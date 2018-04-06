Menu
CASH INJECTION: Mullumbimby players move in for a tackle in an NRRRL game against Lower Clarence. Mullum has received a big financial boost with a sponsorship from Ladbrokes.
Sport

Giant boost for Mullumbimby league

by Mitchell Craig
6th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

MULLUMBIMBY has received a big boost ahead of the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League season with a $20,000 sponsorship from Ladbrokes.

It will be the second year the Giants have been back in the competition after lack of players forced them to miss the 2016 season.

According to club chairman Dan Molenaar, the money from the partnership has been used for jerseys, uniforms, player insurance and registrations, and other general costs involved with running the club.

"We are a small town and club in comparison to other clubs in our competition,” he said. "We find raising money and sponsorship limited in our community, making it hard to compete with clubs that have a much larger sponsorship and money pool to work with.

"Without our partnership with Ladbrokes I am not sure that football would be alive and buzzing in our community.”

Ladbrokes have been running the support program for three years and have committed $200,000 to various grassroots sports clubs across the country this year alone.

"We have had a grassroots sponsorship program in place for a few years now and helped many rugby league, rugby union, AFL and even cricket clubs across the country,” Ladbrokes spokesman Roger Oldridge said.

"While many people think big business only jumps into bed with big clubs, that's not our mentality at all.

"Hearing about the benefits these country clubs get from our sponsorship means as much to people at Ladbrokes as seeing our logo on the back of a Broncos jersey on Friday Night Footy.”

Lismore Northern Star
