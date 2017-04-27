21°
Gig guide: Fantastic entertainment for everyone this week

Javier Encalada
| 27th Apr 2017 1:52 PM
CHORDS FOR CHANGE: Music for a Warming World is two things: A celebration of music which also communicates the science behind climate change. Music for a Warming World is a mix of original folk, reggae and world music, combined with video and images. Sing with the band, laugh, disappear into the lush world of the projected images, and leave with hope for a better world. At Tintenbar Hall tomorrow Friday from 7.30pm.
CHORDS FOR CHANGE: Music for a Warming World is two things: A celebration of music which also communicates the science behind climate change. Music for a Warming World is a mix of original folk, reggae and world music, combined with video and images. Sing with the band, laugh, disappear into the lush world of the projected images, and leave with hope for a better world. At Tintenbar Hall tomorrow Friday from 7.30pm.

Thursday

  • Ballina RSL Club: First Floor - The Big Gig 10 Year Anniversary with Mandy Nolan, Tom Seigert & Jonathon Atherton 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Southwall 8.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Sea Gypsies 7pm
  • Byron Bay High School Auditorium: No Lights No Lycra Girls Make Your Move (special dance party for teenage girls and their mums) 6.30pm
  • Club Mullum Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club: Miss Amber & Stukulele's Uke Night - Hits of the 70s 7pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
  • Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
  • New Tattersalls Hotel, Lismore: Front Bar- 6.30 pm: Back Room - 8pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: The Tommyhawks + Essie Thomas Ensemble 8pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Live Entertainment 8.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Drummer Not Included 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Burning Hands 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Biggy P 9pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Steph Cherote 7.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack: Roofless Thursdays featuring Chef De Party and friends 10pm

Friday

  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Epic 8.30pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Biggy P 7.30pm
  • Banora Point RSL Aged Care: Seniors Concert Presents Sweet Fusion 10am
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Pink Zinc Duo 5pm; Selaphonic & Guests 9pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Sea Gypsies 7pm
  • Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Akmal 7.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Jeff Massey 7pm
  • Clydesdale Steak Barn, Casino: Darrel Maher 6pm
  • Commercial Hotel, Kyogle: Push 8.30pm
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Andy Buckle 6pm
  • Exchange Hotel, Kyogle: Thor Phillips 8.30pm
  • Goonellabah Tavern: Northern Sounds Karaoke 8pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Bootleg Rascal 7pm
  • Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: DJ Two Sinc 9.30pm
  • Illawong Hotel, Evans Head: DJ Disco Statik 8.30pm
  • Italo-Australian Club, Lismore: Social Ballroom Dance 7.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Fat Albert 9.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Check 2 7.30pm; Platinum Lounge - DJ Jim-E 8.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Film - Zach's Ceremony 8pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Michael Harvey 9.30pm
  • Poinciana Cafe Mullumbimby: Elena Williams Duo 6pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Vanessa Lea & Road Train 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Glenn Massey & The Thread 8.30pm
  • The Bank Café Lismore: Loa 6.30pm
  • The Federal Hotel Alstonville: Dirty River 8.30pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Bohemian Cowboys 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Ooz 5pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Bri Green 9.30pm; Upstairs - DJ Kyle Walker 9pm
  • Tintenbar Hall: Music for a Warming World 7.30pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Nicole Brophy 7.30pm and 8.45pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Club Raiders present Doe, Lachlan Keena and Tympanc 9pm

Saturday

  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Guy Kachel 6pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Steven Lovelight 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Rhythm & Cutloose 9pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Street Food Party featuring Tay Oskee and Harvey 4pm
  • Byron Theatre and Community Centre: Sacred Earth Live 7.30pm
  • Commercial Hotel, Casino: B & D Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: New Spirit 7.30pm
  • Goonellabah Tavern: Jock Barnes 9pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Fozzy Bear 7pm
  • Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Wharves 9.30pm
  • Illawong Hotel, Evans Head: Rumble Jungle 8.30pm
  • Kulchajam, Byron Bay: Peddle and Hawk 10am
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: Soundscape 9.30pm
  • Lismore Golf Club: Hooked On Swing DJ Night Fundraiser for Cancer Council 7.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Auditorium: Cath Simes Band 8pm
  • Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah: Wordplay 6.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Neil Pike 12.30pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Live Entertainment 9.30pm
  • Poinciana Café Mullumbimby: Tarshito Duo 6pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Dirty River Duo 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Bossy Big Heart 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Squeak Lemaire 9.30pm; Upstairs - Local DJ Party 9pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Live Entertainment 7.30pm

Sunday

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Super Cheese 4.30pm; DJ Longtime 8pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Coco Republic Sunday Session 2pm
  • Byron Theatre and Community Centre: Hedda Gabler by National Theatre Live Screening 1pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Friendly Enemies 4pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Bullhorn 4pm
  • Illawong Hotel, Evans Head: Rob Saric 3pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Adam Brown 2pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Trypswitch 10am; Bri Green 12.30pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Live Entertainment 2pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Fozzy Bear 1pm; DJ Two Sinc 5pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe: Rob Csokas 1pm
  • The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Mercy Mercy 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs with Eva J and DJ Deville 2.30pm
  • Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke midday, Rob Saric 5pm
  • Windara, 253 Sextonville Rd, Casino: Days Machinery Music Muster - An Afternoon of Beer, BBQ and music 11.30am

Monday

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Reggae Night 8.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Jamie Ashforth 7pm

Tuesday

  • Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
  • Byron Public School Hall: No Lights No Lycra 7.15pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 8pm
  • Commercial Hotel, Casino: Tuesday Trivia 7.30pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • The Lennox Hotel: Rob Saric 8pm
  • The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Jon J Bradley 7pm

Wednesday

  • Ballina RSL Club: Auditorium - Social Dance With Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Ino Pio 8.30pm
  • Byron Theatre and Community Centre: TED2017: The Future You Opening Event 7pm
  • Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live Local Talent 7.30pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 6pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Film - Vaxxed 8pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Swamp Cats 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Benjamin Walsh 9pm　　　　　　　

　

