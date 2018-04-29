Giants are the real deal in NRRRL

OPEN SPACE: Mullumbimby centre Matt Ashton makes a break up the sideline in the NRRRL game against Byron Bay today.

OPEN SPACE: Mullumbimby centre Matt Ashton makes a break up the sideline in the NRRRL game against Byron Bay today. Mitchell Craig

A DOMINANT Mullumbimby belted Byron Bay 34-10 in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League at Les Donnelly Field, Mullumbimby.

The Giants came out firing with tries to centre Matt Ashton, five-eighth David McGrady, winger Malcolm McGrady and centre Michael Thomas.

A penalty goal in the 39th minute to halfback Roy Bell completed a near-perfect half of wet-weather football to give Mullumbimby a 24-0 lead at the break.

It was the fourth straight win for the Giants and they look genuine title contenders.

"We completed 20 of 21 sets in that first half and that really set the platform,” coach Dallas Waters said.

"Our guys in the middle were fantastic and that allowed us to ask some questions of their edge defence.

"We have a great balance here this season and the boys really understand what their role in the team is.”

The winless Byron Bay are in all sorts of trouble with errors and poor discipline in their own half costing them any chance to be competitive.

They have plenty of talent but the attack looks clunky and they are playing too much one-out football.

The Red Devils are looking like the coastal branch of Marist Brothers with second-rower Brendan Wall playing his first game at the club yesterday.

He has been out of the NRRRL for a few years but joins former teammates Darryl Butcher, Mitchell Krause and Shannon Love in the side.

Byron Bay finally got on the scoreboard in the 51st minute when centre Clarence Kelly sliced through and finished under the crossbar.

The joy was shortlived when Mullum hit back with a determined try to prop Josh Castellano extending the lead to 30-6

"Josh has been our standout forward this season and all the other boys are catching up to his level now,” Waters said.

Kelly was denied a second try when he chased a grubber from half Tye Barry but was deemed to have knocked on.

Thomas made it a try- scoring double for the Giants in the 67th minute to put the stamp on the performance at 34-6 before Barry scored a consolation try from a show-and-go.

Mullumbimby 34 (M Thomas 2, M Ashton, D McGrady, M McGrady, J Castellano tries; R Bell 5 goals) d Byron Bay 10 ( C Kelly, T Barry tries; Barry Goal)

In other games:

Kyogle beat Northern United 30-24 at Kyogle

Cudgen beat Murwillumbah 34-4 at Kingscliff.

Tweed Coast beat the Casino Cougars 14-0 at Cabarita.

Brothers beat Lower Clarence 34-24 at Yamba.

Ballina thumped Evans Head 50-0 at Stan Payne Oval, Evans Head, on Saturday.