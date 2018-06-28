GIG GUIDE: From Blues to a doco about The Oils
Thursday, (today) June 28
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - The Big Gig - Ellen Briggs MC + Elliot Goblet + Paul McMahon 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Moonlight Movie Night + Josh Hamilton Duo 7pm 8.30pm
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Trivia 7pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Lloyd Spiegel Presented By Rhythm Section 7.30pm
- Club Mullum, Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club: Miss Amber And Stukulele Present Uke Night For Beginners 6.30pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: The Jammed Tarts Presents The Lunch Lounge 12.30pm; Jazz With Vladamir Tootin 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
- Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Horace & Lady Lee 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Swap Cats 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Upstairs - 3Form DJs 9pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Pat Tierney 7pm and 8.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Future Faktori 2nd Birthday Party 9pm
Friday, (tomorrow) June 29
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Hip Hop Friday 9pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Piano Bar - Jaylene Fergus 4.30pm; Boardwalk Lounge - Blake Taylor 8pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Luke Yeaman 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Katia Demeester 5pm; Fat Albert 9.30pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Cheeky Cabaret 7pm
- Byron Brewery: Band Room - Bad Pony, Wharves, Yellowcatredcat; Beer Garden - Dubarray 8pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Alex Williamson: So Wrong, Its Wrong Presented By Frontier Comedy 7.30pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: The Lee Brothers 7.30pm
- East Lismore Bowling Club: Occa Rock 7.30pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Main Bar - Ducky Connelly 5pm; Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm; Upstairs - Triple Nip 7.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Ooz 7pm
- Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: DJ Two Sinc 9.30pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Cornelius 8.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: The Little Eegos 10pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Atmosphere 7.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Cypher Session Open Stage 2.20pm; Movie - Sweet Country 7.30pm
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Tim Stokes 6pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Pistol Whip 9.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Monkey And The Fish 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: The Dirty Channel 8.30pm
- The Farm, Byron Bay: Jesse Morris 6pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Wallflower Meadow 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Ben Jansz 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Beau & Grace 9.30pm; Upstairs - DJ Kyle Walker 9pm
- Tintenbar Hall: Daniel Champagne 7.30pm
- Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Danny Doon 7.30pm
- Woodburn Evans Head RSL Club, Evans Head: Adam Eckersley & Brooke McClymont + Brad Butcher 7.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Scott Hildebrand 9pm
Saturday, June 30
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Your House DJs With B-Town Collective 9pm
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Jeff Massey 6pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Glenn Massey 6pm; Boardwalk Lounge - Live Entertainment 9pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Chris Aronsten 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Safari DJs 9pm
- Byron Brewery: Band Room - Cabaret Variety Show; Beer Garden -The Midwayers 8pm
- Casino RSM Club: Main Lounge - Conspiracy of One 7.30pm; Peter Powers - Hypnosis Show 8pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Westpac Helicopter Rescue Service Fundraiser With Plenko, The Claymores, Rokopter, The Antibodies and Dead City Radio 7.30pm; Upstairs - Momentum Launch Night (monthly techno, house and UKG event) With DJs Amozon, Kevin D'Orion and Shampoo 8pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: The Lyrical Duo 7pm
- Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Massive 9.30pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: The 4x4 Band 8.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: Beast Machine Farewell Tour 9.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Route 66 7.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Hotdog 9.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Monkey and the Fish 12.30pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Dan Doon Rocks 9.30pm
- Sedgers Reef Hotel, Iluka: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bay Side Beats 7.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Supercheese 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Fergo & The Burden 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Ooz 9.30pm; Upstairs - Local DJs 9pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
- Tintenbar Hall: Daniel Champagne
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Laureel Lexxes 7pm and 8.30pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Kenny Slide 8pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm
Sunday, July 1
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Round Mountain Girls 4.30pm; DJ Longtime 8pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Ballina Country Music Club 11.15am
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Reuben Kaye 6pm
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Live Music 2pm
- Byron Brewery: Open Mic Night with Harry Nichols 7.30pm
- Byron Community Markets: Haystack Mountain Hermits, Sam Buckingham, Wolfgang Michael Kraus and Juzzie Smith 10am
- Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Van Gogh: Of Wheat Fields and Clouded Skies - Art On Screen 1pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Adam Brown 4pm
- Eltham Hotel: Leigh James 1pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Barefoot 4pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Luke Hayward 2.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; Brommers 12.30pm
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Ooz 4pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Fozzy Bear 1pm; DJ 2 Sinc 5pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Thrillbilly Stomp 1pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Mercy Mercy 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Sarah Grant 5pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs With DJ Dangerous Cobra & Eva J 2.30pm
- Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke 12pm; Rob Saric 5pm
- Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Sessions 1pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: B-Town Collective 4pm
Monday, July 2
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
- Brunswick Picture House: The Picture House Choir 9.30am
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Open Mic Night 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Chris Aronsten 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm
Tuesday, July 3
- Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Adam Harpaz 8pm
- Byron Gym, Byron Bay (hall underneath): No Lights, No Lycra 6.45pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Birdmans Trivia 6.15pm
- Hanging Rock Hall, Wadeville: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 7pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Leigh James7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm
Wednesday, July 4
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Lloyd's Trivia 6.30pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
- Brusnwick Picture House, Brusnwick Heads: Documentary Midnight Oil - 1984 7pm
- Eltham Hotel: Not Quite Folk Jam Night 6.30pm
- Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live Local Talent 7.30pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: JimBob Blues 7pm
- Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Ino Pio 6.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked On Dance Swing Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Matty Armitage 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Comedy Night With Rudy Surina 7.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm