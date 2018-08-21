Giant steps in NRRRL club rebuild

DESPITE an early exit in the semi-finals, Mullumbimby looks to have a bright future ahead in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

Two years ago they were forced to sit out the 2016 season due to a lack of players and the club could have easily folded from there.

They returned last year and were competitive at times while this season saw them up among the top three teams for most of the season before finishing fifth.

The Giants returned to the finals fold for the first time since 2009 and were beaten 40-20 against Murwillumbah in the elimination semi-final on Saturday.

It was always going to be a tough ask after a number of injuries at the back end of the season but they looked the better side early in the game on Saturday with a 20-12 lead at half-time.

The Giants eventually ran out of steam but will be a premiership threat again next season if they can keep the bulk of the 2018 team together.

Mullumbimby had one of the best spines in the competition with five-eighth Matt Mulcahy, fullback Matt Ashton, halfback Roy Bell and hooker Dennis Smith.

They played every game of the season in an injury-riddled team while front-rower Josh Castellano had his best season in the top grade and only missed one game.

Five-eighth David McGrady and front-rower Liam Close started the season well but moved on by May.

Club junior Eden Syme returned this season and was strong in the first half of the year.

He played his final game in the first week of June before leaving for an overseas trip.

New coach Dallas Waters made a handful of key signings with premiership-winning centre Michael Thomas coming across from Ballina.

He was dominant until breaking his wrist in June and returned for the final four games of the season.

Bell was another handy pick-up and has now reached semi-finals at every club he has played in Group 2 and NRRRL.

coming up

Saturday: Cudgen v Murwillumbah in the minor semi-final at Ned Byrne Field, Kingsliff.

Sunday: Tweed Coast v Ballina in the major semi-final at Les Burger Field, Cabarita.