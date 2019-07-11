GIG GUIDE: All the live music right across our region

ON STAGE: Check out Arthur Miller's All My Sons at the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, on Saturday at 1pm. This is a screening of the play as performed at the Old Vic in London and starring Academy Award-winner Sally Field (Steel Magnolias, Brothers and Sisters) and Bill Pullman (The Sinner, Independence Day). Tickets available at www.byroncentre.com.au. Johan Persson