GIG GUIDE: Entertainment on offer for the next week
Today
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Thunder Fox 8pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Cheeky Variety Show 7pm
- Byron Theatre: Kevin James Full Moon Chanting Circle 7pm
- East Lismore Bowling Club: Duo Chris fisher and Julius Hofstetter 6.30pm
- Eltham Hotel: Shonky Tonk Heaven featuring The Backwater Brethren, Warren Earl Band, Sara Tindley and Kim Cheshire 7.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Bones River 6.30pm
- Ocean Shores Country Club: Trivia 6.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Slim Pickens 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Alisha Todd 7.30pm; 8.45pm
Friday, (tomorrow) December 13
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Jordy DJ Party 9pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Auditorium Morning Melodies with Dean Doyle and Sophistication 9.30am; Boardwalk Dining Solo - Jock Barnes 6.30pm; Sports Lounge Two Terrace Sessions Mark Fulcher 7pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Phil and Tilly 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Jon J Bradley 5pm; Pink Zinc 9pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Cheeky Variety Show 7pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Kaffene 7pm
- East Lismore Bowling Club: Jazz and Shiraz with The Devil’s Advocate 8pm
- Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Leigh James 7.30pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Broadfoot 6.30pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Disco Statik 8.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Occa Rock 9pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge Check 2 Band 7.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Anarchy Hearts 7pm
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Ooz 6pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Steve Lovelight 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Glen Massey and The Thread 8pm
- The Channon Butter Factory Tavern: The Billy Dudgeon Band 8pm
- The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: Sarah Grant 7pm
- Tintenbar Hall: Luke Vassella, Button Collective 7.30pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: 153 East 7.30pm; 8.45pm
- Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Distraction 6.30pm
Saturday, December 14
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Jordy DJ Party 9pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Auditorium Alive in the 70s Dinner Show 6.30pm; Boardwalk Dining Rod Murray 7pm; Boardwalk Craft Bar Stage Band – Soren Carlberg Quartet 8.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Adam Brown 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DJ Longtime 5pm; Rhythm and Cutloose 9pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Cheeky Variety Show 7pm
- Byron Bay Services Club: Caine Cutters Blues Band 6pm
- Byron Theatre: This is Us 2019 presented by Inspire Dance Studio 6pm
- Casino Golf Club: Led Loader 7.30pm
- Charcoal Inn Casino: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Jabiru 8pm
- Foxy Luu’s, Byron Bay: Acoustic Gypsy Jazz with Ben Julian 6pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Pink Zinc 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Sabotage 8.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Colour and Vibrations 9pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Death by Carrot 7pm
- Rous Hotel, Lismore: Pink Zinc 8.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Yolan 7pm
- South Lismore Bowling Club: Publock Project 7.30pm
- The Channon Butter Factory Tavern: Dan Grace 7.30pm
- The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Jordan McRobbie7.30pm; 8.45pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Mr Troy 6.30pm
Sunday, December 15
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Nicky Bomba 4.30pm; MVMT Summer Series 7.30pm; 10pm
- Byron Theatre: This is Us 2019 presented by Inspire Dance Studio 6pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Carly M 4pm
- East Lismore Bowling Club: Wendy Ford Band Good Medicine CD Launch 3pm
- Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Andy Buckle 12.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: The Lyrical 4pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Luke Hayward 4pm
- Ocean Shores Tavern: Jam Session 1pm
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Jock Barnes 5pm
- Seven Mile Cafe, Lennox Head: Ben Purnell 3pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Mossy Rocks 2pm; DJ James Brown 6pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Guy Kachel 11.30am
- The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: Nathan Kaye 5pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs, Jezza J and Vinnie LaDuce Lunch
- Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Session 1pm
Monday, December 16
- Ballina RSL Club: Auditorium Headliners Rehearsals 6.15pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4’20 Sound Reggae Night 8pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Vinnie LaDuce (DJ set) 6.30pm
Tuesday, December 17
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
- Lennox Head Community Centre: Dancing in the Dark 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Vinnie LaDuce (DJ set) 6.30pm
Wednesday, December 18
- Ballina RSL Club:
- Dusty Attic, Lismore: Blue Skillet Rovers 7pm
- Hotel Brunswick: Dan Hannaford 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Oli Wright (DJ set) 6.30pm