Gig Guide: From Thor Phillips to Mama Kin Spender

ON STAGE: Part of the cast of The Dream, an adaptation of Shakespeare's Midsummer Nights Dream, presented by Mullumbimby High Senior Drama School at the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, today 7.30pm and tomorrow 12.30pm and 7.30pm.
12th Sep 2019 3:00 PM
Thursday, September 12

  • Ballina RSL Club: Uke Night 7pm
  • Byron Theatre: The Dream - Mullumbimby High Senior Drama School 7.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
  • Lismore Heights Sports Club: Square Dancing 4.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Croaker and The Honeybee 6pm
  • Ocean Shores Country Club: Pacific Room Trivia 6.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Dan Clark Solo 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Mescalito Blues 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sid Berry 7pm; 8.45pm

 

Friday, September 13

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Jordy DJ Party 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Auditorium - Morning Melodies with Dean Doyle 9.30am; Boardwalk - Brian Pamphilon 4pm; Slim Pickens 6.30pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Ooz 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Dyer Maker + Guests 7pm
  • Byron Theatre: The Dream - Mullumbimby High Senior Drama School 12.30pm; 7.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Rochelle Lees 7pm
  • Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Kahnage 7.30pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Alpha Stomp 6.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Color and Vibration 9pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge Check 2 Band 7.30pm
  • Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Jack Eastwood 6pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Dan Clark Duo 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Glenn Massey and the Thread 8.30pm
  • The Northern, Byron Bay: Lazy Ghost, Squid Lickers and The Bonnie Doons 9pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Jackuzzi 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Tim Stokes 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Animal Ventura 7pm; 8.45pm
  • Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Biggy P 6.30pm

 

Saturday, September 14

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Jordy DJ Party 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Guy Kachel 6.30pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Tahlia Matheson 7pm
  • Byron Theatre: Lehman Trilogy - Live Screening 1pm
  • Charcoal Inn, Casino: Northern Sounds Karaoke7.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: The Majestic Knights 8pm
  • Foxy Luu's, Byron Bay: Acoustic Gypsy Jazz with Ben Julian 6pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Dirty Channel Duo 7pm
  • Kyogle Memorial Hall: Kyogle Show Ball Check 2 Band 7.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: The Bagleys 9pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Occa Rock 9.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: 3 Play - Brian Watt Trio 7pm
  • The Northern, Byron Bay: Totty, Pandamic and Bedclub 9pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Pink Zinc 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Huckleberry 7pm; 8.45pm
  • Westower Tavern, Ballina: Robby Fry 6.30pm

Sunday, September 15

  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Silencio 4pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Sabotage Daytime Fiesta 12pm
  • Byron Theatre: Streeton Trio 3pm
  • Casino RSM: Richmond River Country Music 10am
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Luke Yeaman 4pm
  • Doma Cafe, Federal: Glen Kellett 12pm
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Thor Phillips 1pm
  • Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Carly and Roo 12.30pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Mama Kin Spender 4pm
  • Ocean Shores Country Club: Back Deck Kathryn Jones with special guests Jam Session 1pm
  • Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Tim Stokes 5pm
  • Seven Mile Beach Cafe, Lennox Head: Steven Lovelight 3pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: DJ James Browne 5pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Skyeater 12pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Matty Armitage 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Marta Kalani 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJS Jezza J and Vinnie LaDuce Lunch
  • Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Session 2pm

Monday, September 16

  • Ocean Shores Country Club: Sunset Room Yoga 10am
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Jason Agala 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Monsieur Diop (DJ set) 6pm

Tuesday, September 17

  • Lennox Head Community Centre: Dancing in the Dark 7pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Guy Kachel 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Vinnie LaDuce (DJ set) 6pm

Wednesday, September 18

  • Ballina RSL Club: Social Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Trivia 7pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
  • Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Trivia 6.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Stunned Mullets 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Oli Wright (DJ set) 6pm
