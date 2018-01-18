Menu
GIG GUIDE: A hundred shows to entertain you

NEXT WEEK: Byron Bay electronic/chillwave act Tora will perform live at Hotel Brunswick. Returning from 24 shows across Europe, catch them performing songs from their album Take a Rest. At Hotel Brunswick, on January 25, 7pm. 18+.
Javier Encalada
by

Thursday, (today) January 18

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Scott Vee Day Duo 7pm; DJ Casimir 9pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: The World According to Farts 2pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Charlie Pickering with Damien Power & Ellen Briggs 7pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Bright Lights School Holiday Workshop Show 6pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
  • Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Slim Pickens 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Matt Buggy 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Method 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Gallie 7.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Chef de Party + Friends 9pm

Friday, (tomorrow) January 19

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Hip Hop Friday 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Bob Howlett 5pm; New Boardwalk Lounge; Mal Eastick & Andrew Hedegus 8.30pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Horace & Mick 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Pink Zinc Duo 7pm; DJ Reiflex 9pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: The World According To Farts 2pm; Cheeky Cabaret 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Nick Cunningham EP Launch with Special Guests 7.30pm
  • Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Kitty Flanagan: Smashing 8pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Adam Brown 7.30pm
  • Clydesdale Steak Barn, Casino: Darrel Maher 6pm
  • Coraki Hotel: Northern Sounds Karaoke 8pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Mercy Mercy 8pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Disco Statik 8.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Friday Frenzy DJ Set 9.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Two Men & The Ladyz 7.30pm; Auditorium - Red INC Annual Fundraiser: Elvis Come to Lismore - 68 Special 2.30pm and 7.15pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Stu Harcord Duo 7pm
  • Ocean Shores Country Club: Andy K Duo 6pm
  • One Visions Creative Hub, Byron Bay (4/10 Wollongbar St): Friday Night Live 5pm
  • Rous Hotel, Lismore: Al & The Upstarts 7pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Conspiracy Of One 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Sabotage 8.30pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Goodrich 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Gregg Peterson 6pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Sarah Grant 9.30pm; Upstairs - Local DJs 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Harry Jakamarra 7.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Josh Lee Hamilton 9pm

Saturday, January 20

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Your House DJs With B-Town Collective 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Leigh James 6pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Yolan 6pm; Level One - Melinda Schneider & Mark Gable Rock The 80s 7.30pm; New Boardwalk Lounge - Epic 9pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Greg Kew 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Rhythm & Cutloose + Guests 9pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Bunny Racket Rock n Roll For Kids 12pm; The World According To Farts 2pm; Cheeky Cabaret 7pm
  • Byron Artisan Market, Railway Park: Sugar Rush 4pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Atlas & The Attic With Salt & Steel + Guests 7.30pm
  • Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Kitty Flanagan: Smashing 8pm
  • Casino RSM Club: Happy Dayz Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Jabiru + Kids Disco 8pm
  • Evans Head Bowling Club: The Chris Cook Band 7.30pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: All Gone 8pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Fozzy Bear 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Rob Rhodes & Reloader 8.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: New Spirit 9.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Route 66 8pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Undercover 9.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Organic 7pm
  • Northern Rivers Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 6.30pm
  • Phoenix Rising Café, Nimbin: Elena B Williams 1pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Friendly Enemies 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Devils Kiosk 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Hell & Whiskey 9.30pm; Upstairs - Local DJs 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Jesse Morris 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Live Entertainment 7.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm

Sunday, January 21

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Roo And Carly 2pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Lisa Hunt 4.30pm; Generik + Guests 8pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Homemade Jam 9am; Captain Frodo's Magic Circus 2pm
  • Byron Bay Golf Club: Greg Kew 4pm
  • Byron Monthly Market, Butler Street: Cheynne Murphy Band + Elena B Williams + Luke Vasella + Didgera 9am
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Cath Simes Duo 2pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Nicole Brophy 4pm
  • Foxy Luu's Byron Bay: Sunday Yum Cha With DJ Monsieur Diop 12pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Dan Hannaford 3.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Dan Clark 6pm
  • Lighthouse Beach Cafe, East Ballina: Stuart Black 12pm
  • Seven Mile, Lennox Head: Dan Horne 2.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Outside The Square 2pm; DJ James Browne 6pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Method 12pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
  • The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Conchilla 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Jesse Morris 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs With DJ Dangerous Cobra & Eva J 2.30pm
  • Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke 12pm; Rob Saric 5pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Mark David 3pm

Monday, January 22

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
  • Byron Bay Services Club: Mandy Nolan & Ellen Briggs 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Gallie 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm

Tuesday, January 23

  • Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Bill Jacobi 8pm; Easy P 10pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Musical Bingo 7.30pm
  • Byron Gym, Byron Bay (hall underneath): No Lights, No Lycra 6.45pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Community centre, Byron Bay: Johnny The Jester: Wild and Crazy Magic Show 11am
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • New Brighton Farmers Market: Jesse Morris 8am
  • The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Chris Aronsten 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm

Wednesday, January 24

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Lloyd's Trivia 6.30pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: level One - Social Ballroom With Dean Doyle 7pm;
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Akova 8pm; DJ And Oh! 9pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: The Birdmann Finale 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night With Harry Nichols 7.30pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Johnny The Jester: Wild and Crazy Magic Show 11am
  • Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live Local Talent 7.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Sarah Grant Duo 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Felix 9pm; Upstairs - DJ Party 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm
