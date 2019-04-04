Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BAND: Melbourne alt blues rock group Creek brings their latest single, The Deep, to the Northern Rivers. At Byron Bay Brewery this Sunday from 7pm. Supported by No Parade, Creek, Pieces of Molly and Plenko. Free show.
BAND: Melbourne alt blues rock group Creek brings their latest single, The Deep, to the Northern Rivers. At Byron Bay Brewery this Sunday from 7pm. Supported by No Parade, Creek, Pieces of Molly and Plenko. Free show.
Whats On

Gig guide: From Katie Noonan to Oka

Javier Encalada
by
4th Apr 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Today

  • Byron Bay Brewery: Street Level Presents 7pm
  • Byron Theatre: Summit to Sea 5pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers RnR Lessons Beginners 7pm; Intermediate 7.45pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Comedy Open Mic Night 6.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Toke 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Sara Grant Trio 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Izzy Day 7pm & 8.45pm

Friday, April 5

  • Alstonville Plateau Sports: Jeff Massey 6pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Piano Bar - Narelle Harris 4pm; Boardwalk - Richie Williams 6.30pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Jock Barnes 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Jon J Bradley 5pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Claptone; Taya; Mady Mooda; Sammy K 8pm
  • Byron Theatre: Nordurland - An Arctic Surfing Adventure 6pm & 7.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: The Lee Brothers 7pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: South Wall Duo 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Cornelius 8.30pm
  • LaVida Bar & Restaurant, Lismore: Clovers Two Duo Celtic Rock 7pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Mercy Mercy 7pm
  • Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: James Scott 6pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Leigh James 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: My Addiction 8.30pm
  • The Channon Butter Factory Tavern: The Bassix Band 7.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: The Invisible Vibrations 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Quackers 7pm & 8.45pm

Saturday, April 6

  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - TOKE 6.30pm
  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Glen Massey 6.30pm
  • Bangalow A & I Hall: Out of Silence Vox Caldera Chamber Choir 4pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Slim Pickens 7pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Elixir featuring Katie Noonan: Gratitude & Grief 7pm; 10pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Sons of the East 8pm
  • Byron Theatre: I'm Not Running 1pm & 3.40pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Monkey & the Fish 8pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Mark Redoubt and the Rhythm 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Mossy Rocks 8.30pm
  • LaVida Bar & Restaurant, Lismore: The Midnight Hour Commitments Tribute Dinner & Show 6pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Emily Williams 7.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Cass Eleven Band 7pm
  • Ocean Shore Country Club: Galaxy Jazz Band 8pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats 6pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Ben Walsh 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Dave Scott Band 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Eldorado 7pm & 8.45pm

Sunday, April 7

  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Ballina Country Music 11am
  • Byron Bay Golf Club: Luke Yeaman 4pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Mojo Burning Sideshow - Creek; No Parade; Pieces of Molly; Plenko 6pm
  • Byron Monthly Market, Butler Street: Main Band Stage Kobya; Food Court Daryl James; Black Crest Stan Ceglinski; Coffee Oasis Raku O'Gaia 10am
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Isaac Frankham 4pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: OKA 4pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Tahlia Matheson 4pm
  • Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Nathen Kaye 5pm
  • St. Carthage's Cathedral, Lismore: Out of Silence Vox Caldera Chamber Choir 2pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Detectives 2pm; DJ James Browne 6pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Jorge Pereira Noon
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Walker 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs, Eva J & Vinnie La Duce Lunch

Monday, April 8

  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, East Ballina: Steve Lovelight 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Dan Clark Band 8.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Jamie Ashforth 7pm

Tuesday, April 9

  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers RnR Lessons Intermediate 7pm; Advanced 7.45pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, East Ballina: Bayside Beats 6pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Smash & Bangers 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Simon Meola 7pm

Wednesday, April 10

  • Byron Theatre: Hope - Women's Theatre Performance 7pm and 8.15pm
  • Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing dance lessons 6pm; Partner dance lessons 8pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, East Ballina: Fat Albert 2pm; DJ James Browne 6pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Chris & Jamie 7pm

More Stories

ballina byron bay casino gig guide kyogle lismore northern rivers entertainment whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    A man has died after boating tragedy on Richmond River

    premium_icon A man has died after boating tragedy on Richmond River

    Breaking EMERGENCY services are on scene tending to patients.

    12-year-olds involved in assault at skatepark

    premium_icon 12-year-olds involved in assault at skatepark

    News How far can a parent go to protect their child?

    Repeat drink driver walks from court after 6th offence

    premium_icon Repeat drink driver walks from court after 6th offence

    Crime The Kyogle man returned a reading more than three times the limit

    Tim Costello here to speak on refugees

    premium_icon Tim Costello here to speak on refugees

    Whats On Invited by the Refugee Family Reunification Project