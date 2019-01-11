Giant pumpkin winner to be revealed

THE seeds were planted months ago, the seedlings patiently watered and tendered until they reached mammoth proportions, and today, the 2019 Northern Rivers champion pumpkin grower will be revealed.

Competitors in the Summerland Giant Pumpkin Competition will bring their larger than life babies to the Kyogle Farmers' Market for the final weigh-in this morning.

Also up for grabs is the heaviest watermelon crown

The weigh-in will be held in Stratheden Street, Kyogle from about 9.30am, with the winners expected to be announced about 11.30am.

The giant vegetables will be on display for spectators to admire throughout the morning.

For the more traditional home gardeners, Kyogle's Tidy Town's Committee is running a Tomato and Cucurbits Competition this morning in conjunction with the giant pumpkin weigh in.

Entrants must submit:

One delicious tomato, OR

One ordinary variety pumpkin (ie Queensland Blue or Jap)

A tray consisting of three varieties of cucurbits such as melon, squash, zucchini, or cucumber, zucchini, and squash

One melon - either water melon, honey dew melon or rock melon.

Entry in the competition is free, with prizes being awarded to the winners of the two divisions (junior and senior) and the best overall collection of produce.

Entries, clearly labelled with the entrant's name and competition division, should be delivered to the competition gazebo in Stratheden Street by 9.30am today. The prize presentation will be held at 10.30am.