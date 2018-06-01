Giant mural master to speak at SCU graduation

Bachelor of Visual Arts graduate Guido van Helten (not Giudo van Heltten) painting a mural at the Gold Coast campus in March 2018. Building B, the 10-storey building overlooking North Kirra Beach at Southern Cross Universitys Gold Coast campus.

INTERNATIONALLY renowned mural artist and Southern Cross University visual arts graduate, Guido van Helten, will be at Lismore campus today after recently completing a 43-metre mural on the new Gold Coast campus building.

Mr van Helten will be a part of the graduation ceremony as a guest speaker and will also receive his testamur, as he didn't attend his own graduation a decade ago when he completed his degree at the Lismore campus.

While the Northern Rivers isn't "home” for the Brisbane born artist, he said it was his favourite place in Australia.

"Whenever I'm in Australia I am always around the North Coast and it is my favourite kind of area and love coming down there,” Mr van Helten said.

"I lived in Lismore for two years, so I got my memories about the place which is nice.”

Yesterday Mr van Helten gave a presentation at the Gold Coast campus talking to university and high school students about the mural and the importance of perseverance pursuing your dream career.

"I think it was very well received and a couple of the teachers were very excited that the kids got to talk to someone doing something creative as a job,” Mr van Helten said.

The lifelike artwork spans across two walls of a 10 storey building took 18 days to complete and depicts a man and a woman standing casually looking back towards the campus.

"It's very loose, it is more about body language,” Mr van Helten said.

"It is something that I noticed from my own experience but also from first years.”

"I didn't really want to focus on specific people. I want people to focus on that dialogue that could be there or their own interpretation.”

According to Mr van Helten the key is to "keep doing what (you) are doing and eventually if you never stop, it becomes who you are”.

"It wasn't like I was sitting there 10 years ago thinking I'm going to be an artist, I was just told study something that relates to what you enjoy and that's what I did, and it will turn into something and it did.”

"You can't really fail if you are doing something that you love and enjoy it, whether you're getting money for it or not it's who you are.”