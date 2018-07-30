Giants, Cougars battle out a draw in NRRRL

PROBING: Mullumbimby hooker Dennis Smith on the run in the NRRRL game at Mullumbimby yesterday.

PROBING: Mullumbimby hooker Dennis Smith on the run in the NRRRL game at Mullumbimby yesterday. Mitchell Craig

A POLISHED performance from Mullumbimby five-eighth Matt Mulcahy was not enough as the Giants were forced to settle for an 18-all draw against Casino in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

Mulcahy sliced his way through the Cougars defensive line to score a try and snatch an 18-14 lead in the 71st minute at Les Donnelly Field, Mullumbimby, yesterday.

The lead was short-lived when Casino regathered the ball from the kick-off with a clever kick from halfback Trevor Bolt putting centre Brent Scott-Hall over in the corner.

Bolt was unable to convert after having a hand in most of the Cougars' second-half tries.

He almost put winger Darcy Bird over with a similar kick on the final play before half-time

It was a scramble in the remaining four minutes with Bolt and Mullumbimby halfback Roy Bell missing field goal attempts.

Earlier, it looked like it was going to be all Mullumbimby when they jumped out to a 12-0 lead midway through the first half.

Mulcahy had the Casino defence under all sorts of pressure and laid on tries to winger Sam Batson and centre Malcolm McGrady.

The Cougars went into the game out of finals contention but rolled their sleeves up to score three straight tries in the second half.

Five-eighth Mitchell Ensby scored the first when he plucked the ball out of the hands of Batson, who had been crunched in the previous set.

Batson had to leave the field adding to the injury woes the Giants have had during the second half of the season.

Casino hooker Hayden Pratt filled in at dummy half for injured captain Chad Taylor and scored a determined try to narrow the margin to 12-10.

The Cougars hit the lead when Bolt held up a pass with a double pump before cutting back inside to score a try and take a 14-12 lead in the 56th minute.

"It was a good effort considering we didn't have much to play for,” Casino coach Brett Loy said.

"To be 12-0 down at half-time shows a lot of guts and determination from the boys, they easily could have packed up and thrown the towel in.

"They hung in there and got back in the game; we were really unlucky not to win it in the end.

"We have a lot of juniors coming through and I'm sure the next few years will be good for us.”

See more tomorrow with comments from Loy on the Casino season.

In other games, Northern United had its first win of the season 27-24 against Evans Head at Crozier Field, Lismore on Saturday.

Cudgen belted Byron Bay 50-4 at Ned Byrne Field, Kingscliff on Saturday night.

Murwillumbah beat Kyogle 58-10 at New Park, Kyogle

Ballina beat Lower Clarence at the Yamba Sports complex.

And Tweed Coast beat Marist Brothers.