Gig guide: Fantastic entertainment for everyone this week

Thursday
- Ballina RSL Club: First Floor - The Big Gig 10 Year Anniversary with Mandy Nolan, Tom Seigert & Jonathon Atherton 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Southwall 8.30pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Sea Gypsies 7pm
- Byron Bay High School Auditorium: No Lights No Lycra Girls Make Your Move (special dance party for teenage girls and their mums) 6.30pm
- Club Mullum Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club: Miss Amber & Stukulele's Uke Night - Hits of the 70s 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
- Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
- New Tattersalls Hotel, Lismore: Front Bar- 6.30 pm: Back Room - 8pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: The Tommyhawks + Essie Thomas Ensemble 8pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Live Entertainment 8.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Drummer Not Included 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Burning Hands 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Biggy P 9pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Steph Cherote 7.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack: Roofless Thursdays featuring Chef De Party and friends 10pm
Friday
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Epic 8.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Biggy P 7.30pm
- Banora Point RSL Aged Care: Seniors Concert Presents Sweet Fusion 10am
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Pink Zinc Duo 5pm; Selaphonic & Guests 9pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Sea Gypsies 7pm
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Akmal 7.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Jeff Massey 7pm
- Clydesdale Steak Barn, Casino: Darrel Maher 6pm
- Commercial Hotel, Kyogle: Push 8.30pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Andy Buckle 6pm
- Exchange Hotel, Kyogle: Thor Phillips 8.30pm
- Goonellabah Tavern: Northern Sounds Karaoke 8pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Bootleg Rascal 7pm
- Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: DJ Two Sinc 9.30pm
- Illawong Hotel, Evans Head: DJ Disco Statik 8.30pm
- Italo-Australian Club, Lismore: Social Ballroom Dance 7.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Fat Albert 9.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Check 2 7.30pm; Platinum Lounge - DJ Jim-E 8.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Film - Zach's Ceremony 8pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Michael Harvey 9.30pm
- Poinciana Cafe Mullumbimby: Elena Williams Duo 6pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Vanessa Lea & Road Train 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Glenn Massey & The Thread 8.30pm
- The Bank Café Lismore: Loa 6.30pm
- The Federal Hotel Alstonville: Dirty River 8.30pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Bohemian Cowboys 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Ooz 5pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Bri Green 9.30pm; Upstairs - DJ Kyle Walker 9pm
- Tintenbar Hall: Music for a Warming World 7.30pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Nicole Brophy 7.30pm and 8.45pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Club Raiders present Doe, Lachlan Keena and Tympanc 9pm
Saturday
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Guy Kachel 6pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Steven Lovelight 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Rhythm & Cutloose 9pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Street Food Party featuring Tay Oskee and Harvey 4pm
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre: Sacred Earth Live 7.30pm
- Commercial Hotel, Casino: B & D Karaoke 7.30pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: New Spirit 7.30pm
- Goonellabah Tavern: Jock Barnes 9pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Fozzy Bear 7pm
- Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Wharves 9.30pm
- Illawong Hotel, Evans Head: Rumble Jungle 8.30pm
- Kulchajam, Byron Bay: Peddle and Hawk 10am
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: Soundscape 9.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked On Swing DJ Night Fundraiser for Cancer Council 7.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Auditorium: Cath Simes Band 8pm
- Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah: Wordplay 6.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Neil Pike 12.30pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Live Entertainment 9.30pm
- Poinciana Café Mullumbimby: Tarshito Duo 6pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Dirty River Duo 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Bossy Big Heart 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Squeak Lemaire 9.30pm; Upstairs - Local DJ Party 9pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Live Entertainment 7.30pm
Sunday
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Super Cheese 4.30pm; DJ Longtime 8pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Coco Republic Sunday Session 2pm
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre: Hedda Gabler by National Theatre Live Screening 1pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Friendly Enemies 4pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Bullhorn 4pm
- Illawong Hotel, Evans Head: Rob Saric 3pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Adam Brown 2pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Trypswitch 10am; Bri Green 12.30pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Live Entertainment 2pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Fozzy Bear 1pm; DJ Two Sinc 5pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe: Rob Csokas 1pm
- The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Mercy Mercy 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs with Eva J and DJ Deville 2.30pm
- Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke midday, Rob Saric 5pm
- Windara, 253 Sextonville Rd, Casino: Days Machinery Music Muster - An Afternoon of Beer, BBQ and music 11.30am
Monday
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Reggae Night 8.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Jamie Ashforth 7pm
Tuesday
- Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
- Byron Public School Hall: No Lights No Lycra 7.15pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 8pm
- Commercial Hotel, Casino: Tuesday Trivia 7.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- The Lennox Hotel: Rob Saric 8pm
- The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Jon J Bradley 7pm
Wednesday
- Ballina RSL Club: Auditorium - Social Dance With Dean Doyle 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Ino Pio 8.30pm
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre: TED2017: The Future You Opening Event 7pm
- Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live Local Talent 7.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 6pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Film - Vaxxed 8pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Swamp Cats 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Benjamin Walsh 9pm