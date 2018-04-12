Menu
Huge snake at Cairns racecourse
Offbeat

GIANT PYTHON: He's off and racing

11th Apr 2018 3:02 PM | Updated: 12th Apr 2018 10:40 AM

JOCKEY Masayuki Abe was given the fright of his life on Wednesday when a giant snake slithered onto the track in Cairns.

Abe was heading out onto the track at about 5.30am when an attendant warned him that there was something on the track. Having ridden the track many times, Abe thought there might have been a kangaroo bounding around on the course.

"There are millions of Kangaroos on track in Cairns," Abe told punters.com. "So off I went just cantering a lap and on the last corner he was there near the inside fence."

 

The giant python makes its way onto the course proper at Cannon Park.
At first, Abe wasn't sure it was a snake because "I just never seen one that big before."

"It looked like big crack on the ground in the dark." he said.

"My horse didn't even look at that, so I was fine, but in two seconds I realised that was what the gateman was yelling to me and I was so scared after that. I was hoping he'd be gone by the second lap, but he was still there."

Abe posted the amazing pictures of the snake on his Facebook page.

 

Jockeys got the fright of their lives when the snake bobbed beside the track during trackwork on Wednesday morning.
A jockey watches as snake makes its dash across the track.
