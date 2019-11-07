Gig guide: From The Beatles on Uke to Fintan
Today
- Ballina RSL Club: Beatles Uke Night 7.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Shire Choir 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: The High Rollers 8pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Jesse Pumphrey 7pm
- East Lismore Bowlo: Open Mic night with Chris Fisher 6.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
- Lismore Golf Club, Lismore: Summerland Rockers Beginners 7pm; Inter and Advanced Lessons 7.45pm
- Lismore Heights Sports Club: Square Dance 4.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge Rock'n Rebels 7pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Irish Music Jam 5.30pm
- Ocean Shores Country Club: Trivia 6.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Toke 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Jason Delphin 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Mandy Hawkes 7.30pm; 8.45pm
Tomorrow
- Alstonville Plateau Sports Club: Roo and Carly 7.30pm
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Jordy DJ Party 9pm
- Ballina Players Theatre: Wicked - The Untold Story of the Witches of Oz 8pm
- Ballina RSL Club: First Floor - Morning Melodies with Dean Doyle and Sophistication 9.30am Boardwalk - Brian Pamphilon 4pm; Dennis Wilson 6.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Phil and Tilley 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Josh Hamilton Duo 5pm; Ragga Jump 9pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Cheeky Variety Show 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: The Steele Syndicate 8pm
- Byron Theatre: Ganga Giri Band 6pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Ocean City Sounds 7pm
- Commercial Hotel, Casino: Bo Jenkins 8pm
- Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Leigh James 7.30pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Follow the Fox 9pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Check 2 Band 7.30pm
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: One of Us is Lying 6pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Troy Cox 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Fat Albert 8pm
- The Channon Butter Factory Tavern: Rickety Rock Duo 7.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Soul'd 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Luke Morris 7pm
- Tintenbar Hall: Nick and Bernadette; Glow; The Bloke From Wantabadgery; Luke Robinson; Sara Browne; The It is Brothers; Lionheir 7.30pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Moses Parker7.30pm; 8.45pm
- Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Distraction 6.30pm
Saturday, November 9
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Jordy DJ Party 9pm
- Ballina Players Theatre: Wicked - The Untold Story of the Witches of Oz 8pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Stu Black 6.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Adam Brown 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DJ Longtime 5pm; Dale 'Nudge Nudge' Stephen 9pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Cheeky Variety Show 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Wongo + Cha Lee+ Sunny Day + Bean Dip + More 5pm
- Byron Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream (NT Live Screening) 1pm; Fleabag (NT LIVE) 7pm
- Charcoal Inn, Casino: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Billy Gudgeon Band 8pm
- Foxy Luu's, Byron Bay: Acoustic Gypsy Jazz with Ben Julian 6pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Fly Agaric and Thunder God of the Multiverse 7.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: Flyin Blind 9pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Push 9.30pm
- Mullumbimby Show, Mullumbimby Showground: Clelia Adams; Kathryn Jones; Ray Essery; and Slim Pickens 10am
- Nimbin Hotel: Blush Cabaret Bowlesque 8pm
- Rous Mill Hall, Rous: New Vogue Social Dance Night 7.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Steve McLeod 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: The Swamps 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Bsyde 7.30pm; 8.45pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Marcus Mercer 6.30pm
Sunday, November 10
- Alstonville Plateau Sports Club: Nate Daniels 12pm
- Ballina Players Theatre: Wicked - The Untold Story of the Witches of Oz 2pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Living in the 70's 4.30pm; Rachel May 7.30pm; Illyus and Barrientos 10pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Barefoot Beats with Timboletti; Moonlight, 3000 Grad 4pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Tim Stokes 4pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Adam Browne 1pm
- Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Leigh James 12.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jamal Boukabou 5.30pm
- Ocean Shore Country Club: Lazy Sunday - Kathryn Jones; Clelia Adams 1pm
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Phil and Tilly 5pm
- Seven Mile Cafe, Lennox Head: The Comedy Commune 3pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Pink Zinc 2pm; DJ 2Sinc 6pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Dark Bluegrass Noon
- The Channon Butterfactory Tavern: Short 'n' Curly 1.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Byron Lighthouse Band 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Manoa 5pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs Jezza J and Vinnie La Duce Lunch
Monday, November 11
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8pm
- Byron Theatre: Judges on Law, Letters and Life 6pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Harvey 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Monsier Diop 6pm
Tuesday, November 12
- Alstonville Plateau Sports Club: Infusion Trivia 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Jason Delphin 8pm
- Byron Theatre: Clare Bowditch 6pm
- Commecial Hotel, Casino: Tuesday Trivia 7.30pm
- Lennox Community Centre: Dancing in the Dark 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Chris Aronsten 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Vinnie LaDuce 6pm
Wednesday, November 13
- Ballina RSL Club: Auditorium- Social Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Scott Day-Vee 8pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night 7.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Fintan 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Vinnie LaDuce 6pm