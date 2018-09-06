Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STARS: Mick Webb as Lewis and Elyse Knowles as Julie in Cosi. It's Melbourne, 1971. University graduate Lewis is employed to put on a play at the local 'mental institution' with some of its patients. Manic depressive and theatre obsessed Roy decides they have to do Mozart's opera Cosi Fan Tutte. There is just one problem: nobody can sing opera. This much loved Australian play was written by Louis Nowra, one of Australia's leading playwrights. Director Kylie Fuad and Musical Director Beans Goodfellow have brought together an experienced team of local actors. From today at Rochdale Theatre, 603 Ballina Rd.
STARS: Mick Webb as Lewis and Elyse Knowles as Julie in Cosi. It's Melbourne, 1971. University graduate Lewis is employed to put on a play at the local 'mental institution' with some of its patients. Manic depressive and theatre obsessed Roy decides they have to do Mozart's opera Cosi Fan Tutte. There is just one problem: nobody can sing opera. This much loved Australian play was written by Louis Nowra, one of Australia's leading playwrights. Director Kylie Fuad and Musical Director Beans Goodfellow have brought together an experienced team of local actors. From today at Rochdale Theatre, 603 Ballina Rd.
Whats On

Gig Guide: From Cypher to reggae, from swing to rock

6th Sep 2018 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Today

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Hanley, Fossemalle and Hills 8pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Street Level featuring Whitebear s+ O.M River 7pm
  • Byron Bay Golf Club: Trivia 7pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Surf Report 7pm
  • SAE Theatre, Byron Bay: An evening with Sisonke Msimang 6pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Ballina Cup - Round Mountain Girls 6pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Mark Ridout 7pm & 8.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Chef de Party + Friends 9pm

Tomorrow

  • Ballina RSL Club: Narelle Harris Boardwalk Piano Bar 4pm; Stu Black Boardwalk Lounge 6.30pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Jez Mead 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Ino Pio 5pm; Nocturnal Tapes 9pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Danial Cordero Exhibition + Fego & The Burden + Blac Carnivale 7pm
  • Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Andy Irons: Kissed by God 7.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Luke Vassella 8.30pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Friendly Enemies 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Disco Statik 8.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: The Superlove 10pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Afro Dance Session 11am; Cypher Session Open Stage 2.20pm; Cock Theatre Production 7.30pm
  • Ocean Shores Tavern: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Steve Lovelight 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Distraction Duo 7pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Ooz 9.30pm Upstairs DJ Kyle Walker 9pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sky Eater 7pm & 8.30pm
  • Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Robbie James 6.30pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Surf Report 8pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Adam Harpaz 9pm

Saturday, September 8

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Coastal Beats DJs 9.30pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Ooz Boardwalk - 6.30pm;
  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Paul Mulqueen 6pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: The Darkblue Grass 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DJ Reiflex 5pm; My Happy Place 9pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Dos Loona + Guests 7pm
  • Charcoal Inn Casino: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Flyin' Blind 8.30pm
  • Civic Hotel, Lismore: Katie Botfield 7.30pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Burger Joint 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Blakboi Duo 8.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: The Isaac Frankham Band 9.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Minus One 12.30pm; Cock Theatre Production 7.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Drift 7pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats 7.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Yolan 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Beau & Grace 9.30pm; Upstairs Local DJs 9pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: DTP 7pm & 8.30pm
  • Westower Tavern, Ballina: Marcus Hartung 6.30pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Manoa 8pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm

Sunday, September 9

  • Ballina RSL Club: Normie Rowe Boardwalk Lounge 3.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Late For Woodstock 4.30pm; DJ Longtime & Friends 8pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Burning Hands Blues Band 1pm
  • Byron Bay Golf Club: Chris Aronsten 1pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Ooz 4pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Wil Marmalade 4-8pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Tahlia Matheson 3pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; Nightcap Jazz 12.30pm
  • Seven Mile, Lennox Head: Cameron Charles 3pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Mercy Mercy 1pm, DJ 2Sinc 5pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
  • The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs Eva J & Friends
  • Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke midday; Rob Saric 5pm
  • Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Sessions 1pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Stu Black 4pm

Monday, September 10

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: The Picture House Choir 9.30am
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm

Tuesday, September 11

  • Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Jason Delphin 8pm
  • Byron Gym, Byron Bay: No Lights No Lycra 6.45pm
  • Hanging Rock Hall, Wadeville: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 7pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm

Wednesday, Sept 12

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: The Great Trivia Challenge 7pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle Level One 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Akova 8pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night with Harry Nichols 7.30pm
  • Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live local talent 7.30pm
  • Lismore Golf Club: Hooked On Dance Swing Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Jake & Andy 9pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm

Related Items

Show More
ballina byron bay casino gig guide kyogle lismore northern rivers entertainment whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Surf rage could lead to attempted murder charge

    Surf rage could lead to attempted murder charge

    Crime “THIS incident is a worrying and despicable act on a victim who is just out having a surf and trying to enjoy the environment."

    Lismore healer tells court of 'spirits', past lives

    Lismore healer tells court of 'spirits', past lives

    News Universal Medicine's founder is suing a former client for defamation

    What nbn speeds will Lismore be able to access and when?

    premium_icon What nbn speeds will Lismore be able to access and when?

    News Internet rollout to 8600 premises commences

    Local Partners