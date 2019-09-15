Giants hold breath as Greene comes under focus again

It was an intense battle that went right down to the wire.

It was an intense battle that went right down to the wire.

Toby Greene claimed there wasn't much in an incident involving he and Brisbane Lions star Lachie Neale which was scrutinised by Channel 7 commentators.

The AFL match review commissioner Michael Christian could have his work cut out on Sunday sifting through tape from one of the most spiteful matches of the season which the Giants clinched 83-80 to progress to next week's preliminary final against Collingwood.

GWS coach Leon Cameron said post-match the game was played in good spirit and he didn't have any concerns with the MRC - hoping the focus would be on the quality of a match being described as one of the game's of the season.

Stream every match of the 2019 Toyota AFL Finals Series before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

It was an intense battle that went right down to the wire.

Social media and Channel 7 focused on a first-half incident where Neale and Greene ended up at the bottom of the pack and a hand appears to make contact with the Lions star before he gets up holding his face.

Greene last week flew to Melbourne and pleaded guilty to a serious misconduct charge at the AFL Tribunal, for contact with the face - copping a $7500 fine.

The 25-year-old star told 7 he was aware of the incident with Neale at the time but didn't sound overly concerned in a match littered with spot fires.

"I was aware of that at the time. There was probably a bit of heat in the game," he said.

"It is what it is and we'll see what they say, I didn't think there was too much in it."

"Yeah there was a lot of heat in the game. They brought it early and we probably responded. A fair few free kicks off the ball at the start of the game so the umpires probably responded and set the tone.

Marcus Adams and Toby Greene tussle for the ball.

"That's finals footy. You lose and go home so you're not leaving anything out there."

Commentators seemed confident Greene would once again be able to escape with a fine.

Greene was inspirational again for the Giants and led from the front, kicking two spectacular goals.

He is the man most wanted in the AFL at the moment, with the Gabba crowd booing him mercilessly at every opportunity.

Greene said it was an "emotional night" and he was used to the microscope that was put on him in last week's build-up.

Toby Greene and Zac Williams celebrate the Giants’ three-point win.

"It was a pretty emotional sort of night. Going goal for goal there for a fair bit of it and to be on the end of a win, a semi-final away from home, it means the world," he told 7.

"Unfortunately or fortunately I've been used to dealing with a few of those things (tribunal matters) the last few years. I didn't read too much into it. Obviously I was hugely relieved just to get a fine and it's what it's but I was just glad I was able to contribute to the win and help the boys."

Greene also raised hope that Stephen Coniglio might make a miracle return from injury this week.