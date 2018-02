GIG GUIDE: From Black Boi to the Vagina Conversations

FEATURED: Brunswick Heads duo Cariad will be the feature act at this week's Tintenbar Upfront. Cariad is formed by two guitarists, singer-songwriters Virginia Cook and Geraint Jenkins. Other artists in the line-up are poet Tony Koellner and musicians Gregory Pimm, James Webb and Gabriel Regueira. At Tintenbar Hall tomorrow, from 7.30pm. $10. FACEBOOK.