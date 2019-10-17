Gig Guide: From McDermott to Kim Churchill
Thursday, October 17
- Ballina RSL Club: Uke Night 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Rogue Elements 8pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Live Tunes in The Garden + Hell is Light Premier 6pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers Beginners followed by Intermediate & Advanced 7pm
- Lismore Heights Sports Club: Square Dancing 4.30pm
- Lismore Showground: North Coast National Show Wendy Ford Band 5.30pm; Comedy with Larry Laughs Loud 7pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Acid Bleed 6pm
- Ocean Shores Country Club: Trivia 6.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Matty Armitage 7pm
- The Northern, Byron Bay: Katchafire + Jemere Morgan with Bearfoot and 420 Sound 8pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Josh Lee Hamilton 7.30pm
Friday, October 18
- Alstonville Plateau Sports Club: Kent Eastwood 6pm
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Jordy DJ Party 9pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Leigh James 6.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Bill Jacobi 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Tuffy 5pm; Madison Kat 9pm
- Billinudgel Hotel:
- Byron Bay Brewery: Band Room Kim Churchill + Nick Cunningham + Luke Morris 8pm; Beer Garden Rosa Maria + Uplifing Bell Ends + Sophie Ozard 8pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Jeff Massey 7pm
- Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Stu Black 7.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Burger Joint 6.30pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Cornelius 8.30pm
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Jock Barnes 6pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Yolan 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Pink Zinc 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Luke Morris 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Animal Ventura 7.30pm
- Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Marcus Mercer 6.30pm
Saturday, October 19
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Jordy DJ Party 9pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Dennis Wilson 6.30pm
- Bangalow Bowling Club: The Bredda Brothers 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DJ Longtime 5pm; DJ Just Sayin' 9pm
- Brunswick Picture House: Paul McDermott & Gatesy Go Solo 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Slowly Slowly + Guests 8pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Rochelle Lees Band 8pm
- Foxy Luu's, Byron Bay: Acoustic Gypsy Jazz with Ben Julian 6pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Mufassa Duo 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Bourbon and Ink 8.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: The Batz 9.30pm
- Mullumbimby Community Market, cnr Stuart and Myocum Sts: Tarshito 8am
- Sheoak Shack, Fingal Heads: Jesse Morris and the Shakedown 6pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Silk and Oak 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Forest Run 7.30pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Carly and Roo 6.30pm
Sunday, October 20
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Epic 4.30pm; MVMT with Andho 7pm; Mister
- Bennetts 9.30pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Kolombo 12pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Jens Spyker 4pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Painted Crow 1pm
- Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Mojo Blues 12.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Kooii 4pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Jock Barnes 4pm
- Lismore City Hall: Paul McDermott & Gatesy Go Solo 8pm
- Mullumbimby Club: Mullumbimby Country Music Social - Glen and Deidrie Edmonds 12noon
- Ocean Shores Country Club: Brett Gannon 1pm
- Ocean Shores Tavern: Jam Session 1pm
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Ooz 5pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Hayley Grace and The Bay Collective 2pm; DJ James Browne 6pm
- South Lismore Bowling Club: Mick Daley's Corporate Raider plus Loose 2pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Bill Jacobi Noon
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Jamie Ashforth Trio 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Leigh James 5pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs Jez J and Vinnie LaDuce Lunch
- Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Session 2pm
Monday, October 21
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Jon J Bradley 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Oli Wright (DJ set) 6pm
Tuesday, October 22
- Alstonville Plateau Sports Club: Infusion Trivia 7pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Open Mic 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Guy Kachel 8pm
- Lennox Head Community Centre: Dancing in the Dark 7pm
- Lismore Workers Club, Lismore: Rock'n Rebels Dance Classes - Beginners; Intermediate; Advanced 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Fintan 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Vinnie LaDuce (DJ set) 6pm
Wednesday, October 23
- Ballina RSL Club: Dance with Dean Doyle & Sophistication 7pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Trivia 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Leigh James 8pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night with Harry Nichols 7.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing Dance Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Ooz 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Vinnie LaDuce (DJ set) 6pm