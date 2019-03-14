Gig guide: Adam Harvey, Glenn Shorrock and The Vampires
Today
- Byron Farmers Market, Byron Bay: Jesse Morris Band 8am
- Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Glenn Shorrock Live in Concert 8pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Croaker and the Honey Bee 6.30pm; Karaoke 9.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Drummer Not Included 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Simon Meola 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Mandy Hawkes Band 7.30pm & 8.45pm
Friday, March 15
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Lounge - Adam Brown 6.30pm; Boardwalk Piano Bar - Brian Pamphillon 4pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: The Vampires 7.30pm
- Coraki Hotel: Northern Sounds Karaoke 8pm
- Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Jamie Hutchings & Darren Cross 'Bedsit for Peace Tour' 8pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Ooz 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Cornelius 8.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: DJ in the Beer Garden 9.30pm
- Ocean Shores Country Club: Buggy Brothers 6pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Jason Spare 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: All Gone Band 8.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: BB Factory 7pm
- The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: Manoa 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: B Syde 7.30pm & 8.45pm
- Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Distraction 6.30pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Leigh James 8pm
Saturday, March 16
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Col Germano 6.30pm; First Floor - 8pm
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Alive in the 70's (dinner/show) 7pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: The Stevie Nicks/Fleetwood Mac Experience 7.30pm
- Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Emma Gash 8pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Dan Hannaford Duo 7pm
- Lu Lu's Cafe, Byron Bay: Glenn Kellett and George Urbaszek 11am
- Mary G's, Lismore: Nightclub Mechanical Bull Ride 9.30pm; The Front Bar Loose Ends 9.30pm
- Northern Rivers Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 6.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats 6pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Chris Aronsten 7pm
- The Italo Club, Lismore: Green Vibes Fundraiser Wendy Ford Band with others 6.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Tristan O'Meara Band 7pm
- The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: James D'Khan 7.30pm & 8.45pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Marcus Hartung 8pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Broadfoot 8pm
Sunday, March 17
- Byron Bay Golf Club: The Caine Cutters Blues Band 4pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Dan Hannaford 4pm
- Gretel Farm, Eureka: Romantic Reveries Bridget Crouch, Gaynor Morgan, Nicholas Routley 3pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Black Rabbit George 4pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Jock Barnes 4pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Dance on Band 7.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: St. Patrick's Day with Alyssia and Friends 3pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: The Batz 2pm; DJ James Browne 6pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Sadie & Jay Noon
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Jamie Ashforth 7pm
- The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: James Scott 5pm
- Tintenbar Hall: Neil Murray 5pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs Eva J & Vinnie LaDuce Lunch
- Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Session 2pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: St. Patrick's Day with Hoo Ha Hipsters 4pm
Monday, March 18
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Bruce Worrall 7pm
Tuesday, March 19
- Lennox Head Community Centre: No Lights No Lycra 7pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Musical Bingo 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Fintan & Co 7pm
Wednesday, March 20
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing dance classes 6pm; Partner dance lessons 8pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Trivia 7.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Chris & Jamie 7pm