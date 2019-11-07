Menu
TROUBADOUR: Northern Rivers artist Tim Stokes will be performing at Club Lennox this Sunday from 4pm. Contributed
Gig guide: From The Beatles on Uke to Fintan

Javier Encalada
by
7th Nov 2019 5:02 PM
Today

  • Ballina RSL Club: Beatles Uke Night 7.30pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Shire Choir 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: The High Rollers 8pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Jesse Pumphrey 7pm
  • East Lismore Bowlo: Open Mic night with Chris Fisher 6.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, Lismore: Summerland Rockers Beginners 7pm; Inter and Advanced Lessons 7.45pm
  • Lismore Heights Sports Club: Square Dance 4.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge Rock'n Rebels 7pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Irish Music Jam 5.30pm
  • Ocean Shores Country Club: Trivia 6.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Toke 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Jason Delphin 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Mandy Hawkes 7.30pm; 8.45pm

Tomorrow

  • Alstonville Plateau Sports Club: Roo and Carly 7.30pm
  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Jordy DJ Party 9pm
  • Ballina Players Theatre: Wicked - The Untold Story of the Witches of Oz 8pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: First Floor - Morning Melodies with Dean Doyle and Sophistication 9.30am Boardwalk - Brian Pamphilon 4pm; Dennis Wilson 6.30pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Phil and Tilley 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Josh Hamilton Duo 5pm; Ragga Jump 9pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Cheeky Variety Show 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: The Steele Syndicate 8pm
  • Byron Theatre: Ganga Giri Band 6pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Ocean City Sounds 7pm
  • Commercial Hotel, Casino: Bo Jenkins 8pm
  • Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Leigh James 7.30pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Follow the Fox 9pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Check 2 Band 7.30pm
  • Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: One of Us is Lying 6pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Troy Cox 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Fat Albert 8pm
  • The Channon Butter Factory Tavern: Rickety Rock Duo 7.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Soul'd 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Luke Morris 7pm
  • Tintenbar Hall: Nick and Bernadette; Glow; The Bloke From Wantabadgery; Luke Robinson; Sara Browne; The It is Brothers; Lionheir 7.30pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Moses Parker7.30pm; 8.45pm
  • Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Distraction 6.30pm

Saturday, November 9

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Jordy DJ Party 9pm
  • Ballina Players Theatre: Wicked - The Untold Story of the Witches of Oz 8pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Stu Black 6.30pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Adam Brown 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DJ Longtime 5pm; Dale 'Nudge Nudge' Stephen 9pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Cheeky Variety Show 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Wongo + Cha Lee+ Sunny Day + Bean Dip + More 5pm
  • Byron Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream (NT Live Screening) 1pm; Fleabag (NT LIVE) 7pm
  • Charcoal Inn, Casino: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Billy Gudgeon Band 8pm
  • Foxy Luu's, Byron Bay: Acoustic Gypsy Jazz with Ben Julian 6pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Fly Agaric and Thunder God of the Multiverse 7.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: Flyin Blind 9pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Push 9.30pm
  • Mullumbimby Show, Mullumbimby Showground: Clelia Adams; Kathryn Jones; Ray Essery; and Slim Pickens 10am
  • Nimbin Hotel: Blush Cabaret Bowlesque 8pm
  • Rous Mill Hall, Rous: New Vogue Social Dance Night 7.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Steve McLeod 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: The Swamps 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Bsyde 7.30pm; 8.45pm
  • Westower Tavern, Ballina: Marcus Mercer 6.30pm

Sunday, November 10

  • Alstonville Plateau Sports Club: Nate Daniels 12pm
  • Ballina Players Theatre: Wicked - The Untold Story of the Witches of Oz 2pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Living in the 70's 4.30pm; Rachel May 7.30pm; Illyus and Barrientos 10pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Barefoot Beats with Timboletti; Moonlight, 3000 Grad 4pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Tim Stokes 4pm
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Adam Browne 1pm
  • Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Leigh James 12.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jamal Boukabou 5.30pm
  • Ocean Shore Country Club: Lazy Sunday - Kathryn Jones; Clelia Adams 1pm
  • Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Phil and Tilly 5pm
  • Seven Mile Cafe, Lennox Head: The Comedy Commune 3pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Pink Zinc 2pm; DJ 2Sinc 6pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Dark Bluegrass Noon
  • The Channon Butterfactory Tavern: Short 'n' Curly 1.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Byron Lighthouse Band 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Manoa 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs Jezza J and Vinnie La Duce Lunch

Monday, November 11

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8pm
  • Byron Theatre: Judges on Law, Letters and Life 6pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Harvey 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Monsier Diop 6pm

Tuesday, November 12

  • Alstonville Plateau Sports Club: Infusion Trivia 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Jason Delphin 8pm
  • Byron Theatre: Clare Bowditch 6pm
  • Commecial Hotel, Casino: Tuesday Trivia 7.30pm
  • Lennox Community Centre: Dancing in the Dark 7pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Chris Aronsten 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Vinnie LaDuce 6pm

Wednesday, November 13

  • Ballina RSL Club: Auditorium- Social Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Scott Day-Vee 8pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night 7.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
  • Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Fintan 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Vinnie LaDuce 6pm
