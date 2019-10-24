Whats On
Gig guide: From ACO to Josh Thomas
Today
- Ballina RSL Club: Michael Jackson Legacy Tour 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: The Dirty Channel 8pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Jesse Pumphrey 7pm
- Byron Bay Services Club: Uke Night 5.45pm
- East Lismore Bowlo: Chris Fisher with Julius Hofstetter 6.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club, Lismore: Summerland Rockers Beginners 7pm; Advanced 7.45pm
- Lismore Heights Sports Club: Square Dance 4.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: The Clovers Two 6pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Comedy Open Mic Night 7.30pm
- Ocean Shores Country Club: Trivia 6.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Hector Brown 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Vanessa Baker 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sky Eater 7.30pm; 8.45pm
Friday, October 25
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Jordy DJ Party 9pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Narelle Harris 4pm; Sebastiaan 6.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Nicole Brophy 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Dan Clark Duo 5pm; Honey and Stone 9pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Josh Thomas - Work in Progress 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Band Room Sex On Toast 8pm; Beer Garden Brazilian Night 8pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: The Lee Brothers 7pm
- Commercial Hotel, Casino: Piano Bar with Nick Petersen 5.30pm
- East Lismore Bowlo: Alisha Todd Band - Volcanic Lovers 8pm
- Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Brommers 7.30pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Majestic Knights 8.30pm
- Lismore City Hall: Norpa presents ACO collective Serenades for Strings 7.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Check 2 Band 7.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Drift 7pm
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Ben Jansz 6pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Leigh James 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: All Gone Band 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: SYLK 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Bena Meek 7.30pm; 8.45pm
- Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Distraction 6.30pm
Saturday, October 26
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Jordy DJ Party 9pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Guy Kachel 6pm; Jabiru and The Thread 9pm; First Floor - Dean Doyle and Sophistication - A Night at the Proms 7pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Shem and Rowan 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DJ Longtime 5pm; Rhythm & Cutloose 9pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Josh Thomas - Work in Progress 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Coco Republic 6pm
- Byron Theatre: The Cave 6.45pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: The Mumblers 7pm
- Commercial Hotel, Casino: B and D Karaoke 7.30pm
- Foxy Luu's, Byron Bay: Acoustic Gypsy Jazz with Ben Julian 6pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ TwoSinc 8.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: The Rochelle Lees Band 9.30pm
- Mullumbimby Leagues Club: Craft Beer and Cider Twilight Market - on the Field 4pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Yolan 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Harry Nicholls 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: James D'Khan 7.30pm; 8.45pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Marcus Hartung 6.30pm
Sunday, October 27
- Bangalow Hotel: Cass Eleven Duo 1pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Lisa Hunt 4.30pm; MVMT with Shimmy Disco 7pm; My Happy Place 9.30pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Josh Thomas - Work in Progress 5pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Byron Groove Lounge Jam 4pm
- Byron Bay Services Club: Pandanus Room Free Show The Ferramones 4.30pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Zecheriah 4pm
- Doma Cafe, Federal: Glenn Kellett 12pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Chris Aronsten 1pm
- Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Leigh James 12.30pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Oktoberfest Occa Rock 5pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Country Carna with Check 2 Band 11am
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Anna and Jed 5pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Sabotage 2pm; DJ 2Sinc 6pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Elbury Noon
- The Channon Butterfactory Tavern: The Channon Open Mic 3pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Juke Joint Way 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs Jezza J and Vinnie LaDuce Lunch
Monday, October 28
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Stephen Lovelight 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Monseiur Diop 7pm
Tuesday, October 29
- Ballina RSL Club: Charmaine Wilson - Spirit Medium 7pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Open Mic 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Comedy at the Beachy 7pm; Ben Walsh 9pm
- Lennox Head Community Centre: Dancing in the Dark 7pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Rock'n Rebels Dance Classes All Levels 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Chris Aronsten 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Vinnie LaDuce 7pm
Wednesday, October 30
- Ballina RSL Club: Dance with Dean Doyle and Sophistication 7pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Trivia 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Jon J Bradley 8pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night 7.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing dance lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Jamie Ashforth 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Vinnie LaDuce 7pm