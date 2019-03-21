Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ANTHONY AND CLEOPATRA: Recorded live from the National Theatre, Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo play Shakespeare's famous fated couple in his great tragedy of politics, passion and power. Caesar and his assassins are dead. General Mark Antony now rules alongside his fellow defenders of Rome. But at the fringes of a war-torn empire the Egyptian Queen Cleopatra and Mark Antony have fallen fiercely in love. In a tragic fight between devotion and duty, obsession becomes a catalyst for war. At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, on Saturday, March 23, matinee from 9.30am.
ANTHONY AND CLEOPATRA: Recorded live from the National Theatre, Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo play Shakespeare's famous fated couple in his great tragedy of politics, passion and power. Caesar and his assassins are dead. General Mark Antony now rules alongside his fellow defenders of Rome. But at the fringes of a war-torn empire the Egyptian Queen Cleopatra and Mark Antony have fallen fiercely in love. In a tragic fight between devotion and duty, obsession becomes a catalyst for war. At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, on Saturday, March 23, matinee from 9.30am. Johan Persson
Whats On

Gig guide: Drama, comedy, rock and jazz

21st Mar 2019 3:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Today

  • Byron Bay Brewery: Street Level Presents Chris Munky + Gumi 7pm
  • East Lismore Bowlo, Lismore: ASA Wax Lyrical Songwriter Night featuring Judd Brennand 6.30pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers Rock n Roll Lessons 7.00pm
  • Lismore Heights Bowls Club: Square Dancing 4.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Acid Bleed 6pm; Karaoke 9.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stephen Lovelight 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Sarah Grant Trio 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Elena B. Williams & Strings 7.30pm & 8.45pm

Friday, March 22

  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Dan Hannaford 6.30pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Ben Camden 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Adrian Lux + Guests 7pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Arj Barker - We Need To Talk 7.30pm
  • Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Jazzbrat 8pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: John Aleman 7pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Cornelius 8.30pm
  • LaVida Bar & Restaurant, Lismore: Clovers Two Duo Celtic Rock 7pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge Check 2 Band 7.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Nightclub Quantum Shift 8pm
  • Mullumbimby Ex-services Club: Club Mullum Son (Susan O'Neill) and special guest Angie Hudson 8pm
  • Sabi Sushi Cafe, Ocean Shores: Elena B. Williams & Strings 6.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Andy Jans Brown 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Pistol Whip 8.30pmThe Rails, Byron Bay: Flaskas 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Matt Armitage 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Timbuktu 7.30pm & 8.45pm
  • Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Biggy P 6.30pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Josh Lee Hamilton 8.00pm

Saturday, March 23

  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Glenn Massey 6pm; Level One - Dean Doyle with Sophistication 7pm
  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Paul Mulqueen 6pm
  • Bangalow Bowling Club: Ellis de Wald 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Brazilian Party 7pm
  • Byron Bay Services Club: Pandanus Room Sarah Jones 6pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Antony & Cleopatra National Theatre Live Screening 9.30am
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Massive 8pm
  • Civic Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7pm
  • Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Ladi Abundance & Pelu 8pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Wilson Cooper Band 8.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Stunned Mullets 7.30pm; Platinum Bar - 7.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Nightclub 9.30pm; The Front Bar Pink Zinc 9.30pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 9.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats 6pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Yolan 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Bohemian Cowboys 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Christian Patey 7.30pm & 8.45pm
  • Westower Tavern, Ballina: Danny Doon 6.30pm

Sunday, March 24

  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Galaxy Jazz Benefit Concert for the Jane McGrath Foundation 2pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Leigh James 1pm
  • Bangalow Market: Main Stage Elena B. Williams & Strings 10am
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Bloody Beetroots 5pm
  • Byron Bay Golf Club: Greg Lyon & The Hip Operation 4pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Simon Tedeschi - Kaleidoscope 3.00pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Ooz 4pm
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Phil Levy 1pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Jessica Maree 4.00pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge Country Carna with Check 2 and line-up of great artists 11am
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Superlove 2pm; DJ 2Sinc 6pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Andy Jans Brown Noon
  • The Channon Butterfactory Tavern: Open Mic 3pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: The Dregs 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Leigh James 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Sessions DJs Eva J & Vinnie LaDuce Lunch
  • Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Session 2pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Tim Shou 4pm

Monday, March 25

  • Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club: Mullum Uke Club Clelia Adams and Chris Cook 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Simon Meola 7pm

Tuesday, March 26

  • Lennox Head Community Centre: No Lights No Lycra 7pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers Rock n Roll Lessons 7pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Musical Bingo 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Jamie Ashforth 7pm

Wednesday, March 27

  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night 7.30pm
  • Dusty Attic, Lismore: Dusty Open Mic 8pm
  • Lennox Head Community Centre: No Lights No Lycra 7pm
  • Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing dance lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Trivia 7.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Ooz 7pm
ballina byron bay casino gig guide kyogle lismore whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Emergency crews called to two separate incidents

    premium_icon Emergency crews called to two separate incidents

    Breaking EMERGENCY services are attending to four people at a single car crash on Kyogle Rd, Wadeville.

    • 21st Mar 2019 3:20 PM
    'Bye, bye savings': New shop set to open in Lismore Square

    premium_icon 'Bye, bye savings': New shop set to open in Lismore Square

    Business Get ready to spend all your money on gifts, homewares, stationery

    • 21st Mar 2019 3:20 PM
    NEW CRAZE: 'Special brand of fun' takes over the region

    premium_icon NEW CRAZE: 'Special brand of fun' takes over the region

    Community More than 180 people tried it last week, and everyone was smiling

    • 21st Mar 2019 2:00 PM
    Year 5 student's message to the PM: 'Stop pushing'

    Year 5 student's message to the PM: 'Stop pushing'

    Letters to the Editor "This world is so much more than us”