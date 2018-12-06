Menu
GROOVERS: Frou Productions presents another edition of Delicious, the traditional Christmas soiree that gets Lismore groovers dancing. Lock in this Saturday for the return of Delicious to the Lismore City Bowlo. The DJing duo of Richard Somerville and Craig Wilson, aka Lismore's Somerville & Wilson, have been releasing some serious productions over the past seven years, with releases on international labels such as tici taci, ISM, Hell Yeah Recordings, DWDK, Music for Dreams, Cr2, Nein, Paper Records, Needwant, Sub:Sonic and Rare Wiri. Doors open 9pm and show goes until 2am. Entry is $15. You can now also pre-purchase tickets from Eventbrite.
Whats On

Gig guide: entertainment all over the Northern Rivers

6th Dec 2018 11:00 AM | Updated: 11:03 AM
Today

  • Bangalow Hotel: The Shire Choir 7.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Kit Bray 6pm
  • Byron Bay Golf Club: Trivia 7pm
  • Dunoon Sports Club: On the Deck Robyn and Judd Duo 5pm
  • Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Liz Stringer 8pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: The Jammed Tarts with Liora Claff 7pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
  • Lismore Produce Market: Elena B Williams 3pm
  • Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Luke Vasella 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Dan Horne 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Matthew Armitage 7.30pm & 8.45pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Chef de Party + Friends 9pm

Tomorrow

  • Bangalow Hotel: Hubcap Stan and the Sidewalk Stomper 7.30pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Ninja Dance Concert presented by Ninja Dance 6pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Jeff Massey 7pm
  • Dunoon Sports Club: Live Music with Keith Bale 6pm
  • Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Charlotte Le Lievre 8pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Marshall Okell Duo 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Disco Statik 8.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Lennox Groove presents Wharves 9.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Two Men and a Ladyz 7.30pm; Auditorium - Dean Doyle Christmas 10am
  • Mullum Farmers Market: 8am
  • Ocean Shores Tavern: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Loose Ends 9.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Nathan Kaye 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Occa Rock 8.30pm
  • South Lismore Bowling Club: The Linelockers 8.30pm
  • Suffolk Park Hotel: Ooz 6pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
  • The Nimbin Bush Theatre: The Magnificence 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: 9th Chapter 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Greg Kew 7pm
  • Westower Tavern, Ballina: Mr Troy 6.30pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Phil & Tilly 8pm

Saturday, December 8

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Coastal Beats DJs 9.30pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Jock Barnes 7.30pm
  • Byron Bay Services Club: Pandanus Room Katie Brooke 7.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Gritty Blues Machine 7pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Expressions presented by Dance Dynamics 10am & 4pm
  • Casino RSM Club: Beccy Cole with Libby O'Donovan and Kelly Brouhaha 8pm
  • Charcoal Inn, Casino: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Pistol Whip 8pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Jordan McRobbie 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Toxic Rock 8.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: Wilson Cooper Band 9.30pm
  • Lismore City Bowling Club: Delicious, Somerville & Wilson 9pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Hillbilly Goats 7.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Pink Zinc 9.30pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Undercover 9.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats 6.30pm
  • The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Art Womb 11am; Auditorium Nimbin Youth Film Festival 2pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Riflebirds 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Nicole Brophy 7.30pm & 8.45pm
  • Westower Tavern, Ballina: Marcus Mercer 6.30pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Jimi Dobbs 8pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm

Sunday, December 9

  • Alstonville Bowling Club: Jeff Massey 2.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Subsonic Decompression 2pm
  • Byron Bay Golf Club: Tess Latu 4pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Expressions presented by Dance Dynamics 4pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Sam Buckingham 4pm
  • Commercial Hotel, Rappville: Led Loader 1.30pm
  • Dunoon Sports Club: Pluckers and Poets Open Mic hosted by Chris Fisher and Monkey & the Fish Band 4pm
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Bill Jacobi 1pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Dubarray 4pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Sarah Grant 3.30pm
  • Seven Mile, Lennox Head: Josh Lee Hamilton 3pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Fat Albert 2pm; DJ 2Sinc 6pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Bart Stenhouse Noon
  • Suffolk Park Hotel: Yolan 5pm
  • The Channon Market: Main Stage Elena B Williams & Strings 10am
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
  • The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am; Nightcap Jazz 1pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Jordan McRobbie 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Luke Morris 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Sessions DJs Eva J & Vinnie LaDuce Lunch
  • Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke midday, Rob Saric 5pm
  • Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Sessions 1pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Surf Report Duo 4pm

Monday

  • Byron Bay Services Club: Pandanus Room Mandy Nolan Comedy Night Virgin Sacrifice 8pm
  • Mullumbimby Ex-services Club: The Lounge Christmas Tunes 6.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Jamie Ashforth 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm

Tuesday, December 11

  • Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Jam Night 7.30pm
  • Hanging Rock Hall, Wadeville: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 7pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Rock'N Rebels Dance Classes 7pm
  • The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Fintan 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm

Wednesday, December 12

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: The Great Trivia Challenge 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night with Harry Nicols 7.30pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Louis Theroux's doco screening Love Without Limits 7pm
  • Dunoon Sports Club: Craig Atkins 6pm
  • Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live local talent 7.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
  • Lismore Golf Club: Hooked On Dance Swing Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Sarah Grant Trio 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm
