Giants return for Tim in NRRRL

IT WILL be an emotional day for Mullumbimby with the Giants set to return to the field for first time in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League since the death of their hooker Tim Watkins.

He was killed in a hit and run last weekend with his side to host Kyogle at Les Donnelly Field, Mullumbimby, tomorrow night.

Watkins, 22, was a tenacious competitor, playing well above his weight, and was also extremely popular around town.

The Mullumbimby community has been rocked by the loss and coach Dallas Waters has tried to help his players through a difficult week.

"Timmy really enjoyed life, he stepped into a leadership role this season and we'll really miss having him around,” Waters said.

"He was a small bloke but he had a big heart and did everything he could for the team.

"It will be emotionally charged being the first game without him and he would want us to go on.

"We want to put in a performance he would be proud of and I believe he'll be watching over us.”

The Watkins family is heavily involved at the club with older brother Sean Watkins out injured with a broken thumb.

Younger brother Travis plays while their father Ken is a trainer and mother Wajan is on the committee and puts in plenty of hours at the club.

"Sean would love to play, he's just come out of plaster so it will probably be a bit too soon for him,” Waters said.

"We've come together as a group this week, there will be some tough days ahead but we'll stick solid.

"We'll probably end up fielding one of the strongest sides we've had after a pretty bad run with injuries over the past eight weeks.”

Five-eighth Dennis Smith will move back to hooker and they still have a catch-up game to play against Casino.

Waters is not looking too far ahead and welcomes anyone struggling with the loss to take solace in the club.

"We want to have some fun after the game and it will be a big celebration of Tim's life,” he said.

"We know it's not just us, we invite his rugby teammates and everyone else along. If anyone is struggling there are plenty of people in our club they can speak too.”

Kick-off is 6pm.

The Mullumbimby Moonshiners will hold their rugby union tribute game against Casuarina at Alby Lofts Oval, Brunswick Heads, at 1.50pm tomorrow.

In the other NRRRL game tomorrow, Evans Head will host Byron Bay at Stan Payne Oval, Evans Head, from 2.45pm.

Sunday, Casino takes on Ballina at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino; Northern United plays Cudgen at Crozier Field, Lismore; and Tweed Coast Raiders host Marist Brothers at Cabarita.