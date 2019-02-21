Gibbon gets a start at Rebels

BIG FUTURE: Wollongbar-Alstonville junior Matt Gibbon has made his Super Rugby debut with the Melbourne Rebels.

WOLLONGBAR-Alstonville product Matt Gibbon could be a long-term option for Melbourne in the front row after making his Super Rugby debut with the Rebels.

Gibbon,23, was on the bench and eventually made his way on the field late in the game in a first round win over the ACT Brumbies last week.

He was one of a handful of non-contracted players who came out of the National Rugby Championship that was invited to train with the Rebels in the preseason.

Gibbon follows in the footsteps of his older brother Alex who played a handful of games with the Queensland Reds and was in the Australian rugby sevens team.

"When (Melbourne coach) Dave Wessels named the team last week, I was like wow this is actually happening here,” Gibbon told Rebels media.

"After that, I was lost for words really. All my tough work had paid off.”

"I called my grandma and she was crying straight away, because I live with them and everyone was ecstatic. I called my brother who's my closest mate, and he was so chuffed for me.”

Playing at the Rebels means Gibbon will be part of a forward pack that lays the platform for talented halfback Will Genia and former Wallabies five-eighth Quade Cooper.

Gibbon played most of his junior rugby on the Far North Coast before representing Australian Schoolboys in 2013 while attending Nudgee College in Brisbane.

He always looked likely to play at a higher level and has been a standout at Southern Districts in Sydney's Shute Shield competition.

"This is my first time being properly in this sort of environment,” Gibbon said.

"Coming down here into the Development Squad, I haven't had that chance anywhere else because I've had a few niggles and shoulder reconstructions.

"I didn't think much of it, I was thinking about becoming a better player and if they keep pulling me through then so be it.

"I try not focus on what other people are doing and just focus on what I'm doing.

"That's just the way I was brought up. It's a bit of farm attitude where if you work hard, it'll pay off.”

Former Lismore junior Izack Rodda made his Super Rugby debut at the Reds two years ago and is now a starting second-rower for the Wallabies.

The Rebels next game is against the Highlanders in Melbourne next Friday night.