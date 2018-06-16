Ghost hunters set for ‘creepy’ haunted hills tour

Nothern Rivers Ghost Hunter Martina Mikkelsen uses and EMF to try and detect activity at the gravestone of William Steenson in North Lismore Cemetery, also known as the "glowing cross”.

Nothern Rivers Ghost Hunter Martina Mikkelsen uses and EMF to try and detect activity at the gravestone of William Steenson in North Lismore Cemetery, also known as the "glowing cross”. Francis Witsenhuysen

INTERESTED in supernatural things that go bump in the night?

The region's only public community ghost hunting group are set to make the unexplainable, explainable at a secret and "creepy" location north of Lismore on their Haunted Hills Tour later this month.

Based in Lismore, the Northern Rivers Ghost Hunters investigate spooky legends and paranormal activity by collecting data and evidence with specialised ghost hunting equipment.

Co-founder and tour guide Martina Mikkelsen began having "unexplainable experiences" as a child and has been an active paranormal investigator for two years.

"I remember waking up hearing fire alarms, and couldn't go back to sleep," Ms Mikkelsen said.

"No one else in the house woke up. The next morning I found out a girl I went to school with had died in a fire."

She said it was a normal occurrence to regularly hear footsteps and see shadows or figures for a moment that quickly disappear.

"The scariest experience I've had would be hard to say but was when I was recording video once on an investigation, I was touched but nothing was there," she said.

"Our group is also a way for people to comfortably share stories and experiences with others, without being judged."

She explained the electronic devices used to detect spirits and activity.

"We use an electro magnetic frequency detector or EMF, an EMR for detecting radiation and a device to record sounds. The EMF detects activity and records peaks and troughs of frequencies.

"We've just got a Kinect, which is an exciting new thing for the ghost hunting world that can detect and map body movement in the dark."

The group has four core members and currently has 152 followers on Facebook, with most coming from the Northern Rivers.

The upcoming Haunted Hills tour will be the sixth official ghost hunt hosted by the group.

"The tour group will learn about the history while exploring the hill for activity," she said.

"The area itself is creepy and we've EMF peaks up there. When I went up there by myself, I heard footsteps following me up there, it was gut wrenching."

Ms Mikkelsen said the Northern Rivers was well known for its haunted areas.

"We've investigated areas such as Tumbulgum regularly and other locations around the Northern Rivers we'd like to keep secret," she said.

Haunted Hills will be held 40 minutes starting from Lismore on Friday, June 29 at 9pm. Numbers are limited for an intimate tour experience. For event information or to register interest head to The Northern Rivers Ghost hunters Facebook page.