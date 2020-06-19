Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The pig was spotted by shocked drivers, happily trotting down the footpath. Picture: Instagram @_jessica_1985
The pig was spotted by shocked drivers, happily trotting down the footpath. Picture: Instagram @_jessica_1985
Offbeat

Giant pig spotted roaming in Aussie suburbia

by Adrianna Zappavigna
19th Jun 2020 4:02 PM

With everyone desperate to hit the pavement during iso, one Adelaide local shocked passers-by while out for a stroll.

As residents jogged, strolled and meandered about the streets, one driver filmed a giant pig casually walking down the streets of north Adelaide suburb Salisbury on Thursday afternoon.

Local resident Jessica quickly took to social media to document the encounter, laughing as the farm animal casually sauntered by.

The pig was spotted by shocked drivers, as it happily trotted down the footpath. Picture: Instagram @_jessica_1985
The pig was spotted by shocked drivers, as it happily trotted down the footpath. Picture: Instagram @_jessica_1985

"Oh my god, what the hell?" she said while passing the big pig.

The creature's owners told 7News the massive pig had managed to escape from his pen, relishing the opportunity to get out and stretch his legs.

He was quickly recaptured and taken back to his rightful home in his Salisbury backyard.

And this adventurous pig isn't alone, with plenty of animals keen to take to the streets during lockdown.

Since lockdowns were enforced around the world, we've seen goats take over a Welsh town, deer in the streets of East London, wild boars invading a coastal town near Barcelona and geese waddling through Manchester.

Originally published as Giant pig spotted roaming in suburbia

More Stories

animals offbeat pets and animals pig

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRST LOOK: New Woolworths ready for grand opening

        premium_icon FIRST LOOK: New Woolworths ready for grand opening

        Breaking THIS state-of-the-art new supermarket is almost ready for its first customers, but we can give you a sneak peek ***SEE THE PHOTOS***

        Animal cruelty charges expected over pony abuse

        premium_icon Animal cruelty charges expected over pony abuse

        Crime POLICE are liaising with the local RSPCA on a case of animal cruelty in Lismore...

        $220,000 spent on revamp of three popular skate parks

        premium_icon $220,000 spent on revamp of three popular skate parks

        News WITH fresh new surfaces, these skate parks are sure to get plenty of use.

        TOO LATE: No appeal on North Lismore Plateau decision

        premium_icon TOO LATE: No appeal on North Lismore Plateau decision

        News BUT there are still major issues to be resolved on the site.