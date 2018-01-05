Menu
GIG GUIDE: 100 shows to entertain you this weekend

MILESTONE: The Beautiful Girls band have hit the road to perform the surf / roots / reggae Morning Sun and Learn Yourself sounds that originally thrust them into the limelight, winning over the admiration of the nation in their 15th Anniversary Tour. At the Great Northern today from 9pm. 18+.
Javier Encalada
by

Friday, January 5

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Hip Hop Friday 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Piano Lounge - Dylan Curnow 5pm; Level One - Angela Lumicisi - The Music Of The Carpenters 7.30pm; New Boardwalk Lounge - Dan Clark Duo 8.30pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: The Hombres 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Madisan Kat 5pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Fringe Wives Club: Glittery Clittery 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: 420 Sound 8pm
  • Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Thomas The Break Engine Kids Circus Show + Circus Workshop 11.30am; Rising Appalacia + Matiu Te Huki & Murray Kyle 7.15pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Doona & Greg Duo 7.30pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Ben Purnell Band 7.30pm
  • Clydesdale Steak Barn, Casino: Darrel Maher 6pm
  • Eureka Hall: Carribean Kitchen with Jesse Morris Band 6pm
  • Henry Rous Tavern, Ballina: DJ Two Sinc 9pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Money Shot 8.30pm
  • Kingscliff Surf Club: Jon J Bradley 6.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Friday Frenzy DJ Set 9.30pm
  • Lighthouse Beach Cafe, Ballina: Tina Appleby 6pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Two Men & The Ladyz 7.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Selki Music 1pm; Chilled Grooves 6pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Brommers Band 7pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Live Entertainment 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: New Spirit 8.30pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Soul'd 7pm
  • Tintenbar Hall: Kim Churchill 8pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Shannon Watkins 7.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Adam Harpaz 9pm

Saturday, January 6

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Your House DJs With B-Town Collective 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Bob Walton 6pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Jeff Camilleri 6pm; Level One - Johnny Cash The Legend 7pm; New Boardwalk Lounge - Lisa Hunt & Band 9pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Richie Williams 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DJ Longtime 5pm; DJ Fonzaius 9pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: How To Be A Rockstar With Comedian Tessa Waters 12pm; Swim Team and Lasertits 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Captain Squidlicka & Doni Raven 7.30pm
  • Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Thomas The Break Engine Kids Circus Show + Circus Workshop 11.30am; Varietyville 7.30pm
  • Casino RSM Club: The Sons 7pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: The Cath Simes Band 8pm
  • Henry Rous Tavern, Ballina: All Gone 9pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Tim Stokes & The Coastal Folk 8.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: The Superlove 9.30pm
  • Lighthouse Beach Cafe, Ballina: Tina Appleby 6pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Rockhounds 7.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah: Stu Black 6.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: The Little Egos 9.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Live Entertainment 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Distraction Duo 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Dave Orr Band 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Paulina 7.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm

Sunday, January 7

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Glenn Massey Band 2pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Mental As Anything 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Living In The 70s 4.30pm; Sneaky Sound System 9pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Homemade Jam 9am; Tom Cooney & Emma Russack 4pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Fiona Boyes & Jonny Sansone 2pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Amanda King 2pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Friendly Enemies 4pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Luke Hayward 3.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jason Daniels 5.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am
  • Seven Mile, Lennox Head: Raku O'Gaia 2.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Fat Albert Band 2pm; DJ 2 Sinc 6pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Salt & Steel 1pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
  • The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am; Khanage 1pm; Tijuana Cartel, Black Rabbit George, Future Roots 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Romaniacs7pm
  • Torakina Cafe, Brunswick Heads: Elena B Williams 12pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Sessions With DJ Dangerous Cobra ad Eva J 2.30pm
  • Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke 12pm; Rob Saric 5pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: B-Town Collective DJs 3pm

Monday, January 8

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 420 Sound Reggae Night 8pm
  • Byron Bay Services Club: Comedy With Austen Tayshus + MC Mandy Nolan 8pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Children's African Drum and Dance Workshop Presenetd By Gabriel Otu 10.30am
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Salt and Steel 1pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Kent Eastwood 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm

Tuesday, January 9

  • Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Du East Duo 7pm; DJ Sammy 2 Towels 9pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Musical Bingo 7.30pm
  • Byron Gym (hall downstairs): No Lights, No Lycra 6.45pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Jolanda Moyle 1pm
  • The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Jamie Ashforth 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm

Wednesday, January 10

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Lloyd's Trivia 6.30pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance With Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Josh Lee Hamilton 7pm; DJ Legend 9pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night With Harry Nichols 7.30pm
  • Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Children's African Drum and Dance Workshop Presenetd By Gabriel Otu 10.30am
  • Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live Local Talent 7.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Theatre Wall of Love 1pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Marle Ridout & The Rhythm 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm　

Topics:  ballina byron bay casino gig guide kyogle lismore music northern rivers entertainemnt whatson

Local Partners