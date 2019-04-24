Giants need to get moving in NRRRL

ABOVE: Mullumbimby winger Rhys Carruth bolts down the sideline against Ballina in NRRRL.

ABOVE: Mullumbimby winger Rhys Carruth bolts down the sideline against Ballina in NRRRL. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

A DESPERATE Mullumbimby will play its first home game at the Piggabean Sports Complex, Tweed Heads, when Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League resumes on Sunday.

The Giants are winless after the first three rounds and take on defending premiers Tweed Coast who are coming off their first loss of the season.

Mullumbimby will play some games at Tweed Heads this season with its under-18s a combined side with the Tweed Seagulls.

First grade will be out to rediscover the form which saw them reach the semi-finals for the first time in a decade last season.

They have lost some key players and have been slow starters with a new halves combination still finding its feet.

A 32-14 loss against Kyogle came in the second round before they went down 32-6 against a well-drilled Ballina ahead of the the Easter break.

"We've spoken about where we need to improve,” coach Dallas Waters said.

"I do think we have a well-balanced team but we haven't put it together yet.”

In other games, Northern United can win a third straight game when they take on Kyogle at New Park, Kyogle.

The Dirrawongs have been able to pile on the points against Cudgen and Evans Head after they were thumped 64-0 in the first round by Tweed Coast.

Kyogle have not played since the second round but will be hard to beat at home.

Elsewhere, Marist Brothers and Evans Head will play the first NRRRL game at Oakes Oval, Lismore since its redevelopment.

Both are winless and need a strong performance to kick-start their season.

Ballina can win its fourth straight game when they take on Murwillumbah at Stan Sercombe Oval, Murwillumbah.

Byron Bay plays its first game away from home against Cudgen at Ned Byrne Field, Kingscliff.

Casino has the bye.