Getting wild about birds in Byron

THE Wild About Birds program aims to raise awareness in the community about more effective management approaches in protecting native fauna.

Successful education programs has seen seven schools and 416 students engaged in conversation which has encouraged a flow on effect into the local community to talk about protecting our native fauna and in particular, nesting shorebirds. This has been complemented through exposure at a wide range of events, where over 400 individuals have learnt more about ways to protect native wildlife, particularly in coastal areas.

Over the last six months, Byron Bird Buddies has been very active in the community and with assistance from North Coast Local Land Services, has produced a range of new education resources for distribution throughout the region and to use with the Wild About Birds education package.

"Through the implementation of the Wild About Birds program funded by North Coast Local Land Services, the students begin to recognise that a single threat such as an unrestrained dog near nesting sites or a fox harboring on a nearby property could potentially impact on hundreds of beech users aspirations to protect native fauna along the foreshore.” Education Coordinator with Byron Bird Buddies Isabel Borelli said.

Kel Langfield, Senior Land Services Officer for North Coast Local Land Services said the project is not only about educating school kids but about further raising community awareness in regards to the best way to manage threats to the local wildlife in the project area.

The project is supported by North Coast Local Land Services, through funding from the National Landcare Program.

Landholders interested to know more about the project are asked to contact Kel Langfield, North Coast Local Land Services on 6623 3927.