GIG GUIDE: All the live music right across our region
Thursday, July 11
- Lismore Golf Club, Lismore: Summerland Rockers Intermediate 7pm; Advanced 7.45pm
- Lismore Heights Sports Club: Square Dance 4.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Croaker and The Honey Bee 6pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Q 6.30pm
- Ocean Shores Country Club: Trivia 6.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Jimmi Dobbs 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Phil Howell Duo 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Salhut 7pm; 8.45pm
Friday, July 12
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Jordy DJ Party 9pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Lounge - Morning Melodies Dean Doyle and Sophistication 9.30am; Boardwalk Stage - Josh Boots 6.30pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Dosed + Captain Squidlicker and The Sinking Ships + Pauly P 7pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Col Germano 7pm
- Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Stu Black 7.30pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Push 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Siren 8.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Check 2 Band 7.30pm
- Mullumbimby Ex-services Club: Hetty Kate 8pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Occa Rock 7pm
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Marta Kalani 6pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Supercheeze 9.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Dan Clark Duo 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: The Batz 8.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Fergo 7pm
- Tintenbar Hall: Croaker and The Honey Bee 7.30pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Jayo and Katalyst 7pm; 8.45pm
- Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Marcus Mercer 6.30pm
Saturday, July 13
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Jordy DJ Party 9pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Leigh James 6.30pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Kimono Drag Queens + Guests 7pm
- Byron Theatre: National Theatre Live Screening - All My Sons 1pm
- Charcoal Inn, Casino: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Occa Rock 8pm
- Foxy Luu's Byron Bay: Acoustic Gypsy Jazz with Ben Julian 6pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: South Wall 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Fat Albert 8.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: The Batz 9.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Victor Cripes 7pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: My Addiction 9.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Andy Buckle 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Slime 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Smoke and Rain 7pm; 8.45pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Carly and Roo 6.30pm
Sunday, July 14
- Byron Bay Brewery: Sky High with Mosese Parker and the Fire Jammers + More 4pm
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Sun Daze Live DJ Music on the Deck 2pm
- Byron Theatre: The Prado Museum: A Collection of Wonders - Art on Screen 3pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Painted Crow 1pm
- Federal Hotel, Alstonville: AMP Acoustic 12.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Catchpole 4pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Dan Hannaford 3pm
- Ocean Shores Country Club: Kathryn Jones with special guests 2pm
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Josh Hamilton 5pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Sabotage 1pm; DJ James Brown 5pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Squash Courts 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs Vinnie LaDuce and Jezza J Lunch
- Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Session 2pm
Monday, July 15
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Stephen Lovelight 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Monsieur Diop (DJ set) 6pm
Tuesday, July 16
- Lennox Head Community Centre: Dancing in the Dark 7pm
- Lismore Golf Club, Lismore: Summerland Rockers Beginners 7pm; Intermediate 7.45pm
- Lismore Workers Club, Lismore: Main Lounge - Rock'n Rebels Rock and Roll Dance Classes 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: John J Bradley 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Vinnie LaDuce (DJ set) 6pm
Wednesday, July 17
- Ballina RSL Club: Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night 7.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Micka Scene 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Oli Wright (DJ set) 6pm