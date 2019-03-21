Gig guide: Drama, comedy, rock and jazz
Today
- Byron Bay Brewery: Street Level Presents Chris Munky + Gumi 7pm
- East Lismore Bowlo, Lismore: ASA Wax Lyrical Songwriter Night featuring Judd Brennand 6.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers Rock n Roll Lessons 7.00pm
- Lismore Heights Bowls Club: Square Dancing 4.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Acid Bleed 6pm; Karaoke 9.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stephen Lovelight 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Sarah Grant Trio 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Elena B. Williams & Strings 7.30pm & 8.45pm
Friday, March 22
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Dan Hannaford 6.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Ben Camden 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Adrian Lux + Guests 7pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Arj Barker - We Need To Talk 7.30pm
- Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Jazzbrat 8pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: John Aleman 7pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Cornelius 8.30pm
- LaVida Bar & Restaurant, Lismore: Clovers Two Duo Celtic Rock 7pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge Check 2 Band 7.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Nightclub Quantum Shift 8pm
- Mullumbimby Ex-services Club: Club Mullum Son (Susan O'Neill) and special guest Angie Hudson 8pm
- Sabi Sushi Cafe, Ocean Shores: Elena B. Williams & Strings 6.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Andy Jans Brown 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Pistol Whip 8.30pmThe Rails, Byron Bay: Flaskas 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Matt Armitage 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Timbuktu 7.30pm & 8.45pm
- Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Biggy P 6.30pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Josh Lee Hamilton 8.00pm
Saturday, March 23
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Glenn Massey 6pm; Level One - Dean Doyle with Sophistication 7pm
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Paul Mulqueen 6pm
- Bangalow Bowling Club: Ellis de Wald 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Brazilian Party 7pm
- Byron Bay Services Club: Pandanus Room Sarah Jones 6pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Antony & Cleopatra National Theatre Live Screening 9.30am
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Massive 8pm
- Civic Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7pm
- Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Ladi Abundance & Pelu 8pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Wilson Cooper Band 8.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Stunned Mullets 7.30pm; Platinum Bar - 7.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Nightclub 9.30pm; The Front Bar Pink Zinc 9.30pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 9.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats 6pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Yolan 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Bohemian Cowboys 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Christian Patey 7.30pm & 8.45pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Danny Doon 6.30pm
Sunday, March 24
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Galaxy Jazz Benefit Concert for the Jane McGrath Foundation 2pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Leigh James 1pm
- Bangalow Market: Main Stage Elena B. Williams & Strings 10am
- Byron Bay Brewery: Bloody Beetroots 5pm
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Greg Lyon & The Hip Operation 4pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Simon Tedeschi - Kaleidoscope 3.00pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Ooz 4pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Phil Levy 1pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Jessica Maree 4.00pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge Country Carna with Check 2 and line-up of great artists 11am
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Superlove 2pm; DJ 2Sinc 6pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Andy Jans Brown Noon
- The Channon Butterfactory Tavern: Open Mic 3pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: The Dregs 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Leigh James 5pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Sessions DJs Eva J & Vinnie LaDuce Lunch
- Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Session 2pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Tim Shou 4pm
Monday, March 25
- Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club: Mullum Uke Club Clelia Adams and Chris Cook 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Simon Meola 7pm
Tuesday, March 26
- Lennox Head Community Centre: No Lights No Lycra 7pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers Rock n Roll Lessons 7pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Musical Bingo 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Jamie Ashforth 7pm
Wednesday, March 27
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night 7.30pm
- Dusty Attic, Lismore: Dusty Open Mic 8pm
- Lennox Head Community Centre: No Lights No Lycra 7pm
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing dance lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Trivia 7.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Ooz 7pm