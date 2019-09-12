Gig Guide: From Thor Phillips to Mama Kin Spender
Thursday, September 12
- Ballina RSL Club: Uke Night 7pm
- Byron Theatre: The Dream - Mullumbimby High Senior Drama School 7.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
- Lismore Heights Sports Club: Square Dancing 4.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Croaker and The Honeybee 6pm
- Ocean Shores Country Club: Pacific Room Trivia 6.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Dan Clark Solo 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Mescalito Blues 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sid Berry 7pm; 8.45pm
Friday, September 13
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Jordy DJ Party 9pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Auditorium - Morning Melodies with Dean Doyle 9.30am; Boardwalk - Brian Pamphilon 4pm; Slim Pickens 6.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Ooz 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Dyer Maker + Guests 7pm
- Byron Theatre: The Dream - Mullumbimby High Senior Drama School 12.30pm; 7.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Rochelle Lees 7pm
- Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Kahnage 7.30pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Alpha Stomp 6.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Color and Vibration 9pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge Check 2 Band 7.30pm
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Jack Eastwood 6pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Dan Clark Duo 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Glenn Massey and the Thread 8.30pm
- The Northern, Byron Bay: Lazy Ghost, Squid Lickers and The Bonnie Doons 9pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Jackuzzi 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Tim Stokes 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Animal Ventura 7pm; 8.45pm
- Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Biggy P 6.30pm
Saturday, September 14
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Jordy DJ Party 9pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Guy Kachel 6.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Tahlia Matheson 7pm
- Byron Theatre: Lehman Trilogy - Live Screening 1pm
- Charcoal Inn, Casino: Northern Sounds Karaoke7.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: The Majestic Knights 8pm
- Foxy Luu's, Byron Bay: Acoustic Gypsy Jazz with Ben Julian 6pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Dirty Channel Duo 7pm
- Kyogle Memorial Hall: Kyogle Show Ball Check 2 Band 7.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: The Bagleys 9pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Occa Rock 9.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: 3 Play - Brian Watt Trio 7pm
- The Northern, Byron Bay: Totty, Pandamic and Bedclub 9pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Pink Zinc 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Huckleberry 7pm; 8.45pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Robby Fry 6.30pm
Sunday, September 15
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Silencio 4pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Sabotage Daytime Fiesta 12pm
- Byron Theatre: Streeton Trio 3pm
- Casino RSM: Richmond River Country Music 10am
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Luke Yeaman 4pm
- Doma Cafe, Federal: Glen Kellett 12pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Thor Phillips 1pm
- Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Carly and Roo 12.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Mama Kin Spender 4pm
- Ocean Shores Country Club: Back Deck Kathryn Jones with special guests Jam Session 1pm
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Tim Stokes 5pm
- Seven Mile Beach Cafe, Lennox Head: Steven Lovelight 3pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: DJ James Browne 5pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Skyeater 12pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Matty Armitage 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Marta Kalani 5pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJS Jezza J and Vinnie LaDuce Lunch
- Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Session 2pm
Monday, September 16
- Ocean Shores Country Club: Sunset Room Yoga 10am
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Jason Agala 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Monsieur Diop (DJ set) 6pm
Tuesday, September 17
- Lennox Head Community Centre: Dancing in the Dark 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Guy Kachel 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Vinnie LaDuce (DJ set) 6pm
Wednesday, September 18
- Ballina RSL Club: Social Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Trivia 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Trivia 6.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Stunned Mullets 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Oli Wright (DJ set) 6pm