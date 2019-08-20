GetUp! leader to educate Labor

THE co-founder of a Left-leaning, political activist group that's campaigned heavily against the Adani mine will talk about how the ALP can grow its "movement" at a party event this weekend.

Amanda Tattersall, who co-founded GetUp!, is scheduled to address one of Queensland Labor's State Conference fringe events in Brisbane this weekend.

Queensland Council of Unions acting general secretary Michael Clifford and federal Labor organiser Lucy Collier will join Ms Tattersall as speakers at the "Looking at the future of organising, growing a movement and effecting change" event, hosted by lobby group Australian Fabians Queensland.

Amanda Tattersall, co-founder of GetUp.

Queensland Senator Matt Canavan slammed the news, claiming GetUp!'s invite showed Labor was out of touch with Queenslanders.

"The election result showed that GetUp's anti-jobs agenda is a fringe view," he said. "Here we have the Queensland Labor Party inviting along … one of the most radical Left wing groups in Australia, it shows that they remain out of touch with the interests of all Queenslanders."

The Courier-Mail revealed earlier this month Labor members would vote on a motion that the party commit to maintaining Queensland's status as a mining powerhouse at the conference.

It comes amid a push to win back voters in the state's coal country following Labor's loss at the May Federal Election.

The fringe program also includes a session with Labor Friends of Palestine where speakers will share their experiences from occupied Palestinian territories and Israel.

Attendees are also invited to join the ALP Training Committee which was recently created to support members in a bid to grow the party and Labor's campaign in local areas.

"At one level they're saying they now love coal, at another, at their own conference, they're inviting some of the most anti-coal, anti-jobs speakers along," Mr Canavan said.

Labor's state secretary Julie-Ann Campbell said ALP supported the industry and secure jobs for local coal miners.