Giant is out on a wing in NRRRL

HANGING IN THERE: Mullumbimby winger Rhys Carruth is one of only five players who has not missed a game this season. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

INJURIES are nothing new for Mullumbimby winger Rhys Carruth as he battles to stay on the field for the Giants in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League this season.

Carruth, 24, has been a shining light in a team that has just one win as it struggles to keep players on the field.

Mullum has a big chance to win its second game of the year when it takes on bottom-placed Evans Head at Les Donnelly Field, Mullumbimby, tomorrow night.

"I've broken both thumbs and had a fractured eye socket and cheekbone in the last two years,” Carruth said.

"I'm playing through a few niggles at the moment but nothing too major.

"I think at one point this season we had up to 10 first graders alone missing through injury.

"It makes it tough for a smaller club like ours but I don't think we're too far off turning it around.”

Carruth is one of only five players who has not missed a game this season.

Front-rowers Billy Hedditch and Josh Castellano are playing big minutes along with hooker Dennis Smith and second-rower Jerry Byers.

Smith has moved into the halves for some games while the Giants' biggest loss has been centre Michael Thomas with a torn pectoral.

Carruth has been playing like an extra forward from the wing and has also scored and set up long-range tries with his skill out wide.

He is one of the longest-serving players in first grade and has played a number of positions since joining the team as a 16-year-old.

He said hooker Tim Watkins had been playing well in recent weeks along with a handful of players from Mullum's under-18s team.

"I don't mind wing. I played a lot of juniors there and I can come in closer to the action whenever I want,” Carruth said.

"I'd like to think we can turn things around. Evans Head are in the same boat and I don't think they'll lay down for us.”

In other games tomorrow tonight, Kyogle travels to take on Murwillumbah at Stan Sercombe Oval, Murwillumbah.

Both games kick off at 6pm.

Sunday, Byron Bay plays Marist Brothers at Red Devil Park, Byron Bay.

Northern United is at home against Ballina at Crozier Field, Lismore, and Casino takes on Tweed Coast at Les Burger Field, Cabarita.

All games kick off at 2.45pm.

LADDER

Ballina 14

Casino 14

Murwillumbah 12

Kyogle 12

Tweed Coast 10

Northern United 8

Cudgen 7

Byron Bay 7

Marist Brothers 6

Mullumbimby 2

Evans Head 2