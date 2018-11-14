Ghosts' NRRRL hopes fade away

Grafton Ghosts captain-coach Danny Wicks carries the ball up during the Group 2 major semi-final against Coffs Harbour this year. Ghosts have been deined re-entry into the NRRRL next season.

Grafton Ghosts captain-coach Danny Wicks carries the ball up during the Group 2 major semi-final against Coffs Harbour this year. Ghosts have been deined re-entry into the NRRRL next season. Matthew Elkerton

THE door has closed on a desperate Grafton Ghosts who were denied re-entry into Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League at the group's annual general meeting on Monday night.

A majority vote from NRRRL clubs will keep it a 12-team competition next year with Ghosts to stay in Group 2 for at least another 12 months.

Ghosts have not played on the Northern Rivers since 2013 and have made no secrets about wanting to return to the NRRRL next season.

"We could have taken them on but with the overwhelming vote against it, it just wasn't going to happen,” NRRRL president Robin Harley said.

"My advice to them is go back and try to work out whatever issues they have with (Group 2) management.

"Country Rugby League probably would have stepped in anyway and made them stay where they are for the benefit of that competition.

"South Grafton have not shown any interest in coming back and that probably hasn't helped their (Ghosts) cause either.

"We did have some interest from Bilambil and we sent them the paperwork and what would be required.

"But we never heard back from them and no-one from the club came to the meeting.”

Grafton Ghosts have been captain-coached by former NRL player Danny Wicks for the past two seasons.

There is an influx of NRL talent coming to the NRRRL next season with Todd Carney and Jamie Lyon having signed on to captain-coach Byron Bay and Ballina.

Brent Kite, a former Australian, NSW and Manly forward is coaching Tweed Coast Raiders again while Daniel Mortimer is likely to end up on the Tweed.

The 29-year-old last played NRL at Cronulla in 2017 and has emerged as a likely replacement for Pat Rosser at Cudgen.

Harley has given Carney his full blessing despite a long list of off-field incidents which prematurely ended his NRL career.

"I know it raised a few eyebrows when he picked Byron Bay but I really hope it works out for him and the club,” he said.

"At the end of the day he's only let himself down in the past and he hasn't hurt anyone else around him.

"Byron Bay still has plenty of work to do in a number of areas but if they get some success off this it would be great for them and Todd.”