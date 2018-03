Gig Guide: all the entertainment you need to know about

TRIO: Lullabies for Zander by Muses Trio features a world premiere of a piece by Natalie Williams and inspired by Byron Bay. Muses Trio are Christa Powell (violin), Louise King (cello) and Therese Milanovic (piano). The concert will be preceded by Byron Music Society's 2018 concert series launch, a free event upstairs at Byron Theatre at 1.30pm. Lullabies for Zander is a musical portrait for pianist Therese Milanovic's firstborn, Zander, who arrived in July 2017. At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson Street, Byron Bay, this Sunday from 3pm. CONTRIBUTED