Giant hailstone warning for parts of Northern Rivers

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a weather warning for parts of the Northern Rivers.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce giant hailstones, damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the Urbenville and Liston area over the next several hours.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should: