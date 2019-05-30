Whats On
Gig guide: From Nudge to the Original Wailers
Today
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Lounge Jeff Massey 8pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Street Level 7pm
- Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: One Five Three East 8pm
- Lismore Heights Bowls Club: Square Dancing 4.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Croaker and the Honey Bee 6pm
- Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club: Uke Night 6.30pm
- Sabi Sushi, Ocean Shores: Olivia Rosebery 6pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Hector Brown 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Swamp Cats 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Lemonade 7pm & 8.45pm
Tomorrow
- Alstonville Plateau Sports and Bowls: Milo Green 6pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Jeff Massey 6.30pm; First Floor - The Big Gig Comedy with Mandy Nolan, Rusty Bertha, John Peacock 7.30pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: The Patty Cakes; Garage Sale 7pm
- Byron Theatre: Imperfect Worlds - 2019 7.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Roo and Carly 7pm
- Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Songbird - Myki Jay 8pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Cornelius 8.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Honey Pot Productions Beyond Psytopia 8pm
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Guy Kachel 6pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: My Addiction 9.30pm
- Sabi Sushi, Ocean Shores: Mike Vaccaro 6pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Painted Crow 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Dennis Wilson Band 8.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Epic 7pm
- The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: Luke Morris 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Manoa 7pm & 8.45pm
- Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Marcus Mercer 6.30pm
Saturday, June 1
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Richie Williams 6.30pm, First Floor - Ladies Night, The Ultimate Night Out starring Christopher Atkins 7pm
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Slim Pickens 6pm
- Brunswick Heads Memorial Hall: Festival of the Voice - Vox Caldera 4pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Middlewing 7pm
- Byron Theatre: National Theatre Live Screening - All About Eve 1pm; Winter Wildlands Alliance Film Festival 6.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Wear The Fox Hat 8pm
- Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Benja Meek 8pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Massive 8.30pm
- La Vida Bar and Restaurant, Lismore: BB Factory Riding with the King Tribute to BB King 6pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: The Cath Simes Band 9.30pm
- Mullumbimby Drill Hall, Mullumbimby: Bound to Love - Erotic Theatre Show - Avalon and Jenna 7pm
- Northern Rivers Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 6.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats DJs 6pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Steve McLeod 7pm
- The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Warren Earl Band 7pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Stewart Fairhurst 6.30pm
Sunday, June 2
- Ballina RSL Club: Auditorium Country Music Day Tony Wagner 11am
- Billinudgel Hotel: Nudge Nudge Wink Wink; Djs Stephen Allkins, Miss L, Lady S Dale Stephen, Lord Sut; Dubse ; Many Nolan; Craig Ruddy 2pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Painted Crow 1pm
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Sky Eater 5pm
- Phoenix Rising Cafe, Nimbin: 10am; 12.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Outside The Square 1pm DJ 2 - Sinc 5pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Manoa 12noon
- The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: James Scott 5pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Woodfired Sounds - Sophie Ozard, Nick Cunningham, Matthew Armitage, DJ set from Vinnie LaDuce Lunch
- Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Session 2pm
Monday, June 3
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Monsier Diop 6pm
Tuesday, June 4
- Lennox Head Community Centre: Dancing in the Dark 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Vinnie LaDuce 6pm
Wednesday, June 5
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One Learn to Ballroom Dance with Dot Simpson 6pm; Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm;
- Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Spoken Word Open Mic 7pm
- Eltham Hotel: Not Quite Folk Jam Night 6.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing dance lessons 6pm; Partner Dance lessons 8pm
- The Great Northern, Byron Bay: The Original Wailers 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Oli Wright 6pm