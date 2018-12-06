Gig guide: entertainment all over the Northern Rivers

GROOVERS: Frou Productions presents another edition of Delicious, the traditional Christmas soiree that gets Lismore groovers dancing. Lock in this Saturday for the return of Delicious to the Lismore City Bowlo. The DJing duo of Richard Somerville and Craig Wilson, aka Lismore's Somerville & Wilson, have been releasing some serious productions over the past seven years, with releases on international labels such as tici taci, ISM, Hell Yeah Recordings, DWDK, Music for Dreams, Cr2, Nein, Paper Records, Needwant, Sub:Sonic and Rare Wiri. Doors open 9pm and show goes until 2am. Entry is $15. You can now also pre-purchase tickets from Eventbrite. Marc Stapelberg