Ghosts sneak late win in Group 2

FINALS BOUND: Grafton Ghosts captain-coach Danny Wicks has led his side to the minor premiership and a home semi-final in a fortnight. Jarrard Potter

A LATE surge from Grafton Ghosts saw them finish the competition rounds with a 30-28 win over Coffs Harbour Comets in Group 2 rugby league on Sunday.

Ghosts are minor premiers for the second straight year and are now just one win away from the grand final.

Following the hooter there was only glum silence in the Coffs Harbour stands as Todd Cameron piloted the winning conversion after his side had piled on three tries in the dying stages for an astonishing 30-28 victory.

The Ghosts lacked timing at the start and slowly began showing the home side if you take an early lead, it has to be protected and built upon.

A Blake Winmill try early in the second half got Grafton started but Coffs came back with a pair of their own.

Some funny things happened, including the explosion of a match ball in front of fullback Cooper Woods and a brain fade from a scrum win close to the Coffs line that ended with the worst pass thrown all day, making it look momentarily like the visitors had run out of gas.

Instead it was the Comets who foundered as visiting centre Dylan Collett stamped his mark on the game with a pair of four-pointers to drag his side to four points behind with five minutes on the clock.

Adam Slater was the last to go across with the siren sounding and scores level.

Todd Cameron's fifth goal sealed the match and when asked if the comeback had surprised, winning captain-coach Danny Wicks was nonchalant.

"No, I'm not shocked,” he said.

"More relieved than anything after things started going our way. We lost our shape early with about 40 per cent completion and sides like Coffs make you pay for that.

"Early they may have spooked us but we were able to re-evaluate and get back on track.”

Grafton now have two weeks off until hosting the major semi and the fast finish means Wicks isn't daunted by the break.

"If we'd lost I would have been pouring the work into them but that great second half means we can afford to relax slightly,” he said. "There are a couple of small injuries as well that will benefit by a let-up.”

Meanwhile, A tough season for the Lower Clarence Magpies in NRRRL continued on Sunday in a 70-10 loss against the Ballina Seagulls at the Yamba Sports Complex.

The loss was compounded by three players, including one Under-18 young gun stepping up to help his club, suffering season ending injuries.

"To the credit of the boys, eight guys backed up from reserve grade and didn't want to come off until it was finished,” vice president John Elisaia said.