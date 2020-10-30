Menu
SEVERE WEATHER WARNING: The Bureau of Meteorology and the SES warn of hail, and thunderstorms across the Northern Rivers this weekend.
News

Giant hail and rain ahead thanks to supercell thunderstorms

Alison Paterson
30th Oct 2020 4:30 PM
STORM season is here and things are about to get windy and wet again, with a chance of giant hailstones thanks to a supercell thunderstorm.

The State Emergency Services Lismore Unit has echoed the Bureau of Meteorology’s severe weather warning for late Friday and Saturday.

BOM forecaster David Wilke said while yesterday (Thursday) the Northern Rivers experienced a real hammering with some “wild weather”, we should expect plenty more this weekend.

“On Thursday large hail was observed between 10 to 12cm up through the Northern Rivers,” he said.

“Hail about 5cm was reported through Grafton, we had a warning out for giant hail which is in excess of 5cm which is a threat to infrastructure and property.”

Mr Wilkie said a low pressure system is currently coming through western NSW will bring widespread thunderstorm activity to northeast NSW on Saturday.

“Tomorrow its focus will move towards the northeast and we are concerned about supercell thunderstorms,” he said.

“These feature large hail, the risk of heavy bursts of rain and damaging wind gusts.”

Mr Wilkie said there is also a Marine Wind Warning issued for the Byron Coast.

Meanwhile, Lismore SES posted this warning on Friday afternoon;

“Severe thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and again Saturday afternoon/evening,” the post read.

“Once again we could see hail and heavy rain which could lead to flash flooding (and) damaging winds also possible. Best to pop your cars under cover and to bring in any outdoor items that may fly around in winds.

“Don’t forget the kids and furry ones too!”

bom northern rivers weather ses storm season thunderstroms
