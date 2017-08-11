Getting their ape on for a good cause and fun run

GORILLA ANTICS: Paul Stanley-Jones and his brother Rob in full swing at the City to Surf in Sydney. Photo contributed.

FOR the last 31 years the Stanley-Jones family of Woodburn have been running the City to Surf fun run down in Sydney, but not as normal runners.

It is a hairy experience as members of the family run it together in gorilla suits and they are going bananas over their cause to raise money to fight cancer.

"We would love to raise as much money as possible for the Leukaemia Foundation,” Paul Stanley-Jones said.

"We lost our dad a few years ago to this and (he) was the reason we started running in lots of fun runs back in the eighties.

"He would even dress up with mum as the gorillas when we couldn't get to the race, so there has been a Stanley-Jones in a gorilla suit since 1986.”

Paul has established a fundraising account where people are welcome to donate to help fight leukaemia.

You can go here to donate.

The fun run is on this Sunday, so keep an eye out for your friendly neighbourhood gorilla.