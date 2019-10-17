Menu
TOURING: Paul McDermott and Steven Gates bring their new music comedy show Go Solo to the Brunswick Picture House this Saturday from 7pm and at the Lismore City Hall this Sunday from 8pm.
Gig Guide: From McDermott to Kim Churchill

17th Oct 2019 2:30 PM
Thursday, October 17

  • Ballina RSL Club: Uke Night 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Rogue Elements 8pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Live Tunes in The Garden + Hell is Light Premier 6pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers Beginners followed by Intermediate & Advanced 7pm
  • Lismore Heights Sports Club: Square Dancing 4.30pm
  • Lismore Showground: North Coast National Show Wendy Ford Band 5.30pm; Comedy with Larry Laughs Loud 7pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Acid Bleed 6pm
  • Ocean Shores Country Club: Trivia 6.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Matty Armitage 7pm
  • The Northern, Byron Bay: Katchafire + Jemere Morgan with Bearfoot and 420 Sound 8pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Josh Lee Hamilton 7.30pm

Friday, October 18

  • Alstonville Plateau Sports Club: Kent Eastwood 6pm
  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Jordy DJ Party 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Leigh James 6.30pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Bill Jacobi 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Tuffy 5pm; Madison Kat 9pm
  • Billinudgel Hotel:
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Band Room Kim Churchill + Nick Cunningham + Luke Morris 8pm; Beer Garden Rosa Maria + Uplifing Bell Ends + Sophie Ozard 8pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Jeff Massey 7pm
  • Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Stu Black 7.30pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Burger Joint 6.30pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Cornelius 8.30pm
  • Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Jock Barnes 6pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Yolan 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Pink Zinc 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Luke Morris 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Animal Ventura 7.30pm
  • Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Marcus Mercer 6.30pm

Saturday, October 19

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Jordy DJ Party 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Dennis Wilson 6.30pm
  • Bangalow Bowling Club: The Bredda Brothers 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DJ Longtime 5pm; DJ Just Sayin' 9pm
  • Brunswick Picture House: Paul McDermott & Gatesy Go Solo 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Slowly Slowly + Guests 8pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Rochelle Lees Band 8pm
  • Foxy Luu's, Byron Bay: Acoustic Gypsy Jazz with Ben Julian 6pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Mufassa Duo 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Bourbon and Ink 8.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: The Batz 9.30pm
  • Mullumbimby Community Market, cnr Stuart and Myocum Sts: Tarshito 8am
  • Sheoak Shack, Fingal Heads: Jesse Morris and the Shakedown 6pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Silk and Oak 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Forest Run 7.30pm
  • Westower Tavern, Ballina: Carly and Roo 6.30pm

Sunday, October 20

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Epic 4.30pm; MVMT with Andho 7pm; Mister
  • Bennetts 9.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Kolombo 12pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Jens Spyker 4pm
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Painted Crow 1pm
  • Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Mojo Blues 12.30pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Kooii 4pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Jock Barnes 4pm
  • Lismore City Hall: Paul McDermott & Gatesy Go Solo 8pm
  • Mullumbimby Club: Mullumbimby Country Music Social - Glen and Deidrie Edmonds 12noon
  • Ocean Shores Country Club: Brett Gannon 1pm
  • Ocean Shores Tavern: Jam Session 1pm
  • Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Ooz 5pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Hayley Grace and The Bay Collective 2pm; DJ James Browne 6pm
  • South Lismore Bowling Club: Mick Daley's Corporate Raider plus Loose 2pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Bill Jacobi Noon
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Jamie Ashforth Trio 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Leigh James 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs Jez J and Vinnie LaDuce Lunch
  • Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Session 2pm

Monday, October 21

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Jon J Bradley 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Oli Wright (DJ set) 6pm

Tuesday, October 22

  • Alstonville Plateau Sports Club: Infusion Trivia 7pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Open Mic 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Guy Kachel 8pm
  • Lennox Head Community Centre: Dancing in the Dark 7pm
  • Lismore Workers Club, Lismore: Rock'n Rebels Dance Classes - Beginners; Intermediate; Advanced 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Fintan 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Vinnie LaDuce (DJ set) 6pm

Wednesday, October 23

  • Ballina RSL Club: Dance with Dean Doyle & Sophistication 7pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Trivia 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Leigh James 8pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night with Harry Nichols 7.30pm
  • Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing Dance Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Ooz 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Vinnie LaDuce (DJ set) 6pm
Lismore Northern Star

