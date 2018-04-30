Giants strong start continues in NRRRL

Mullumbimby winger Malcolm O'Grady comes in for a run against Byron Bay in NRRRL.

Mullumbimby winger Malcolm O'Grady comes in for a run against Byron Bay in NRRRL. Mitchell Craig

Mullumbimby

Matt Mulcahy, 8.5

A touch of class at the back and played a part in a handful of tries.

Lindsay Beckett, 7.5

Coach Dallas Waters was thrilled with his effort and it's had to argue with that.

Matt Ashton, 8

Scored a great try and set another one up in the first half. Also threw the final pass in the second half which led to a try.

Michael Thomas, 8

Try-scoring double and plenty of experience out wide.

Malcolm McGrady, 7

Another try-scorer who came in looking for work.

David McGrady, 7

Looks good when he has the ball and didn't do anything wrong.

Roy Bell, 8

Controlled the game well and also pulled off two big tackles out wide on Byron Bay centre Clarence Kelly.

Josh Castellano, 9

Ran hard and made life difficult for the opposition pack. Rewarded with a second half try.

Dennis Smith, 7

Looked dangerous when he took the ball from dummy half.

Liam Close, 8

Tough game and did more than his fair share of the work.

Rhys Carruth, 7

Plays whole-hearted and well above his weight. Has done for a few seasons now.

Billy Hedditch, 7

Ran hard and tackled hard. Coach will be happy with his effort.

Eden Syme, 7

Good seeing him back at the Giants and will only get more dangerous as the season goes on.

Bench: Jacob Wood, Jacob Francisco, Dylan Estrich, Damien McIntosh, 8

Great impact off the bench with plenty of depth at the club this season.

TOTAL 107

Byron Bay

Mitchell Krause, 6

Not his best game. Went off injured in the second half.

Fin McElroy, 6

Has played a few first grade games now. He will improve.

Clarence Kelly, 6.5

Needs more ball. Scored a try and almost got a second.

Connor Wilson, 5.5

Tough ask for a young centre against an in-form and confident backline.

Tim Pilgrim, 5.5

Not a great day for the Byron Bay backline. Give him time.

Joe Vickery, 6

Filled in at five-eighth and didn't get many chances.

Tye Barry, 6

Struggling to make an impact in the NRRRL but finished with a try and his kicking got better late in the game.

Simon Kelly, 6.5

First game back this season and will be hard to stop when he gets his fitness back.

Ben Webber, 6

Left the field early injured but did well to return. Always a whole-hearted effort.

Dom Maloney, 7.5

Runs the ball hard and has been one of the Red Devils best this season.

Seb Lamilla, 7

Plenty of height and tried his best in the starting side this week.

Matt Gallagher, 7.5

Always rips in and had to spend a fair bit of time at hooker in this game.

Darryl Butcher, 7.5

Couple of good offloads and did all he could to get the team going.

Bench: Bryce Poisel, Brendan Wall, Noel King, Ricky Roberts, 7

Good to see Brendan Wall back in NRRRL. He got plenty of minutes.

TOTAL 90.5