Gig guide: From Nudge to the Original Wailers

LAST NUDGE: The last Nudge Nudge Wink Wink party for 2019 will be held at the Billinudgel Hotel this weekend. The party will feature DJs Stephen Allkins, Miss L, Lady S, Dale Stephen and Lord Sut. Live art by Dubse and Creatrix Body Art. Profits of this last Nudge will go to It Takes a Town, a charity bringing focus to the opportunities that exist locally to provide all children with the opportunities and environments required to thrive. Organisers thanked the DJs, volunteers and music lovers for their support. At the Billinudgel Hotel, 1 Wilfred St, Billinudgel, on Sunday, June 2, from 2pm to 9.30pm. Visit cunningstunts.com.au. CONTRIBUTED