Gig guide: Drama, comedy, rock and jazz

ANTHONY AND CLEOPATRA: Recorded live from the National Theatre, Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo play Shakespeare's famous fated couple in his great tragedy of politics, passion and power. Caesar and his assassins are dead. General Mark Antony now rules alongside his fellow defenders of Rome. But at the fringes of a war-torn empire the Egyptian Queen Cleopatra and Mark Antony have fallen fiercely in love. In a tragic fight between devotion and duty, obsession becomes a catalyst for war. At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, on Saturday, March 23, matinee from 9.30am. Johan Persson