochelle Lees Band 8pm
  • Foxy Luu's, Byron Bay: Acoustic Gypsy Jazz with Ben Julian 6pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Wilson Cooper Band 7pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Push 9.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Mars Sahara 7pm
  • Northern Rivers Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 6.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Leigh James 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Jordan Mcrobbie 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
  • Tintenbar Hall: Tintenbar Up Front Daniel Champagne 7.30pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Graham Moes 7pm; 8.45pm
  • Westower Tavern, Ballina: Marcus Mercer 6.30pm

Sunday, June 16

  • Byron Bay Brewery: Ooz 3pm
  • Byron Theatre: Degas - Passion for Perfection 3pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Isaac Frankham 4pm
  • Eltham Hotel: Neil McCann 1pm
  • Federal Hotel, Alstonville: AMP Acoustic 12.30pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Fish Out of Water 4pm
  • Lennox Head Community Centre: Dancing in the Dark 7pm
  • Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Tim Stokes 5pm
  • Phoenix Rising Cafe, Nimbin: Felicity Lawless 12noon
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Fat Albert 1pm; DJ 2-Sinc 5pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Adam Hole Band 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Felix 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs Jez J and Vinnie LaDuce Lunch
  • Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Session 2pm

Monday, June 17

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Jesse Morris and The Shakedown 8pm
  • Cabarita Beach Bar: Jesse Morris 4pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Guy Kachel 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Monsieur Diop 6pm

Tuesday, June 18

  • Lennox Head Community Centre: Dancing in the Dark 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Stephen Lovelight 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Vinnie LaDuce 6pm

Wednesday, June 19

  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing dance lessons 6pm; Partner dance lessons 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Jamie Ashforth 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Oli Wright 6pm
