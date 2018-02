GIG GUIDE: A hundred shows to choose from

OCTET: Funky Trombone is the latest single by Brisbane octet The Steele Syndicate. Steele McMahon's band is raucous, punchy and fun, with a genre-bending sound that reimagines elements of old school funk, reggae, ska and indie rock. The band packs a blistering four-piece horn section and a rhythm section to match, creating music from soulful, contemplative ballads to dance-inducing funk frenzies. At the Byron Bay Brewery tomorrow Friday from 7.30pm. Free entry. CONTRIBUTED