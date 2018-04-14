Giant steps under Dallas in NRRRL

Mullumbimby coach Dallas Waters has assembled a handy side at the Giants in NRRRL this season.

MULLUMBIMBY is shaping up as a team to watch after some key signings have reinvigorated the club in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

The Giants have a new halves combination in Roy Bell and David McGrady, while second-rower Eden Syme has returned to his junior club.

Fullback Matt Mulcahy is also back home after a knee injury cut his time short in Sydney after an impressive few seasons in the Wests Tigers under-20s system.

The Giants take on Northern United in their first home game of the season at Les Donnelly Field tomorrow.

They started the season in the best possible way with a hard-fought 22-20 win over defending premiers Ballina last weekend.

"It's the start we were after and it's up to us to build on that now,” coach Dallas Waters said.

"We've got a good blend of experience with the young kids at the club coming through, too. It will take us a while longer to build those combinations but we do have plenty of experience in the halves.

"Dave played Queensland Cup at a young age and he's slotted in well at five-eighth.

"Matt played some games last year and is still working his way back from that injury.

"He's had a really good pre-season and he can chime in and do his thing from the back.”

The Giants should be excited about the season with Waters previously coaching Lower Clarence and South Grafton to first grade premierships.

He is wary of United, who showed promising signs in the opening round after they missed the 2017 season.

"We've spoken at training about what an unpredictable side United can be,” Waters said. "I'm mindful of the attacking style they play and they can score points from anywhere on the park.

"Djaan (Jarrett) is a smart coach and he has plenty of knowledge about the game.

"I'm excited about how healthy the competition looks this season and if we remain injury-free we'll definitely be up there.”

Kick-off is 2.45pm.

In other games tomorrow, Cudgen hosts Ballina in the grand final rematch at Ned Byrne Field, Kingscliff.

Marist Brothers is at home against the Evans Head Bombers at Crozier Field, Lismore.

Casino takes on the Byron Bay Red Devils at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino.

Kyogle plays the Lower Clarence Magpies at New Park, Kyogle.

And Tweed Coast hosts Murwillumbah at Les Burger Field, Cabarita.