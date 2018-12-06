Gig guide: entertainment all over the Northern Rivers
Today
- Bangalow Hotel: The Shire Choir 7.30pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Kit Bray 6pm
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Trivia 7pm
- Dunoon Sports Club: On the Deck Robyn and Judd Duo 5pm
- Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Liz Stringer 8pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: The Jammed Tarts with Liora Claff 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
- Lismore Produce Market: Elena B Williams 3pm
- Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Luke Vasella 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Dan Horne 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Matthew Armitage 7.30pm & 8.45pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Chef de Party + Friends 9pm
Tomorrow
- Bangalow Hotel: Hubcap Stan and the Sidewalk Stomper 7.30pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Ninja Dance Concert presented by Ninja Dance 6pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Jeff Massey 7pm
- Dunoon Sports Club: Live Music with Keith Bale 6pm
- Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Charlotte Le Lievre 8pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Marshall Okell Duo 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Disco Statik 8.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Lennox Groove presents Wharves 9.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Two Men and a Ladyz 7.30pm; Auditorium - Dean Doyle Christmas 10am
- Mullum Farmers Market: 8am
- Ocean Shores Tavern: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Loose Ends 9.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Nathan Kaye 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Occa Rock 8.30pm
- South Lismore Bowling Club: The Linelockers 8.30pm
- Suffolk Park Hotel: Ooz 6pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: The Magnificence 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: 9th Chapter 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Greg Kew 7pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Mr Troy 6.30pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Phil & Tilly 8pm
Saturday, December 8
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Coastal Beats DJs 9.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Jock Barnes 7.30pm
- Byron Bay Services Club: Pandanus Room Katie Brooke 7.30pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Gritty Blues Machine 7pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Expressions presented by Dance Dynamics 10am & 4pm
- Casino RSM Club: Beccy Cole with Libby O'Donovan and Kelly Brouhaha 8pm
- Charcoal Inn, Casino: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Pistol Whip 8pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Jordan McRobbie 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Toxic Rock 8.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: Wilson Cooper Band 9.30pm
- Lismore City Bowling Club: Delicious, Somerville & Wilson 9pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Hillbilly Goats 7.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Pink Zinc 9.30pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Undercover 9.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats 6.30pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Art Womb 11am; Auditorium Nimbin Youth Film Festival 2pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Riflebirds 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Nicole Brophy 7.30pm & 8.45pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Marcus Mercer 6.30pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Jimi Dobbs 8pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm
Sunday, December 9
- Alstonville Bowling Club: Jeff Massey 2.30pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Subsonic Decompression 2pm
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Tess Latu 4pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Expressions presented by Dance Dynamics 4pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Sam Buckingham 4pm
- Commercial Hotel, Rappville: Led Loader 1.30pm
- Dunoon Sports Club: Pluckers and Poets Open Mic hosted by Chris Fisher and Monkey & the Fish Band 4pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Bill Jacobi 1pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Dubarray 4pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Sarah Grant 3.30pm
- Seven Mile, Lennox Head: Josh Lee Hamilton 3pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Fat Albert 2pm; DJ 2Sinc 6pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Bart Stenhouse Noon
- Suffolk Park Hotel: Yolan 5pm
- The Channon Market: Main Stage Elena B Williams & Strings 10am
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am; Nightcap Jazz 1pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Jordan McRobbie 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Luke Morris 5pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Sessions DJs Eva J & Vinnie LaDuce Lunch
- Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke midday, Rob Saric 5pm
- Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Sessions 1pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Surf Report Duo 4pm
Monday
- Byron Bay Services Club: Pandanus Room Mandy Nolan Comedy Night Virgin Sacrifice 8pm
- Mullumbimby Ex-services Club: The Lounge Christmas Tunes 6.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Jamie Ashforth 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm
Tuesday, December 11
- Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Jam Night 7.30pm
- Hanging Rock Hall, Wadeville: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Rock'N Rebels Dance Classes 7pm
- The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Fintan 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm
Wednesday, December 12
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: The Great Trivia Challenge 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night with Harry Nicols 7.30pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Louis Theroux's doco screening Love Without Limits 7pm
- Dunoon Sports Club: Craig Atkins 6pm
- Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live local talent 7.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked On Dance Swing Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Sarah Grant Trio 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm