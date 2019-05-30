Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LAST NUDGE: The last Nudge Nudge Wink Wink party for 2019 will be held at the Billinudgel Hotel this weekend. The party will feature DJs Stephen Allkins, Miss L, Lady S, Dale Stephen and Lord Sut. Live art by Dubse and Creatrix Body Art. Profits of this last Nudge will go to It Takes a Town, a charity bringing focus to the opportunities that exist locally to provide all children with the opportunities and environments required to thrive. Organisers thanked the DJs, volunteers and music lovers for their support. At the Billinudgel Hotel, 1 Wilfred St, Billinudgel, on Sunday, June 2, from 2pm to 9.30pm. Visit cunningstunts.com.au.
LAST NUDGE: The last Nudge Nudge Wink Wink party for 2019 will be held at the Billinudgel Hotel this weekend. The party will feature DJs Stephen Allkins, Miss L, Lady S, Dale Stephen and Lord Sut. Live art by Dubse and Creatrix Body Art. Profits of this last Nudge will go to It Takes a Town, a charity bringing focus to the opportunities that exist locally to provide all children with the opportunities and environments required to thrive. Organisers thanked the DJs, volunteers and music lovers for their support. At the Billinudgel Hotel, 1 Wilfred St, Billinudgel, on Sunday, June 2, from 2pm to 9.30pm. Visit cunningstunts.com.au. CONTRIBUTED
Whats On

Gig guide: From Nudge to the Original Wailers

Javier Encalada
by
30th May 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Today

  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Lounge Jeff Massey 8pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Street Level 7pm
  • Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: One Five Three East 8pm
  • Lismore Heights Bowls Club: Square Dancing 4.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Croaker and the Honey Bee 6pm
  • Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club: Uke Night 6.30pm
  • Sabi Sushi, Ocean Shores: Olivia Rosebery 6pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Hector Brown 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Swamp Cats 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Lemonade 7pm & 8.45pm

Tomorrow

  • Alstonville Plateau Sports and Bowls: Milo Green 6pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Jeff Massey 6.30pm; First Floor - The Big Gig Comedy with Mandy Nolan, Rusty Bertha, John Peacock 7.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: The Patty Cakes; Garage Sale 7pm
  • Byron Theatre: Imperfect Worlds - 2019 7.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Roo and Carly 7pm
  • Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Songbird - Myki Jay 8pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Cornelius 8.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Honey Pot Productions Beyond Psytopia 8pm
  • Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Guy Kachel 6pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: My Addiction 9.30pm
  • Sabi Sushi, Ocean Shores: Mike Vaccaro 6pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Painted Crow 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Dennis Wilson Band 8.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Epic 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: Luke Morris 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Manoa 7pm & 8.45pm
  • Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Marcus Mercer 6.30pm

Saturday, June 1

  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Richie Williams 6.30pm, First Floor - Ladies Night, The Ultimate Night Out starring Christopher Atkins 7pm
  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Slim Pickens 6pm
  • Brunswick Heads Memorial Hall: Festival of the Voice - Vox Caldera 4pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Middlewing 7pm
  • Byron Theatre: National Theatre Live Screening - All About Eve 1pm; Winter Wildlands Alliance Film Festival 6.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Wear The Fox Hat 8pm
  • Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Benja Meek 8pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Massive 8.30pm
  • La Vida Bar and Restaurant, Lismore: BB Factory Riding with the King Tribute to BB King 6pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: The Cath Simes Band 9.30pm
  • Mullumbimby Drill Hall, Mullumbimby: Bound to Love - Erotic Theatre Show - Avalon and Jenna 7pm
  • Northern Rivers Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 6.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats DJs 6pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Steve McLeod 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Warren Earl Band 7pm
  • Westower Tavern, Ballina: Stewart Fairhurst 6.30pm

Sunday, June 2

  • Ballina RSL Club: Auditorium Country Music Day Tony Wagner 11am
  • Billinudgel Hotel: Nudge Nudge Wink Wink; Djs Stephen Allkins, Miss L, Lady S Dale Stephen, Lord Sut; Dubse ; Many Nolan; Craig Ruddy 2pm
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Painted Crow 1pm
  • Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Sky Eater 5pm
  • Phoenix Rising Cafe, Nimbin: 10am; 12.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Outside The Square 1pm DJ 2 - Sinc 5pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Manoa 12noon
  • The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: James Scott 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Woodfired Sounds - Sophie Ozard, Nick Cunningham, Matthew Armitage, DJ set from Vinnie LaDuce Lunch
  • Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Session 2pm

Monday, June 3

  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Monsier Diop 6pm

Tuesday, June 4

  • Lennox Head Community Centre: Dancing in the Dark 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Vinnie LaDuce 6pm

Wednesday, June 5

  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One Learn to Ballroom Dance with Dot Simpson 6pm; Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm;
  • Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Spoken Word Open Mic 7pm
  • Eltham Hotel: Not Quite Folk Jam Night 6.30pm
  • Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing dance lessons 6pm; Partner Dance lessons 8pm
  • The Great Northern, Byron Bay: The Original Wailers 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Oli Wright 6pm

More Stories

Show More
ballina byron bay casino gig guide kyogle lismore whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Winter is that you? Temps predicted to plummet tonight

    premium_icon Winter is that you? Temps predicted to plummet tonight

    Weather PARTS of the region will drop to 3C tonight.

    • 30th May 2019 4:02 PM
    'Relentless' sexual harassment costs law firm boss $170K

    premium_icon 'Relentless' sexual harassment costs law firm boss $170K

    Crime Judge calls behaviour towards employee despicable

    Who makes the best fish and chips on the Northern Rivers?

    Who makes the best fish and chips on the Northern Rivers?

    Business Here is your chance to let the world know your favourite shop

    EPA to investigate council works at toxic landslip

    premium_icon EPA to investigate council works at toxic landslip

    News Environmental regulator confirms it is investigating