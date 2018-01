GIG GUIDE: All the shows you need to know about

TOURING: The Swamp Stompers play funky rock and blues with heavy grooves. The band sounds like the musical lovechild of John Butler Trio, Led Zeppelin, and Red Hot Chili Peppers, offering a searing slide guitar, contrasting dual-lead vocals, catchy guitar riffs and dubstep-inspired didgeridoo soundscapes, blended into a blues-rock band. At Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads, tomorrow 7pm, and at The Rails, Byron Bay, this Sunday from 7pm.