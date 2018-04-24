Giants join the big boys in NRRRL

Ballina front-rower Dylan Montgomery on the run against Kyogle in NRRRL at Kingsford Smith Park in Ballina on Sunday.

SURPRISE package Mullumbimby has joined Cudgen and Tweed Coast as the only unbeaten teams after three rounds of Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

The Giants have made a habit of closing out close games under new coach Dallas Waters while new recruits Roy Bell, David McGrady and Michael Thomas have helped form a potent backline.

A 22-20 win over Murwillumbah on Sunday saw them take out the Grant Cook Memorial Cup for the second time.

Elsewhere, Cudgen is firing on all cylinders and welcomed back strike centre Luke Dumas when the team thumped Northern United 42-14 on Sunday.

Dumas last played in the 2016 grand final against Murwillumbah while winger Zac Spring is also back in the starting side after missing last season.

Tweed Coast is going from strength-to-strength with centre Guy Lanston returning from a broken leg which ended his season last year.

The Raiders have also added talented Casino halfback Tahne Robinson to their roster and he was strong in a 17-16 win over Byron Bay on Saturday night.

Robinson moved to Tweed Heads for work and will come up against his old club for the first time in what should be the game of the round this weekend.

"Tahne is a great young player and he feeds off the forwards when he gets some room to move,” Tweed Coast captain Drew Lanston said.

"Once he gets in space he's pretty hard to stop and he has been a great signing for us.”

Casino is on a roll at the moment after knocking off the in-form Marist Brothers 32-16 on Sunday.

Fullback David Jacky ran riot against his former club, finishing the game with a hat-trick of tries.

Elsewhere, Ballina notched up a much-needed 46-16 win over the Kyogle Turkeys.

Hooker Andrew Battese was all class for the Seagulls and helped them to a 30-0 lead at halftime.

Meanwhile, Byron Bay will be desperate for a win when it takes on fierce rivals Mullumbimby on Sunday.

The Red Devils have plenty of talent on paper but have started the season win-less, with 11 players in its starting team new to the club this season.

Hooker Ben Webber is putting in each week and they should be better with front-rower Simon Kelly returning from suspension this weekend.