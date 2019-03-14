Menu
HARVEY: At Casino RSM Club this Saturday from 8pm.
Gig guide: Adam Harvey, Glenn Shorrock and The Vampires

14th Mar 2019 4:33 PM
Today

  • Byron Farmers Market, Byron Bay: Jesse Morris Band 8am
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Glenn Shorrock Live in Concert 8pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Croaker and the Honey Bee 6.30pm; Karaoke 9.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Drummer Not Included 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Simon Meola 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Mandy Hawkes Band 7.30pm & 8.45pm

Friday, March 15

  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Lounge - Adam Brown 6.30pm; Boardwalk Piano Bar - Brian Pamphillon 4pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: The Vampires 7.30pm
  • Coraki Hotel: Northern Sounds Karaoke 8pm
  • Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Jamie Hutchings & Darren Cross 'Bedsit for Peace Tour' 8pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Ooz 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Cornelius 8.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: DJ in the Beer Garden 9.30pm
  • Ocean Shores Country Club: Buggy Brothers 6pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Jason Spare 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: All Gone Band 8.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: BB Factory 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: Manoa 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: B Syde 7.30pm & 8.45pm
  • Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Distraction 6.30pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Leigh James 8pm

Saturday, March 16

  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Col Germano 6.30pm; First Floor - 8pm
  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Alive in the 70's (dinner/show) 7pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: The Stevie Nicks/Fleetwood Mac Experience 7.30pm
  • Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Emma Gash 8pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Dan Hannaford Duo 7pm
  • Lu Lu's Cafe, Byron Bay: Glenn Kellett and George Urbaszek 11am
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Nightclub Mechanical Bull Ride 9.30pm; The Front Bar Loose Ends 9.30pm
  • Northern Rivers Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 6.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats 6pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Chris Aronsten 7pm
  • The Italo Club, Lismore: Green Vibes Fundraiser Wendy Ford Band with others 6.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Tristan O'Meara Band 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: James D'Khan 7.30pm & 8.45pm
  • Westower Tavern, Ballina: Marcus Hartung 8pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Broadfoot 8pm

Sunday, March 17

  • Byron Bay Golf Club: The Caine Cutters Blues Band 4pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Dan Hannaford 4pm
  • Gretel Farm, Eureka: Romantic Reveries Bridget Crouch, Gaynor Morgan, Nicholas Routley 3pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Black Rabbit George 4pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Jock Barnes 4pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Dance on Band 7.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: St. Patrick's Day with Alyssia and Friends 3pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: The Batz 2pm; DJ James Browne 6pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Sadie & Jay Noon
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Jamie Ashforth 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: James Scott 5pm
  • Tintenbar Hall: Neil Murray 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs Eva J & Vinnie LaDuce Lunch
  • Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Session 2pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: St. Patrick's Day with Hoo Ha Hipsters 4pm

Monday, March 18

  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Bruce Worrall 7pm

Tuesday, March 19

  • Lennox Head Community Centre: No Lights No Lycra 7pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Musical Bingo 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Fintan & Co 7pm

Wednesday, March 20

  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing dance classes 6pm; Partner dance lessons 8pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Trivia 7.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Chris & Jamie 7pm

