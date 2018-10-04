GIG GUIDE: Entertainment for everyone
Today
- Bangalow Hotel: Shire Choir #2 6pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: The High Rollers 8pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Dandyman "For the Love of It" 2pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Street Level presents Griff 7pm
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Trivia 7pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: The Jammed Tarts Presents the Lunch Lounge 12.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Luke Vasella 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Chef de Party + Friends 9pm
Tomorrow
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Piano Bar Brian Pamphilon 4pm; Boardwalk Lounge Jesse Balfour 6.30pm; Terrace Level One Dan Hannaford 7.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Garden Party 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Tuffy 5pm; The Hombres 9pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Dandyman "For the Love of It" 2pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Young Monks + Ole Falco 7pm
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Children's African Drum and Dance Workshop presented by Gabriel Otu 10.30am
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Adam Brown 8.30pm
- Commercial Hotel, Broadwater: Blue Skillet Rovers 7.30pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Cornelius 8.30pm
- La Vida Bar & Restaurant, Lismore: Friday Cellar Sessions with Laura Nobel 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Isaac Frankham Band 9.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Two Men and a Ladyz 7.30pm; Platinum Lounge - Dylan Pinkerton 7.30pm
- Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah: Roo Mackerras 8pm
- Ocean Shores Tavern: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Monkey Fish 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Thrillbilly Stomp 8.30pm
- Suffolk Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Ooz 6pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
- The Rous Hotel, Lismore: Roots Music at the Rous: Fintan Callagahan; Pat Tierney with The Phil Levy Collective 7.30pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Scott Hildebrand 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Upstairs DJ Kyle Walker 9pm; Romi (Syd) 9.30pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Alisha Todd 7pm & 8.45pm
- Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Danny Doon 6.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Adam Harpaz 9pm
Saturday, October 6
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Coastal Beats DJs 9.30pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Leigh James 6.30pm; First Floor - 8pm
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Bob Walton 6pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Fundraiser True Grit 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DJ Longtime 5pm; DJ Fonzaius 9pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Dandyman "For the Love of It" 2pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: The 2nd Annual Byron Bay Guitar Festival featuring British India, Dalas Frasca, The Fumes 12pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Cath Simes Band 8.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Rock Hounds 7.30pm; Platinum Bar - 7.30pm; Auditorium - Graeme Connors 7pm
- Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah: Roo Mackerras 8pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Occa Rock 9.30pm
- Northern Rivers Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 6.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats 5pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Slim Pickens 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Upstairs Local DJs 9pm; Marta Kalani Trio 9.30pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic. Night 6pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Christian Patey 7pm & 8.45pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Distraction 6.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm
Sunday, October 7
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Lounge, Live Country Music Day featuring Marge Graham and backing band Smokehouse 11.15am
- Bangalow Market, Bangalow: Main Stage Elena B Williams & String 10am
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Lisa Hunt 4.30pm; DJ Dave Dog 8pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: The 2nd Annual Byron Bay Guitar Festival, featuring Ash Grunwald, Jeff Martin, Hussy Hicks 12pm; SAE Qantum presents: Sunday Master Classes & workshops featuring Jeff Martin, Lloyd Spiegel, Opal Ocean 4pm
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Live Music 2pm
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Keep on Rockin'! presented by Bunny Racket 11am; The Merry Wives of Windsor by William Shakespeare RSC Live Screening 3pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Kent Eastwood 4pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Word Play Duo 2.30pm
- Seven Mile Café Restaurant, Lennox Head: Scott Hilderbrand 3pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Fat Albert 2pm; DJ 2Sinc 6pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Lou Bradley Noon
- Suffolk Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Painted Crow 5pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Marta 5pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs Eva J & DJ Dangerous Cobra lunch-late
- Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke midday, Rob Saric 5pm
- Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Sessions 1pm
- Windarra, Casino: Heartland Rock & Roll Arvo featuring The Linelockers 12pm
Monday, October 8
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: The Picture House Choir 9.30am
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Imaginitis starring Shorty Brown 10.30am
- Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club: 90's Uke Night 6.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm
Tuesday, October 9
- Bangalow Hotel: Open Mic 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Jason Delphin 8pm
- Byron Gym, Byron Bay: Downstairs Hall - No Lights No Lycra 6.45pm
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Imaginitis starring Shorty Brown 10.30am
- Hanging Rock Hall, Wadeville: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm
Wednesday, October 10
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: The Great Trivia Challenge 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Jon J. Bradley 8pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic. Night with Harry Nichols 7.30pm
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Bright Lights Holiday Workshop Show 6pm
- Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live local talent 7.30pm
- Fresh Café, Byron Bay: Elena B Williams & String 4pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked On Dance Swing Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Biggy P 9pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm