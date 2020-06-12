Giants of the game in NRRRL

SPORTS editor Mitchell Craig picks his Mullumbimby Giants team of the decade (2010-2019) in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

Fullback Matty Ashton on the run during his time in NRRRL. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

Fullback, Matty Ashton

The Giants unearthed a speed machine when the English import arrived in 2018.

The prolific tryscorer has since gone on to play with Warrington in the English Super League.

Mullumbimby winger Rhys Carruth bolts down the sideline against Ballina in NRRRL. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

Wing, Rhys Carruth

Has the ability to cover a number of positions and was the Giants most consistent player last season.

Centre, Michael Thomas

All class in 2018 and was a big loss when he went down injured early in 2019.

Centre, Jason Willis

Tall centre with a great offload. A premiership winner when the Giants won their last grand final in 2007

Wing, Darcy Earl

Great build for a centre/second-rower and another player who covers a number of positions.

A standout in junior representative teams.

Mullumbimby five-eighth Matt Mulcahy. Photo Wajan Watkins

Five-eighth, Matt Mulcahy

Special talent and always looked destined for bigger things. Back now playing for the Giants after knee injuries hampered his chances of making it in the NRL.

Halfback, Chase Nelson

Another player who tasted grand final success and came back for another season in 2014.

Enthusiastic in everything he did.

Mullumbimby front-rower Josh Castellano playing for the Giants in NRRRL. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

Front-row, Josh Castellano

A big body who is coming off his two best seasons in NRRRL. Hard to bring down once he breaks the line.

Mullumbimby Dennis Smith was a constant threat out of dummy half for the Giants. Photo Mitchell Craig

Hooker, Dennis Smith

Added some variety to the Giants attack and was always a threat out of dummy half.

Smith took on more responsibility last season when he moved to five-eighth.

Front-rower Dan Molenaar. Photo The Northern Star

Front row, Dan Molenaar

Hard working front-rower who the club can always rely on. The veteran still finds his way back into the side to contribute during an injury crisis.

Second row, Eden Syme

Looked good from a young age and came into first grade as a teenager. Spent time at South Sydney and was dominant during a short stint back at Mullum in 2018.

Second row, Jake Francisco

Played a lot of games during some lean seasons. He always contributes.

Mullumbimby lock Louis Earl. Photo The Northern Star

Lock, Louis Earl

Great set of hands and a strong kicking game. Another one of the clubs many talented juniors who still has plenty to offer.