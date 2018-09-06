Gig Guide: From Cypher to reggae, from swing to rock

STARS: Mick Webb as Lewis and Elyse Knowles as Julie in Cosi. It's Melbourne, 1971. University graduate Lewis is employed to put on a play at the local 'mental institution' with some of its patients. Manic depressive and theatre obsessed Roy decides they have to do Mozart's opera Cosi Fan Tutte. There is just one problem: nobody can sing opera. This much loved Australian play was written by Louis Nowra, one of Australia's leading playwrights. Director Kylie Fuad and Musical Director Beans Goodfellow have brought together an experienced team of local actors. From today at Rochdale Theatre, 603 Ballina Rd.