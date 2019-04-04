Whats On
Gig guide: From Katie Noonan to Oka
Today
- Byron Bay Brewery: Street Level Presents 7pm
- Byron Theatre: Summit to Sea 5pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers RnR Lessons Beginners 7pm; Intermediate 7.45pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Comedy Open Mic Night 6.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Toke 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Sara Grant Trio 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Izzy Day 7pm & 8.45pm
Friday, April 5
- Alstonville Plateau Sports: Jeff Massey 6pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Piano Bar - Narelle Harris 4pm; Boardwalk - Richie Williams 6.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Jock Barnes 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Jon J Bradley 5pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Claptone; Taya; Mady Mooda; Sammy K 8pm
- Byron Theatre: Nordurland - An Arctic Surfing Adventure 6pm & 7.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: The Lee Brothers 7pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: South Wall Duo 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Cornelius 8.30pm
- LaVida Bar & Restaurant, Lismore: Clovers Two Duo Celtic Rock 7pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Mercy Mercy 7pm
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: James Scott 6pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Leigh James 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: My Addiction 8.30pm
- The Channon Butter Factory Tavern: The Bassix Band 7.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: The Invisible Vibrations 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Quackers 7pm & 8.45pm
Saturday, April 6
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - TOKE 6.30pm
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Glen Massey 6.30pm
- Bangalow A & I Hall: Out of Silence Vox Caldera Chamber Choir 4pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Slim Pickens 7pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Elixir featuring Katie Noonan: Gratitude & Grief 7pm; 10pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Sons of the East 8pm
- Byron Theatre: I'm Not Running 1pm & 3.40pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Monkey & the Fish 8pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Mark Redoubt and the Rhythm 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Mossy Rocks 8.30pm
- LaVida Bar & Restaurant, Lismore: The Midnight Hour Commitments Tribute Dinner & Show 6pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Emily Williams 7.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Cass Eleven Band 7pm
- Ocean Shore Country Club: Galaxy Jazz Band 8pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats 6pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Ben Walsh 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Dave Scott Band 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Eldorado 7pm & 8.45pm
Sunday, April 7
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Ballina Country Music 11am
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Luke Yeaman 4pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Mojo Burning Sideshow - Creek; No Parade; Pieces of Molly; Plenko 6pm
- Byron Monthly Market, Butler Street: Main Band Stage Kobya; Food Court Daryl James; Black Crest Stan Ceglinski; Coffee Oasis Raku O'Gaia 10am
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Isaac Frankham 4pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: OKA 4pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Tahlia Matheson 4pm
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Nathen Kaye 5pm
- St. Carthage's Cathedral, Lismore: Out of Silence Vox Caldera Chamber Choir 2pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Detectives 2pm; DJ James Browne 6pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Jorge Pereira Noon
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Walker 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs, Eva J & Vinnie La Duce Lunch
Monday, April 8
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, East Ballina: Steve Lovelight 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Dan Clark Band 8.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Jamie Ashforth 7pm
Tuesday, April 9
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers RnR Lessons Intermediate 7pm; Advanced 7.45pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, East Ballina: Bayside Beats 6pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Smash & Bangers 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Simon Meola 7pm
Wednesday, April 10
- Byron Theatre: Hope - Women's Theatre Performance 7pm and 8.15pm
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing dance lessons 6pm; Partner dance lessons 8pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, East Ballina: Fat Albert 2pm; DJ James Browne 6pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Chris & Jamie 7pm