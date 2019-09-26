Menu
BIG GIG: Multi award-winning comedian Luke Heggie is coming to The Big Gig at Ballina RSL Club today from 8pm. The free show will also feature Em O'Loughlin and Mandy Nolan as MC.
Whats On

GIG GUIDE: From the Big Gig to the Cheeky show

26th Sep 2019 4:00 PM
Today

  • Ballina RSL Club: The Big Gig - Luke Heghie 7.30pm
  • Book Room, 27 Fletcher St, Byron: Byron Writers Festival - Benjamin Gilmore 6pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: The Sandpit Live: Byron Bay Guitar Fest Showcase 4pm
  • Byron Theatre: 2040 Film Screening 7pm
  • Dusty Attic Lounge, Lismore: DC Cross 7pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, Lismore: Summerland Rockers Beginners 7pm; Intermediate and Advanced Lessons 7.45pm
  • Lismore Heights Sports Club: Square Dancing 4.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Acid Bleed 6pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Larry Laughs Loud - Open Mic Comedy 7.30pm
  • Ocean Shores Country Club: Trivia 6.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Open Mic Night 6.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Pink Zinc Duo 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Leigh James Band 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: TBA 7pm; 8.45pm

Tomorrow

  • Alstonville Plateau Sports Club: Lance Lincoln 6pm
  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Jordy DJ Party 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Narelle Harris 4pm; Leigh James 6.30pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Ooz 7pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Cheeky Variety Show 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Brazilian Party 7pm
  • Cherry Street Sports, Ballina: Roo and Carly 7pm
  • Commercial Hotel, Casino: Nick Petersen Piano Bar 5.30pm
  • Goonellabah Tavern: Northern Sounds Karaoke 8pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Sunday Lemonade 6.30pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Occa Rock 8.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Massive 9pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Kiara Jack 7pm
  • Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Ben Jansz 6pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Tahlia Matheson 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Juke Joint Way 8.30pm
  • The Northern, Byron Bay: Tora 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Epic 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Matt Armitage 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Quackers 7pm; 8.45pm

Saturday, September 28

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Jordy DJ Party 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Sass and The Prude 6.30pm; Boardwalk - Soren Carlberg Blues Band 8.30pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Bill Jacobi 7pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Cheeky Variety Show 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Coco Republic 6pm
  • Byron Beachside Market, Dening Park, Byron Main Beach: Yoyo Tuki Trio; Sam Buckingham and Tim Stokes 8am
  • Byron Theatre: Hairspray JR - Bright Lights Performance School 2pm; 6.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports, Ballina: Pink Zinc 8pm
  • Commercial Hotel, Casino: B and D Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Denning Park, Byron Main Beach, Byron Bay: Yoyo Tuki Trio, Sam Buckingham and Tim Stokes 8am
  • Foxy Luu's, Byron Bay: Acoustic Gypsy Jazz with Ben Julian 6pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Ben Jansz 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Disco Statik 8.30pm
  • Lulu's Cafe, Mullumbimby: Glenn Kellett and George Urbaszek 11am
  • Mary G's, Lismore: The Cath Simes Band 10pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Mecha Mecha 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Chris Aronsten 7pm
  • The Northern, Byron Bay: Toxic Fox 9pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Marshall and The Fro 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
  • Tintenbar Hall: Mimosa Duo 7.30pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Pauline Viroga 7pm; 8.45pm

Sunday, September 29

  • Byron Bay Brewery: Jesse Pumphrey 3pm
  • Byron Theatre: Hairspray JR - Bright Lights Performance School 2pm
  • Cherry Street Sports, Ballina: Back Deck Noon
  • Club Lennox: Leigh James 4pm
  • Drill Hall Theatre Company, Mullumbimby: Mao's Last Dancer 2pm
  • Dunoon Sports Club: Larry Laughs Loud - Open Mic Comedy 4pm
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Yolan 1pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Band of Frequencies 4pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Marshall and The Fro 3pm
  • Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Sunday Lemonade 5pm
  • Phoenix Rising Cafe, Nimbin: Cassie Rose 12pm
  • Seven Mile Cafe, Lennox Head: Dan Clark 3pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Mecha Mecha 1pm; DJ James Browne 5pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Nathan Kaye 5pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Tin Can String Band 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs Jezza J and Vinnie LaDuce Lunch

Monday, September 30

  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Lemaire 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Oli Wright (DJ set) 6pm

Tuesday, October 1

  • Alstonville Plateau Sports Club: Infusion Trivia 7pm
  • Lennox Head Community Centre: Dancing in the Dark 7pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Vinnie LaDuce (DJ set) 6pm

Wednesday, October 2

  • Ballina RSL Club: Social Dance with Dean Doyle and Sophistication 7pm
  • Byron Theatre: Bilby's Bluegum Melodies by Ensemble Offspring 10am; 12pm
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Not Quite Folk Jam Night 7pm
  • Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing with Sebastiaan 6.30pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Vinnie LaDuce (DJ set) 6pm
ballina byron bay casino gig guide kyogle lismore whatson
Lismore Northern Star

