HYPNOSHOW: British TV personality and hypnotist Peter Powers brings The Naughty Naughty Hypnoshow, where you can put yourself in his hands and well, see what happens. At Casino RSM this Saturday from 7pm.
Whats On

GIG GUIDE: From Blues to a doco about The Oils

Javier Encalada
by
28th Jun 2018 11:00 AM
Thursday, (today) June 28

  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - The Big Gig - Ellen Briggs MC + Elliot Goblet + Paul McMahon 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Moonlight Movie Night + Josh Hamilton Duo 7pm 8.30pm
  • Byron Bay Golf Club: Trivia 7pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Lloyd Spiegel Presented By Rhythm Section 7.30pm
  • Club Mullum, Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club: Miss Amber And Stukulele Present Uke Night For Beginners 6.30pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: The Jammed Tarts Presents The Lunch Lounge 12.30pm; Jazz With Vladamir Tootin 7pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
  • Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Horace & Lady Lee 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Swap Cats 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Upstairs - 3Form DJs 9pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Pat Tierney 7pm and 8.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Future Faktori 2nd Birthday Party 9pm

 

Friday, (tomorrow) June 29

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Hip Hop Friday 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Piano Bar - Jaylene Fergus 4.30pm; Boardwalk Lounge - Blake Taylor 8pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Luke Yeaman 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Katia Demeester 5pm; Fat Albert 9.30pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Cheeky Cabaret 7pm
  • Byron Brewery: Band Room - Bad Pony, Wharves, Yellowcatredcat; Beer Garden - Dubarray 8pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Alex Williamson: So Wrong, Its Wrong Presented By Frontier Comedy 7.30pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: The Lee Brothers 7.30pm
  • East Lismore Bowling Club: Occa Rock 7.30pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Main Bar - Ducky Connelly 5pm; Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm; Upstairs - Triple Nip 7.30pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Ooz 7pm
  • Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: DJ Two Sinc 9.30pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Cornelius 8.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: The Little Eegos 10pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Atmosphere 7.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Cypher Session Open Stage 2.20pm; Movie - Sweet Country 7.30pm
  • Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Tim Stokes 6pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Pistol Whip 9.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Monkey And The Fish 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: The Dirty Channel 8.30pm
  • The Farm, Byron Bay: Jesse Morris 6pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Wallflower Meadow 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Ben Jansz 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Beau & Grace 9.30pm; Upstairs - DJ Kyle Walker 9pm
  • Tintenbar Hall: Daniel Champagne 7.30pm
  • Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Danny Doon 7.30pm
  • Woodburn Evans Head RSL Club, Evans Head: Adam Eckersley & Brooke McClymont + Brad Butcher 7.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Scott Hildebrand 9pm

 

Saturday, June 30

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Your House DJs With B-Town Collective 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Jeff Massey 6pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Glenn Massey 6pm; Boardwalk Lounge - Live Entertainment 9pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Chris Aronsten 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Safari DJs 9pm
  • Byron Brewery: Band Room - Cabaret Variety Show; Beer Garden -The Midwayers 8pm
  • Casino RSM Club: Main Lounge - Conspiracy of One 7.30pm; Peter Powers - Hypnosis Show 8pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Westpac Helicopter Rescue Service Fundraiser With Plenko, The Claymores, Rokopter, The Antibodies and Dead City Radio 7.30pm; Upstairs - Momentum Launch Night (monthly techno, house and UKG event) With DJs Amozon, Kevin D'Orion and Shampoo 8pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: The Lyrical Duo 7pm
  • Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Massive 9.30pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: The 4x4 Band 8.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: Beast Machine Farewell Tour 9.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Route 66 7.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Hotdog 9.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Monkey and the Fish 12.30pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Dan Doon Rocks 9.30pm
  • Sedgers Reef Hotel, Iluka: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bay Side Beats 7.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Supercheese 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Fergo & The Burden 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Ooz 9.30pm; Upstairs - Local DJs 9pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
  • Tintenbar Hall: Daniel Champagne
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Laureel Lexxes 7pm and 8.30pm
  • Westower Tavern, Ballina: Kenny Slide 8pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm

 

Sunday, July 1

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Round Mountain Girls 4.30pm; DJ Longtime 8pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Ballina Country Music Club 11.15am
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Reuben Kaye 6pm
  • Byron Bay Golf Club: Live Music 2pm
  • Byron Brewery: Open Mic Night with Harry Nichols 7.30pm
  • Byron Community Markets: Haystack Mountain Hermits, Sam Buckingham, Wolfgang Michael Kraus and Juzzie Smith 10am
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Van Gogh: Of Wheat Fields and Clouded Skies - Art On Screen 1pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Adam Brown 4pm
  • Eltham Hotel: Leigh James 1pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Barefoot 4pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Luke Hayward 2.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; Brommers 12.30pm
  • Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Ooz 4pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Fozzy Bear 1pm; DJ 2 Sinc 5pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Thrillbilly Stomp 1pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
  • The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Mercy Mercy 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Sarah Grant 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs With DJ Dangerous Cobra & Eva J 2.30pm
  • Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke 12pm; Rob Saric 5pm
  • Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Sessions 1pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: B-Town Collective 4pm

 

Monday, July 2

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
  • Brunswick Picture House: The Picture House Choir 9.30am
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Open Mic Night 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Chris Aronsten 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm

 

Tuesday, July 3

  • Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Adam Harpaz 8pm
  • Byron Gym, Byron Bay (hall underneath): No Lights, No Lycra 6.45pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Birdmans Trivia 6.15pm
  • Hanging Rock Hall, Wadeville: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 7pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Leigh James7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm

 

Wednesday, July 4

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Lloyd's Trivia 6.30pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Brusnwick Picture House, Brusnwick Heads: Documentary Midnight Oil - 1984 7pm
  • Eltham Hotel: Not Quite Folk Jam Night 6.30pm
  • Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live Local Talent 7.30pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: JimBob Blues 7pm
  • Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Ino Pio 6.30pm
  • Lismore Golf Club: Hooked On Dance Swing Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Matty Armitage 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Comedy Night With Rudy Surina 7.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm

