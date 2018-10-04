GIG GUIDE: Entertainment for everyone

ON STAGE: Actors Viviane Frehner, Bianca Mackail, Katia Molino, Olivia Porter and Nicci Wilks star in Norpa's latest production Wildskin, with an all-female ensemble of riotous physical performers portraying the recognisable and oddball characters that main character Eva encounters on her journey. Directed by Julian Louis. At Lismore City Hall on now until this Saturday. For details visit norpa.org.au. Marc Stapelberg