ON STAGE: Actors Viviane Frehner, Bianca Mackail, Katia Molino, Olivia Porter and Nicci Wilks star in Norpa's latest production Wildskin, with an all-female ensemble of riotous physical performers portraying the recognisable and oddball characters that main character Eva encounters on her journey. Directed by Julian Louis. At Lismore City Hall on now until this Saturday. For details visit norpa.org.au.
Whats On

GIG GUIDE: Entertainment for everyone

Javier Encalada
by
4th Oct 2018 11:00 AM
Today

  • Bangalow Hotel: Shire Choir #2 6pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: The High Rollers 8pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Dandyman "For the Love of It" 2pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Street Level presents Griff 7pm
  • Byron Bay Golf Club: Trivia 7pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: The Jammed Tarts Presents the Lunch Lounge 12.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Luke Vasella 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Chef de Party + Friends 9pm

Tomorrow

  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Piano Bar Brian Pamphilon 4pm; Boardwalk Lounge Jesse Balfour 6.30pm; Terrace Level One Dan Hannaford 7.30pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Garden Party 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Tuffy 5pm; The Hombres 9pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Dandyman "For the Love of It" 2pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Young Monks + Ole Falco 7pm
  • Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Children's African Drum and Dance Workshop presented by Gabriel Otu 10.30am
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Adam Brown 8.30pm
  • Commercial Hotel, Broadwater: Blue Skillet Rovers 7.30pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Cornelius 8.30pm
  • La Vida Bar & Restaurant, Lismore: Friday Cellar Sessions with Laura Nobel 7pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Isaac Frankham Band 9.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Two Men and a Ladyz 7.30pm; Platinum Lounge - Dylan Pinkerton 7.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah: Roo Mackerras 8pm
  • Ocean Shores Tavern: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Monkey Fish 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Thrillbilly Stomp 8.30pm
  • Suffolk Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Ooz 6pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
  • The Rous Hotel, Lismore: Roots Music at the Rous: Fintan Callagahan; Pat Tierney with The Phil Levy Collective 7.30pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Scott Hildebrand 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Upstairs DJ Kyle Walker 9pm; Romi (Syd) 9.30pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Alisha Todd 7pm & 8.45pm
  • Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Danny Doon 6.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Adam Harpaz 9pm

Saturday, October 6

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Coastal Beats DJs 9.30pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Leigh James 6.30pm; First Floor - 8pm
  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Bob Walton 6pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Fundraiser True Grit 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DJ Longtime 5pm; DJ Fonzaius 9pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Dandyman "For the Love of It" 2pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: The 2nd Annual Byron Bay Guitar Festival featuring British India, Dalas Frasca, The Fumes 12pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Cath Simes Band 8.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Rock Hounds 7.30pm; Platinum Bar - 7.30pm; Auditorium - Graeme Connors 7pm
  • Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah: Roo Mackerras 8pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Occa Rock 9.30pm
  • Northern Rivers Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 6.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats 5pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Slim Pickens 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Upstairs Local DJs 9pm; Marta Kalani Trio 9.30pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic. Night 6pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Christian Patey 7pm & 8.45pm
  • Westower Tavern, Ballina: Distraction 6.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm

Sunday, October 7

  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Lounge, Live Country Music Day featuring Marge Graham and backing band Smokehouse 11.15am
  • Bangalow Market, Bangalow: Main Stage Elena B Williams & String 10am
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Lisa Hunt 4.30pm; DJ Dave Dog 8pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: The 2nd Annual Byron Bay Guitar Festival, featuring Ash Grunwald, Jeff Martin, Hussy Hicks 12pm; SAE Qantum presents: Sunday Master Classes & workshops featuring Jeff Martin, Lloyd Spiegel, Opal Ocean 4pm
  • Byron Bay Golf Club: Live Music 2pm
  • Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Keep on Rockin'! presented by Bunny Racket 11am; The Merry Wives of Windsor by William Shakespeare RSC Live Screening 3pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Kent Eastwood 4pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Word Play Duo 2.30pm
  • Seven Mile Café Restaurant, Lennox Head: Scott Hilderbrand 3pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Fat Albert 2pm; DJ 2Sinc 6pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Lou Bradley Noon
  • Suffolk Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Painted Crow 5pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
  • The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Marta 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs Eva J & DJ Dangerous Cobra lunch-late
  • Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke midday, Rob Saric 5pm
  • Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Sessions 1pm
  • Windarra, Casino: Heartland Rock & Roll Arvo featuring The Linelockers 12pm

Monday, October 8

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: The Picture House Choir 9.30am
  • Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Imaginitis starring Shorty Brown 10.30am
  • Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club: 90's Uke Night 6.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm

Tuesday, October 9

  • Bangalow Hotel: Open Mic 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Jason Delphin 8pm
  • Byron Gym, Byron Bay: Downstairs Hall - No Lights No Lycra 6.45pm
  • Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Imaginitis starring Shorty Brown 10.30am
  • Hanging Rock Hall, Wadeville: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 7pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm

Wednesday, October 10

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: The Great Trivia Challenge 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Jon J. Bradley 8pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic. Night with Harry Nichols 7.30pm
  • Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Bright Lights Holiday Workshop Show 6pm
  • Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live local talent 7.30pm
  • Fresh Café, Byron Bay: Elena B Williams & String 4pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
  • Lismore Golf Club: Hooked On Dance Swing Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Biggy P 9pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm　　　　　　

ballina byron bay casino gig guide kyogle lismore northern rivers entertainment whatson
