GIG GUIDE: From the Big Gig to the Cheeky show
Today
- Ballina RSL Club: The Big Gig - Luke Heghie 7.30pm
- Book Room, 27 Fletcher St, Byron: Byron Writers Festival - Benjamin Gilmore 6pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: The Sandpit Live: Byron Bay Guitar Fest Showcase 4pm
- Byron Theatre: 2040 Film Screening 7pm
- Dusty Attic Lounge, Lismore: DC Cross 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
- Lismore Golf Club, Lismore: Summerland Rockers Beginners 7pm; Intermediate and Advanced Lessons 7.45pm
- Lismore Heights Sports Club: Square Dancing 4.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Acid Bleed 6pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Larry Laughs Loud - Open Mic Comedy 7.30pm
- Ocean Shores Country Club: Trivia 6.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Open Mic Night 6.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Pink Zinc Duo 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Leigh James Band 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: TBA 7pm; 8.45pm
Tomorrow
- Alstonville Plateau Sports Club: Lance Lincoln 6pm
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Jordy DJ Party 9pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Narelle Harris 4pm; Leigh James 6.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Ooz 7pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Cheeky Variety Show 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Brazilian Party 7pm
- Cherry Street Sports, Ballina: Roo and Carly 7pm
- Commercial Hotel, Casino: Nick Petersen Piano Bar 5.30pm
- Goonellabah Tavern: Northern Sounds Karaoke 8pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Sunday Lemonade 6.30pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Occa Rock 8.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Massive 9pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Kiara Jack 7pm
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Ben Jansz 6pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Tahlia Matheson 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Juke Joint Way 8.30pm
- The Northern, Byron Bay: Tora 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Epic 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Matt Armitage 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Quackers 7pm; 8.45pm
Saturday, September 28
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Jordy DJ Party 9pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Sass and The Prude 6.30pm; Boardwalk - Soren Carlberg Blues Band 8.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Bill Jacobi 7pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Cheeky Variety Show 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Coco Republic 6pm
- Byron Beachside Market, Dening Park, Byron Main Beach: Yoyo Tuki Trio; Sam Buckingham and Tim Stokes 8am
- Byron Theatre: Hairspray JR - Bright Lights Performance School 2pm; 6.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports, Ballina: Pink Zinc 8pm
- Commercial Hotel, Casino: B and D Karaoke 7.30pm
- Denning Park, Byron Main Beach, Byron Bay: Yoyo Tuki Trio, Sam Buckingham and Tim Stokes 8am
- Foxy Luu's, Byron Bay: Acoustic Gypsy Jazz with Ben Julian 6pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Ben Jansz 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Disco Statik 8.30pm
- Lulu's Cafe, Mullumbimby: Glenn Kellett and George Urbaszek 11am
- Mary G's, Lismore: The Cath Simes Band 10pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Mecha Mecha 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Chris Aronsten 7pm
- The Northern, Byron Bay: Toxic Fox 9pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Marshall and The Fro 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
- Tintenbar Hall: Mimosa Duo 7.30pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Pauline Viroga 7pm; 8.45pm
Sunday, September 29
- Byron Bay Brewery: Jesse Pumphrey 3pm
- Byron Theatre: Hairspray JR - Bright Lights Performance School 2pm
- Cherry Street Sports, Ballina: Back Deck Noon
- Club Lennox: Leigh James 4pm
- Drill Hall Theatre Company, Mullumbimby: Mao's Last Dancer 2pm
- Dunoon Sports Club: Larry Laughs Loud - Open Mic Comedy 4pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Yolan 1pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Band of Frequencies 4pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Marshall and The Fro 3pm
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Sunday Lemonade 5pm
- Phoenix Rising Cafe, Nimbin: Cassie Rose 12pm
- Seven Mile Cafe, Lennox Head: Dan Clark 3pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Mecha Mecha 1pm; DJ James Browne 5pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Nathan Kaye 5pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Tin Can String Band 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs Jezza J and Vinnie LaDuce Lunch
Monday, September 30
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Lemaire 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Oli Wright (DJ set) 6pm
Tuesday, October 1
- Alstonville Plateau Sports Club: Infusion Trivia 7pm
- Lennox Head Community Centre: Dancing in the Dark 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Vinnie LaDuce (DJ set) 6pm
Wednesday, October 2
- Ballina RSL Club: Social Dance with Dean Doyle and Sophistication 7pm
- Byron Theatre: Bilby's Bluegum Melodies by Ensemble Offspring 10am; 12pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Not Quite Folk Jam Night 7pm
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing with Sebastiaan 6.30pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Vinnie LaDuce (DJ set) 6pm