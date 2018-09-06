Gig Guide: From Cypher to reggae, from swing to rock
Today
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Hanley, Fossemalle and Hills 8pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Street Level featuring Whitebear s+ O.M River 7pm
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Trivia 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Surf Report 7pm
- SAE Theatre, Byron Bay: An evening with Sisonke Msimang 6pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Ballina Cup - Round Mountain Girls 6pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Mark Ridout 7pm & 8.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Chef de Party + Friends 9pm
Tomorrow
- Ballina RSL Club: Narelle Harris Boardwalk Piano Bar 4pm; Stu Black Boardwalk Lounge 6.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Jez Mead 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Ino Pio 5pm; Nocturnal Tapes 9pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Danial Cordero Exhibition + Fego & The Burden + Blac Carnivale 7pm
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Andy Irons: Kissed by God 7.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Luke Vassella 8.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Friendly Enemies 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Disco Statik 8.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: The Superlove 10pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Afro Dance Session 11am; Cypher Session Open Stage 2.20pm; Cock Theatre Production 7.30pm
- Ocean Shores Tavern: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Steve Lovelight 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Distraction Duo 7pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Ooz 9.30pm Upstairs DJ Kyle Walker 9pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sky Eater 7pm & 8.30pm
- Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Robbie James 6.30pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Surf Report 8pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Adam Harpaz 9pm
Saturday, September 8
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Coastal Beats DJs 9.30pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Ooz Boardwalk - 6.30pm;
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Paul Mulqueen 6pm
- Bangalow Hotel: The Darkblue Grass 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DJ Reiflex 5pm; My Happy Place 9pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Dos Loona + Guests 7pm
- Charcoal Inn Casino: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Flyin' Blind 8.30pm
- Civic Hotel, Lismore: Katie Botfield 7.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Burger Joint 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Blakboi Duo 8.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: The Isaac Frankham Band 9.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Minus One 12.30pm; Cock Theatre Production 7.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Drift 7pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats 7.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Yolan 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Beau & Grace 9.30pm; Upstairs Local DJs 9pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: DTP 7pm & 8.30pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Marcus Hartung 6.30pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Manoa 8pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm
Sunday, September 9
- Ballina RSL Club: Normie Rowe Boardwalk Lounge 3.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Late For Woodstock 4.30pm; DJ Longtime & Friends 8pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Burning Hands Blues Band 1pm
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Chris Aronsten 1pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Ooz 4pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Wil Marmalade 4-8pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Tahlia Matheson 3pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; Nightcap Jazz 12.30pm
- Seven Mile, Lennox Head: Cameron Charles 3pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Mercy Mercy 1pm, DJ 2Sinc 5pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs Eva J & Friends
- Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke midday; Rob Saric 5pm
- Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Sessions 1pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Stu Black 4pm
Monday, September 10
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: The Picture House Choir 9.30am
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm
Tuesday, September 11
- Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Jason Delphin 8pm
- Byron Gym, Byron Bay: No Lights No Lycra 6.45pm
- Hanging Rock Hall, Wadeville: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm
Wednesday, Sept 12
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: The Great Trivia Challenge 7pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle Level One 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Akova 8pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night with Harry Nichols 7.30pm
- Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live local talent 7.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked On Dance Swing Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Jake & Andy 9pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm