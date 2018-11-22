Music
GIG GUIDE: A hundred options of entertainment
Today
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Nick Cunningham 8pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Street Level presents Eprom 7pm
- Byron Farmers Market, Byron Bay: Jesse Morris Band 8am
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: The Magical Mystery Snow Queen presented by Byron Community Primary School 6pm
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Trivia 7pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: The Jammed Tarts Presents the Lunch Lounge 12.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
- Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Auditorium - No Quarter 7.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Q 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Glenn Massey 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Sarah Grant Trio 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Matthew Armitage 7.30pm & 8.45pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Chef de Party + Friends 9pm
Tomorrow
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Adam Brown 6.30pm; Terrace Sessions on Level One Guy Dutton 7.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Craig Atkins 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Ben Walsh 5pm; Kim Churchill & Guests 9pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Jazz Film Festival Chasing Trane 6pm; Miles Ahead 8pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: This is Livin' 7pm
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: The Magical Mystery Snow Queen presented by Byron Community Primary School 6pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Isaac Frankham 7pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Cornelius 8.30pm
- LaVida Bar & Restaurant, Lismore: Friday Cellar Sessions with Laura Nobel 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Undercover 9.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Check 2 7.30pm; Auditorium - 8pm
- Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah: Roo Mackerras 8pm
- Luscious, Byron Industrial, Byron Bay: Jesse Morris Band 6pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club: Trombone Kellie Gang 7.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Whisky Ginn and special guest 7pm
- Seven Mile, Lennox Head Dinner + Show Akmal Saleh 6pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Mescalito Blues 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Goldilicious 8.30pm
- Suffolk Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Anna and Jed 6pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Silk and Oak 7pm
- Tintenbar Hall, Tintenbar: Tintenbar Up Front - Aine Tyrrell (Ireland) 7.30pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Jez Mead featuring Vinnie La Duce 7.30pm & 8.45pm
- Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Danny Doon 6.30pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Broadfoot 8pm
Saturday, November 24
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Coastal Beats DJs 9.30pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Richie Williams 6pm; Boardwalk Milo Green Band Does Bob Dylan 9pm Terrace Sessions on Level One Stu Black 7.30pm
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Jeff Massey 6pm
- Bangalow Hotel: The Dark Blue Grass 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DJ Longtime 5pm; Paces & Guests 9pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Jazz Film Festival Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of our Lives 2pm; Dingo 4pm; Frank Bennett & His Band (Live) 8pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Shag Rock + Albion Place + Morning of the Mo After Party 7pm
- Byron Theatre: Revolution presented by Dance Lab Australia 10.30am & 4.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Pink Zinc 8pm
- Civic Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 6pm
- Dunoon Sports Club: Dunoon Village Blues 3pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Massive 8.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: DJ Ritzi & Crew 9.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Chris Cook Band 7.30pm; Platinum Bar - 7.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Occa Rock 9.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Neil Anderson 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stunned Mullets 7pm
- Suffolk Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Locals Night - Nicole Brophy Band 9pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Pink Zinc 7pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Robbie James 6.30pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Simon Doe 8pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm
Sunday, November 25
- Alstonville Plateau Bowls & Sports Club: Open Mic 1pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Dan Clarke Duo 4.30pm; Animal House 8pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Jazz Film Festival Bill Evans: Time Remembered 1pm; Betty Davis: They Say I'm Different 3pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Byron Groove Lounge (Freestyle Jam) 3pm
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Traditional Irish Music and Dance 2pm
- Byron Bay Services Club: Pandanus Room - The Feramones 4.30pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Yolan 4pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Leigh James 1pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Lisa Hunt 3.30pm
- Lismore City Bowling Club: DJs Jim-E and Bobby K 2pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Country Carna 11.30am
- Mullumbimby Drill Hall: Russell Hibbs and MatiJo Beams 7.30pm
- Seven Mile, Lennox Head: Sarah Grant 3pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Fossy Bear 2pm; DJ James Browns 6pm
- Shorty's, Lennox Head: Jesse Morris Band 5pm
- South Lismore Bowling Club: Rockabilly Band - Shelley & Lawrie Minson 3pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Cheynne Murphy Noon
- Suffolk Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Tim Stokes 5pm
- The Channon Butterfactory Tavern: The Channon Open Mic 3pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Swamp Cats 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs Eva J & Vinnie LaDuce Lunch
- Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke midday, Rob Saric 5pm
- Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Sessions 1pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Ooz 4pm
Monday, November 26
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Teddy Cream 8pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: The Picture House Choir 9.30am
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: ASA Wax Lyrical featuring Watling and Bates 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Dean Haitani 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm
Tuesday, November 27
- Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Will Sparks vs Joel Fletcher (old school set) 8pm
- Byron Gym, Byron Bay: Downstairs Hall - No Lights No Lycra 6.45pm
- Hanging Rock Hall, Wadeville: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- Lismore Workers Club, Keen St. Lismore: Rock'N Rebels dance classes 7pm
- The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Leigh James 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm
Wednesday, November 28
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: The Great Trivia Challenge 7pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Brynny 8pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night with Harry Nichols 7.30pm
- Byron Theatre: Byron Bay Public School - Bands Recital 2018 6.30pm
- Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live local talent 7.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked On Dance Swing Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Chris and Jamie 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm