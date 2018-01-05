GIG GUIDE: 100 shows to entertain you this weekend

Friday, January 5
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Hip Hop Friday 9pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Piano Lounge - Dylan Curnow 5pm; Level One - Angela Lumicisi - The Music Of The Carpenters 7.30pm; New Boardwalk Lounge - Dan Clark Duo 8.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: The Hombres 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Madisan Kat 5pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Fringe Wives Club: Glittery Clittery 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: 420 Sound 8pm
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Thomas The Break Engine Kids Circus Show + Circus Workshop 11.30am; Rising Appalacia + Matiu Te Huki & Murray Kyle 7.15pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Doona & Greg Duo 7.30pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Ben Purnell Band 7.30pm
- Clydesdale Steak Barn, Casino: Darrel Maher 6pm
- Eureka Hall: Carribean Kitchen with Jesse Morris Band 6pm
- Henry Rous Tavern, Ballina: DJ Two Sinc 9pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Money Shot 8.30pm
- Kingscliff Surf Club: Jon J Bradley 6.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Friday Frenzy DJ Set 9.30pm
- Lighthouse Beach Cafe, Ballina: Tina Appleby 6pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Two Men & The Ladyz 7.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Selki Music 1pm; Chilled Grooves 6pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Brommers Band 7pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Live Entertainment 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: New Spirit 8.30pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Soul'd 7pm
- Tintenbar Hall: Kim Churchill 8pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Shannon Watkins 7.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Adam Harpaz 9pm
Saturday, January 6
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Your House DJs With B-Town Collective 9pm
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Bob Walton 6pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Jeff Camilleri 6pm; Level One - Johnny Cash The Legend 7pm; New Boardwalk Lounge - Lisa Hunt & Band 9pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Richie Williams 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DJ Longtime 5pm; DJ Fonzaius 9pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: How To Be A Rockstar With Comedian Tessa Waters 12pm; Swim Team and Lasertits 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Captain Squidlicka & Doni Raven 7.30pm
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Thomas The Break Engine Kids Circus Show + Circus Workshop 11.30am; Varietyville 7.30pm
- Casino RSM Club: The Sons 7pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: The Cath Simes Band 8pm
- Henry Rous Tavern, Ballina: All Gone 9pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Tim Stokes & The Coastal Folk 8.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: The Superlove 9.30pm
- Lighthouse Beach Cafe, Ballina: Tina Appleby 6pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Rockhounds 7.30pm
- Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah: Stu Black 6.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: The Little Egos 9.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Live Entertainment 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Distraction Duo 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Dave Orr Band 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Paulina 7.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm
Sunday, January 7
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Glenn Massey Band 2pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Mental As Anything 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Living In The 70s 4.30pm; Sneaky Sound System 9pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Homemade Jam 9am; Tom Cooney & Emma Russack 4pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Fiona Boyes & Jonny Sansone 2pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Amanda King 2pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Friendly Enemies 4pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Luke Hayward 3.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jason Daniels 5.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am
- Seven Mile, Lennox Head: Raku O'Gaia 2.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Fat Albert Band 2pm; DJ 2 Sinc 6pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Salt & Steel 1pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am; Khanage 1pm; Tijuana Cartel, Black Rabbit George, Future Roots 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Romaniacs7pm
- Torakina Cafe, Brunswick Heads: Elena B Williams 12pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Sessions With DJ Dangerous Cobra ad Eva J 2.30pm
- Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke 12pm; Rob Saric 5pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: B-Town Collective DJs 3pm
Monday, January 8
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 420 Sound Reggae Night 8pm
- Byron Bay Services Club: Comedy With Austen Tayshus + MC Mandy Nolan 8pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Children's African Drum and Dance Workshop Presenetd By Gabriel Otu 10.30am
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Salt and Steel 1pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Kent Eastwood 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm
Tuesday, January 9
- Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Du East Duo 7pm; DJ Sammy 2 Towels 9pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Musical Bingo 7.30pm
- Byron Gym (hall downstairs): No Lights, No Lycra 6.45pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Jolanda Moyle 1pm
- The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Jamie Ashforth 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm
Wednesday, January 10
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Lloyd's Trivia 6.30pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance With Dean Doyle 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Josh Lee Hamilton 7pm; DJ Legend 9pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night With Harry Nichols 7.30pm
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Children's African Drum and Dance Workshop Presenetd By Gabriel Otu 10.30am
- Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live Local Talent 7.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Theatre Wall of Love 1pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Marle Ridout & The Rhythm 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm